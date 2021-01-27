The Public Pulse: Vaccination was positive experience; Support teachers; A snow rescue

I.Q. Matters

Those who have been paying attention to the world have noticed that there is a terrible global pandemic right now, and one of the most dangerous things we can do is to gather in large crowds. Our new U.S. president recognizes that, and continues to encourage people to stay home as much as possible. Those who do listen to our new U.S. president took his advice and did stay home. Many of us have TVs or computers and we were “present” all day Wednesday, even on Tuesday evening. Those who cannot afford TV or a computer probably could not afford to fly, drive or take the train to D.C., either.