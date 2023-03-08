





Not swayed

I write in response to the Urban Core Redevelopment Letter that was published on March 1: I don’t care how many city leaders signed the letter. If this was meant to sway the people of Omaha, I believe it to be a poor attempt to defend a waste of our money. If the corridor is so important for redevelopment, then let the current bus system provide the transportation they seem to think is so desperately needed for the changes to happen. Utilize the current transportation system. We do not need a new one that only serves a small portion of the citizens of Omaha.

Janyce Dawson, Omaha

Streetcar named ‘Undesired’

I have thoughtfully read the letter by various business leaders who support the streetcar plans. You all make good arguments. You have not changed my thinking against the project, however. I remember the 16th Street narrowing a few years back. The city thought that was a swell idea. All it did was mess up 16th Street and cause traffic jams. I agree with those who have offered alternative ideas about transit along the streetcar mini-route. My question to Madam Mayor is, “Why does it absolutely have to be a streetcar?” This project can be done much less costly with much less moving and ripping up of the streets, power lines, water lines, laying of rails, etc. A compromise is needed. Please listen to us for once.

Leah Fontenelle, Omaha

Improve public transportation

Here’s a thought: Instead of spending millions of dollars on a 5-mile streetcar route, why not invest the money in improving a public transportation system that could actually take passengers where they want to go — including shopping centers, schools and employment centers, with routes that make sense and extend to all corners of the city? Now that would be money well spent.

Sally Lansdale, Omaha

Kudos to paper carrier

Winter’s weather can be harsh. Temperatures in single digits, wind-chill factors below zero, and slick streets due to snow or sleet are challenges. Despite these harsh conditions, Kim Bielenberg, our OWH carrier, delivers the paper. Kim is the very best. Kudos to a dedicated employee from this senior citizen.

Dean Podoll, La Vista

Public mental health corridor

Hal Daub and Jim Cavanaugh have been friends of mine and fellow members of the same Rotary Club of Omaha for several decades. Those who know Hal and Jim know also that, generally, their politics are about as compatible as are Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cornhusker football fans. When they recently joined together in support of an important community issue, it understandably captured my attention.

In their Jan. 31 Midlands Voices column, Jim and Hal presented an excellent proposal for the use of the $50 million Douglas County has received in federal COVID relief funds. They propose a public-private initiative building on a consortium of the three, large, public-health campuses on 42nd Street — UNMC, VA Hospital, the Douglas County Health Center — a veritable public mental health corridor.

Jim and Hal effectively make the case that Douglas and Sarpy Counties currently possess no acceptable facilities for long-term, residential, mental-health services for the needy in our community. It is long past time to move away from the embarrassing and inhumane practice of jailing so many of the mentally ill due to this lack of facilities.

The Douglas County Board should take the enlightened step forward of moving expeditiously on this proposal while federal funds are still available. The results? The providing of facilities for treating our long-term mentally ill in a safe, secure Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible setting and the likely reduction in the property tax subsidy of the jail. Seems like a slam dunk for all of Omaha.

Thomas E, Gouttierre, Omaha

Abortion legislation

Nebraska lawmakers advancing legislation to ban abortion procedures at about six weeks of pregnancy are playing God and inserting themselves into medical decisions in which they possess no expertise or informed perspective.

This is neither good nor responsible governance. It does, however, show blatant misogyny, treating women as if they are no more than incubators with only a child’s perspective. This proposed legislation exemplifies government overreach and an egregious invasion of privacy. No one is forcing anyone to get an abortion; no one should be banning anyone from getting an abortion if that is in one’s best interests, or putting a time limit on when it is acceptable to do so, particularly when the danger to a woman’s life can only be determined after six weeks.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Streetcar folly

Our elected officials seem hell-bent on pushing this streetcar folly thing through. That is pure arrogance on their part. Aren’t they listening to the people who elected them? The vast majority of Omahans oppose this.

Something is really rotten here.

Roger D. Anderson, Omaha

Protecting children?

I’m confused.

The Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee has voted to advance LB 574 out of committee. The bill is hyped as protecting our children. Gov. Jim Pillen has said “the legislation would prevent “misinformed parents” from allowing their children to undergo ‘irreversible surgeries.”

In this same session, we have seen a number of bills introduced under the guise of “protecting children,” most of which have been referred to the Education Committee (LB 71, LB 177, LB 374) which focus on parental rights and choice. Also introduced has been a bill enabling tax deductions for donations to scholarship funds for (parent choice) children attending private schools.

Here’s my confusion: It appears that according to the Legislature (and governor), I have the right as a parent to make choices regarding my children’s education, but not their health care? Do I have the right, as a parent, to make choices regarding my children or not?

Arnold Meister, Omaha

Boycotting isn’t discrimination

I’m curious how many Nebraskans know that Sen. Slama’s LB 343 denies the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech — specifically the right to boycott.

Slama has opened a dangerous loop hole which means, if LB 343 passes, any senator can forbid boycotts of all sorts of their own moral/religious values into similar bills. Some already have in other states that foolishly passed this bill.

In 1982, the right to boycott as a method of collective political speech was upheld as a landmark case by the unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling in “NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware.”

Slama has named LB 343: Prohibit Public Contracts with Companies that Boycott Israel. Her basically same bill, which did not pass out of committee in 2022, was named: The Anti-Discrimination of Israel Act. Both titles insinuate that the country of Israel is being mistreated by America. It is not! Israel receives more foreign aid from her ally, the U.S., than any other country receives. Nebraska and Israel have a profitable business relationship without this anti-boycott line in their contracts.

Since Israel is denying human rights to Palestinian Israeli citizens in Israel and to Palestinians living on Palestinian land in the occupied “territories of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip,” boycotting of Israel is needed! It has been needed for over 50 years.

Was boycotting of Montgomery, Alabama bus companies discriminatory? No! Was it needed to give Black Americans their human rights? Yes.

Boycotting is a First Amendment Right of our Constitution. It is a peaceful tool to eliminate human rights’ violations. Do remember that boycotting won indigenous South Africans’ freedom from Apartheid rule! Nebraska was the first state to support that lifesaving boycott.

Remind your senators to celebrate the First Amendment by voting against LB 343.

Sandra S. Hanna, Bennington