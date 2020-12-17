The Public Pulse: Utility help makes sense; Trash responsibilities; Football opportunity

Utility help needed
Thank you for printing Rick McDonald’s letter (OWH, Dec. 6) about landlord losses when families cannot pay their bills because of COVID. He makes a valid point: When people cannot pay rent, owners may struggle to pay mortgage, insurance and taxes. I hoped that CARES money could help both sides of unpaid rent situations. We know that many people who were laid off need help for rent and utility payments. Could it be that the application process is too difficult for many to complete, and requires more documentation than the average person can produce?
Here’s an idea for Douglas County to use with unallotted CARES Act funds: Start at the other end of the process.
Go directly to MUD and OPPD (perhaps also to landlords). Pay these bodies directly to erase overdue utility payments in zip codes 68111, 68108, 68107 and 68105. Then have the utility companies document that the amount has been recorded on the customers’ statements as paid, perhaps coded as “2020 DC CARES.” This would get the majority of the funds to families in need, as intended by the U.S. Congress. Would some people in other zip code areas feel upset? Probably. Would some funds cover the bills of those who really don’t need the help? Maybe, but there cannot be many such folks in those zip codes. Better than having the county use CARES money to shore up their budget.
Sara Pahl-Ramirez, Omaha
Icy conditions
How come the city requires all sidewalks be shoveled clean but the city sidewalks in Memorial Park are snowpacked and glazed with ice?
George Haecker, Omaha
Trash responsibilities
Anne Carroll accuses Mayor Stothert of not doing her homework to prevent the “Trash Debacle” and FCC having a literacy issue.
The debacle and literacy issue is more of a residential problem than a mayoral issue. I have received at least three mailings, seen countless TV news coverage, and read many WH articles on how to stage my trash for pick up. I walk about five miles per day. I am amazed at the lack of residential literacy as relates to trash. The most common issues: trash containers overstuffed making it impossible to close the container, recycle carts full of garbage in plastic bags and overfull, stand-alone yard waste paper bags, cans not positioned properly at the curb, many facing the wrong way, and all sorts of loose trash.
The bid and staffing were based on residents following protocol for pick up efficiency. Temporarily adding trucks and workers to stay on task is the result of residents’ noncompliance rather than poor planning by the mayor or FCC. If the mayor’s election is based on trash removal, let’s reelect our mayor. She has done a great job in all categories.
Larry Humberstone, Omaha
Unfair contest
Isn’t that nice our three Republican representatives have congratulated Biden for winning (Dec. 15 World-Herald, “Fortenberry recognizes Biden”).
Winning?! Come on man — there is a winner if the race was fair and you followed the rules. Anyone who can count to 10 knows that didn’t happen.
Linda K. Aldrich, Waterloo, Neb.
The failure is Trump’s
In his Public Pulse letter published on Dec. 15 (“Failure to investigate”), Bradley Wardell chastises the mainstream media, the courts and elected officials for their failure to investigate “legitimate complaints of election fraud.” He should have included the Trump political organization in his list. Given the size and widespread nature of the fraud being alleged, the Trump group, with its abundant resources, should find it fairly easy to uncover and publicize a specific and clear fraud case. That would raise a public storm that no investigative agency could ignore.
Richard Wittrup, Harlan, Iowa
High court failed
A recent watchword used to encourage change is justice. What kind of justice can be expected when our highest court won’t hear a case put forth by our president with the identification of all of the misdeeds at the polls this year?
Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha
Precautions followed
As a parent of two USMA West Point graduates, I would like to respond to R.E. Kistner’s accusations of the Army/Navy game as a superspreader event (Dec. 15 Pulse).
A quick check of precautions for this game at the Army.mil site distributed Dec. 11 confirmed my thoughts. I decided the safest place to avoid COVID-19 would have been in the middle of the Corp of Cadets during the game. All 4,000 cadets as a group are basically physically isolated at West Point. They are tested frequently and any positive results are quickly and efficiently isolated. So the Corp of Cadets are in a “bubble” of people with known health history and contact information. I assume the midshipmen have the same rules. All the different groups of people such as game officials, VIPs, concessions personnel, etc., who were at Michie Stadium on Saturday were isolated from other groups and had specific instructions to follow.
Check the facts before accusing organizations of being a “superspreaders.”
Linda F. Cave, Omaha
Football opportunity
A long time ago I would pick my kids up at Rockbrook Elementary School in District 66. The kids would play touch football on the playground until parents arrived. The offenses that were drawn up were more effective and functional than what I see on Saturdays. Rockbrook is on 108th and Center if anyone in Lincoln wants to see for themselves.
James Finocchiaro, Council Bluffs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!