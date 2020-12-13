The Public Pulse: Vaccinations are crucial; Outrageous lawsuit; A remarkable surprise

We can do this because we are all in this together, Nebraska.

Laura J. Redoutey, Lincoln

president, Nebraska Hospital Association

A deplorable lawsuit

Nebraska has joined the frivolous Texas lawsuit that aims to disenfranchise millions of legal voters. This is deeply upsetting even while it is not very surprising considering Nebraska’s deep red political bias.

Our attorney general, secretary of state and governor have every right to personally follow the cult of Trump if they desire, but to make that devotion the official position of the government in which they serve is an egregious affront to the many citizens of this state who do not support this president or his boorish behavior.

Pursuing this case under the guise of election security is really a political ruse to appease the substantial base of Trump supporters in hopes of future campaigns. It has no basis in legal credibility, will harm faith in future elections and only illustrates that so many politicians do not act for the good of the state or the country, but only for their own political advancement. This lawsuit is deplorable, and it is a shame our state leaders have decided to enthusiastically endorse it.