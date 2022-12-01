The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts

UPRR union negotiations

I am a railroad signal worker for the Union Pacific Railroad and I am a proud union member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS). I am one of the over 6,000 men and women who build, maintain and inspect the major Class I freight railroads’ signal systems that ensure the safe movement of trains and protect the public at highway-rail grade crossings.

The work of our craft is critical to the United States’ supply chain. We are currently involved in negotiations with UPRR. As a rail worker, I am covered under a National Vacation Agreement put into effect in 1941. Under this agreement, we get one week of vacation after one year, two weeks after two years, three weeks after eight years, four weeks after 18 years, and five weeks after 25 years.

As most readers are aware, we do not have any paid sick days; we are required to use one of the few vacation days we have, which are meant for leisure, to address health, family or personal issues that inevitably arise in our lives. We have been making a reasonable request for the UPRR to recognize our essential work and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for us to take care of ourselves or our families during times of sickness or distress. It has been four decades without an improvement, and the railroads need to come into the 21st century.

Ahron Stewart, North Platte, Nebraska

Signalman, UPRR

Nip it

I write in response to Linda Dufresne’s Pulse letter (“What’s the purpose?”). The fact that two-thirds of Nebraska voters thought voter ID was a good idea speaks to the point that they see unverified voting as a potential problem. Rather than wait until it is a massive voter fraud issue, nip it in the bud.

Since the law outlining what forms of ID qualifies has not been written, speculation on how hard it will be to acquire one is presumptive. The law should be as broad as possible to inconvenience as few people as possible. Other states who have voter ID have accepted any federal or state ID with a picture (which includes a passport), a photo ID from work, a school ID card, a photo on a credit card (I have one on my Costco credit card), and insurance cards with a picture of the insured. Currently, to get a driver’s license in Nebraska, two forms of ID are required which include recent utility bills with the name and address of the requestor. One state even allows a library card.

Requesting an absentee ballot should not change much. Name, address and signature on a driver’s license should be enough. Redact any information if you fear identity fraud is possible. Otherwise use an alternate ID such as a work badge or military ID.

Voter ID is not meant to exclude anyone except those who want to fraudulently use our ballot box to gain an advantage.

Donald R. Ferree, Sr., Bellevue

Eight-year contract?

Why would NU hire a new coach and offer him an eight-year contract?

This is exactly why you don’t win. You are telling the new guy don’t worry about winning right away — you have eight years to prove yourself.

Is the university not tired of huge buyouts? That’s all you have done these past several years. There is no incentive to win because they know they will get paid for nearly eight years just for showing up. I think, if you can’t do it in five years, you don’t have what it takes anyway. Why not give the standard five years or less with incentive clauses for raises if you get on a winning tract? You can give the coach an extension on his contract one-year at a time, as long as the school keeps winning. This guy just got fired from the NFL. They don’t give eight-year contracts in the NFL. Why here?

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

Let’s discuss

It has become apparent to me that we have gotten so polarized that we are not discussing issues. Each of us retreats to a national political party position instead.

When the delegates exited the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government do we have? “A Republic,” he replied, “if you can keep it.”

In order to accomplish what is best for the majority of Americans, we need to think instead of instinctively going for our political guns. As American citizens it is both our right and responsibility to do so. Let’s show some “Common Sense” (pamphlet written by Thomas Paine 1975-1776) and fight for our country by discussing issues.

Steve Aerts, Omaha

On fossil fuel

Maybe the fossil fuel industry should donate their profits to FEMA.

James Vacanti, Omaha

Proposed lake update

I think Nebraska’s STAR WARS (Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability) Committee should give us an update on the proposed lake to be built between Omaha and Lincoln. According to their published schedule the following portions are to be complete the end of November 2022:

Data and information gathering

Project siting/sizing/screening

Project features

Environmental analysis

Project constraints

Lower Platte River Corridor Plan — draft.

We need to be informed of all there is to know about this project.

Stanley Wattnem, Gretna