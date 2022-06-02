The Public Pulse: Urban core is all the rage; Love one another; Gun reform

Urban core

David Brown has retired as CEO of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce. Before he left, the chamber had a big media splash announcing they were dedicated to developing Omaha’s urban core, meaning downtown (March 27).

“Urban core” apparently means we must give Mutual of Omaha a green light to build a skyscraper for it’s remote workers, privatize the Gene Leahy Mall and build a streetcar, all in a supposedly “blighted” area.

Hope these “urban core” people know what they are talking about and are not the same type of people who put a large hotel in the middle of North 16th Street, built the North Freeway or constructed a large, vacant baseball stadium facing in the wrong direction (hitting into the prevailing southern wind).

But “urban core” is all the rage in Omaha now, except mysteriously for a new expensive library the powers that be want to build at 72nd and Dodge. Haven’t any of these do-gooders ever driven by and saw what a dump this intersection is?

The public hopes these “urban core” people are correct because these decisions have been made not by us, but by power brokers who hold sway.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Love one another

I turned 86 on May 28. I left Sought High School in 1955. With two of my friends, I joined the Air Force. After basic training, two of us went to Japan. I found the people to be very nice to us. As the good book says, “Love one another.” It works.

Now it looks like WWIII is about ready to start. It looks like Russia hasn’t learned to “love one another.”

If every country would do as the good book says, we would all get along. By now, we should know it pay to “love one another” and all be happy. Let’s all do what it tells us to do in the good book and we would all be happy.

Gerald Hansen, Omaha

Write elected officials

Save your thoughts and prayers and instead write, phone or email your elected officials. It is our American right to bear arms but not assault-style, semi-automatic weapons. They belong only in war situations and not in the hands of the general public. The next time it could be you at the grocery store or your children and grandchildren at school.

Janet Koenig, Omaha

Intelligent insight?

It appears that former President Trump is right. In today’s world, we need police officers in every school, armed with an M-4 carbine (the military version of the AR-15) and full body armor. We also need similarly armed and protected police officers in every church, synagogue and mosque. In every grocery store, a couple of them in big box stores, and night clubs and basically in every place where innocent people congregate. Certainly, several of them are needed at the Capitol and at the Supreme Court. Likely in most state capitals also. We are so lucky to continue to receive such intelligent insight by our former president.

Bert Peterson, Hastings

Gun control

We license cars and even hairdressers. Gun control does not mean confiscation, but rather it is a method to insure that those having access to guns would be responsible for proper use.

I have researched this issue and have some statistics:

Americans account for 4% of global population but owned 46% of the global stock of civilian firearms in 2018.

More than 45,000 people died in the U.S. by firearms in 2020. In 2020, an estimated 42,179 would die from breast cancer that year.

Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.

The U.S. is not an outlier regarding mental health so attributing gun violence to mental illness is not valid. Generally, mentally ill people are less likely to be violent and more likely to be victims.

Wendy Leitch, Omaha

Vote for change

As I read the most recent OWH opinion pages, I find the majority of opinions lean strongly for a change in access to combat weapons and action to stop the carnage of mass shootings. Here is why: the AR-15 was designed for mass casualty quickly, it is designed to destroy multiple human organs immediately on impact, the U.S. military considers the AR-15 the most important weapon for battle, and the U.S. does not lead the world in issues of mental illness but we DO lead the world with the most mass shootings and deaths of children. Death by gunfire is the No. 1 leading cause of death for children in this country.

At church this past Sunday, the final hymn was “America the Beautiful.” It brought me to tears because it really isn’t anymore.

Many of us in this country approve of the Enhanced Background Check Acts which have been approved in the house but are stalled by intentional inaction in the senate. Please call the offices of Sens. Fisher and Sasse, tell them you’re a constituent, give them your zip code and ask them to work to advance and pass these bills. Then let them know the votes for them will stop if they continue to do nothing.

Mary Morinelli, Omaha

Safer country

I’ve got a hunch that our schools and malls would be a bit safer if the only people in America who owned a handgun or assault weapon were our law enforcement officers and soldiers. Close your eyes and just imagine it.

Impossible? Of course it’s not impossible, after all we are America. We can land a man on the moon. It took eight years and cost about $200 billion in today’s dollars. And it will take time, vision and money to transform our attitudes and make our country safer.

Dale Everswick, Fort Calhoun

Thank you

I would like to thank two brave women who made a very difficult choice several years ago.

The first was a college student who delivered a baby girl. Because of her situation, she placed her child for adoption through the state. She chose three requirements of the adoptive parents: The adoptive parents be childless. The adoptive parents visit her little girl every day she was in the hospital. The adoptive parents be practicing, Protestant Christians. By God’s grace, that little girl became our daughter and has brought us so much joy! She is grown, is working at a job she enjoys and is married to the love of her life.

The second woman I want to thank went to Child Savings Institute in Omaha, and looked at an album with pictures of my husband and I and our family. She read our autobiographies. One day, she called us on the phone and told us she wanted to pray with us. Then she told us she felt God wanted her to place her baby with us for adoption. Not only have we been blessed to raise her daughter as our own, we’ve watched her marry and raise her other children.

I just want women to know that they can make choices for their child, even if they cannot raise their child themselves.

Brenda Sunderman, Norfolk