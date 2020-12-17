The Public Pulse: Utility help makes sense; Trash responsibilities; Football opportunity

Utility help needed

Thank you for printing Rick McDonald’s letter (OWH, Dec. 6) about landlord losses when families cannot pay their bills because of COVID. He makes a valid point: When people cannot pay rent, owners may struggle to pay mortgage, insurance and taxes. I hoped that CARES money could help both sides of unpaid rent situations. We know that many people who were laid off need help for rent and utility payments. Could it be that the application process is too difficult for many to complete, and requires more documentation than the average person can produce?

Go directly to MUD and OPPD (perhaps also to landlords). Pay these bodies directly to erase overdue utility payments in zip codes 68111, 68108, 68107 and 68105. Then have the utility companies document that the amount has been recorded on the customers’ statements as paid, perhaps coded as “2020 DC CARES.” This would get the majority of the funds to families in need, as intended by the U.S. Congress. Would some people in other zip code areas feel upset? Probably. Would some funds cover the bills of those who really don’t need the help? Maybe, but there cannot be many such folks in those zip codes. Better than having the county use CARES money to shore up their budget.