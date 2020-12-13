The Public Pulse: Vaccinations are crucial; Outrageous lawsuit; A remarkable surprise

Vaccinations are crucial
We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the recent news that two vaccines are very near receiving FDA approval and will soon be distributed to our hospitals and front line health care workers.
There has been a tremendous amount of work that has gone into the development of these vaccines, which have been shown to be 95% effective.
This is a historic achievement and is good news for all of us.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has stressed that public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine approval process is key to beating this global pandemic. However, no matter how well the vaccine works in preventing the coronavirus, it won’t end the pandemic if not enough people take it.
Vaccine efficacy is how well the vaccine works in a vaccinated group compared to a placebo group in a controlled trial. Vaccine effectiveness is the impact of the vaccine on the community and the dynamics of the disease. If 30% to 50% of the population does not get vaccinated, the vaccine has no chance of becoming effective in our communities.
The Nebraska Hospital Association and its 94 member hospitals call upon all Nebraskans to do the right thing. Trust the science. Trust the process. When the vaccines become available, get vaccinated.
We can do this because we are all in this together, Nebraska.
Laura J. Redoutey, Lincoln
president, Nebraska Hospital Association
A deplorable lawsuit
Nebraska has joined the frivolous Texas lawsuit that aims to disenfranchise millions of legal voters. This is deeply upsetting even while it is not very surprising considering Nebraska’s deep red political bias.
Our attorney general, secretary of state and governor have every right to personally follow the cult of Trump if they desire, but to make that devotion the official position of the government in which they serve is an egregious affront to the many citizens of this state who do not support this president or his boorish behavior.
Pursuing this case under the guise of election security is really a political ruse to appease the substantial base of Trump supporters in hopes of future campaigns. It has no basis in legal credibility, will harm faith in future elections and only illustrates that so many politicians do not act for the good of the state or the country, but only for their own political advancement. This lawsuit is deplorable, and it is a shame our state leaders have decided to enthusiastically endorse it.
Government, politics, democracy, the rule of law are all inventions of the human mind created optimistically for the purpose of ensuring the common good. Rationality, critical thinking and consideration of valid evidence are the tools necessary to make these inventions work properly. It is time to stop reacting emotionally to this election with manufactured, unsubstantiated election fraud falsehoods and ensure the viability of our democracy by using our brains. We should all assert that that is the responsibility of the citizen patriot.
Larry Forst, Omaha
We’re a banana republic
I believe all states have certified the election. It’s been over a month and many Republicans are still trying to prove fraud. Trump has consistently said if he loses, it has to be by fraud and cheating. Now he’s using that excuse to prove he didn’t lose by 7 million votes. I like the signs Trump backers carry: “stop the steal” — the only steal is Trump trying to steal the election.
Over 50 lawsuits have been tendered, all have been thrown out because of no evidence or fraud proven by Trump’s clownish legal team headed by Rudy. The judges presiding have been both Republican and Democratic judges. The latest case in SCOTUS was thrown out with the wording of “declined” with no dissenting opinions. This was another case from Pennsylvania.
Rudy and his so-called lawyers have pushed fraud out in the public, but in court they show no proof of fraud. Judges keep saying the cases have no merit and are “laughable.
Now Nebraska and 16 other states have joined the latest effort to subvert millions of votes that is being brought by Texas and its attorney general, Ken Paxton. Nebraska’s secretary of state said any “credible claims” need to be investigated. I wonder what Evnen calls credible claims. Name them, please. Who is paying for these legal actions?
These unfounded allegations are leading to more chaos and death threats by Trump backers in many states. This has to stop. This is what happens in Third World and banana republic countries.
Bob Clark, Audubon, Iowa
Swamp creature returns
Well, I have to support Sister Mary Hlas on this one. In spite of the snarky put-downs by some Pulse writers, I’m guessing the good sister did not mean that the election results were literally a mystery, but perhaps mystifying.
Other descriptives could be incomprehensible, unfathomable, inconceivable, or as Star Trek’s cerebral Mr. Spock might put it, “It is illogical, Jim.”
So, after four years of President Trump doing his best to drain the DC swamp, what we have here is: Joe Biden, the ultimate 47-year swamp monster, returning with a boatload of career swamp creatures to save the nation. In other words, back to non-business as usual. Since there will be no corruption investigations, Adam Schiff forbid, perhaps Congress and the deep state trolls can get back to doing some actual work of serving the people of this country ... Nah, just typing here.
Max R. Moore, Bellevue
Unfair judges? Get real
Jay S. Purdy’s Dec. 3 Pulse letter is a fascinating example of the human mind’s ability to deny plain reality. The idea that Donald Trump lost the presidential election fair and square is so impossible for the writer to believe that he has been reduced to impugning the integrity of the country’s entire federal judicial system — a cadre of some 870 judges at several levels. Purdy’s letter claims the courts are full of “judges disregarding the law in favor of the political winds.”
The reason that judges at all levels have rejected Trump’s lawsuits is that the suits are not credible by any standard; Trump’s lawyers have made wild allegations unsupported by any evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities. Election administrators in states with close margins, some of whom are Republicans, have all attested to the honesty of the election process in their state. Even Attorney General William Barr, one of Trump’s staunchest backers, recently told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice has failed to uncover any evidence of widespread voter fraud.
The fact, Mr. Purdy, is that those who oppose Trump were in the majority in 2016 (Trump lost the popular vote by 2.8 million), have been in the majority since his inauguration (see “blue wave” 2018 election for House of Representatives and four years of polling in which Trump never reached 50% approval), and asserted our majority on Nov. 3 through a massive, sustained get-out-the-vote effort.
When we finally had our opportunity to reject the dictator-in-waiting, our rage manifested itself in a historic turnout.
Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha
Space Command’s mission
I recently saw a Pulse opinion against Offutt potentially being awarded the Space Command Center. I support the potential for a new Space Command Center for numerous reasons.
First, the number of jobs it could bring to Nebraska is huge and could impact our economy like nothing else for years. Second, Space Command is responsible for many advances in technology, and the biggest? Global Positioning System, or GPS. Finally, Space Command is carrying out an important mission, ensuring the protection of U.S. satellites. Nations like China have the capabilities to knock U.S. satellites out of space, which could harm not only military operations but many aspects of life we take for granted.
While we should always look to diplomacy as a means of solving these issues, we also have to be ready and able to respond to force with defense. Space force grants us that possibility by streamlining and focusing their mission without harming the current mission of the USAF. While we’re at it, let’s put a Dippin Dots in the Space Command Center, to keep with the futuristic theme.
Jaylem Durousseau, Omaha
Bad move, OPS
Brilliant! This is a year when stress and disappointment are at all-time highs for Omaha Public Schools students, families and staff. The response of the OPS Powers-That-Be: Take away the simple and rare pleasure of snow days.
What can we infer about how in touch the OPS hierarchy is with its stakeholders? What can we infer about how much the OPS hierarchy cares?
Jennifer Euteneuer, Omaha
A remarkable surprise
Life is full of little surprises. It was such a coincidence that when my daughter and I were doing a deep cleaning of our storeroom on Nov. 24, 2020, I opened a box that had contained a doll and found a postcard. I couldn’t believe my eyes as to what I was looking at. I remembered reading an article in the Nov. 22 World-Herald about a North Platte man who broke a picture frame in his garage and found a postcard from 1944 behind the other photo.
I was holding the exact same Christmas postcard that had been sent to my uncle, dad and mom and 1-year-old me — it was from another uncle who was stationed in France that year. It, too, was wishing us a Merry Christmas.
Thanks for the heartwarming article in these trying times.
Janice Swearingen, Fremont
