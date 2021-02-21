The Public Pulse: Vaccinations crucial; Simon family legacy; Energy facts; Stop bickering

The governor also used the term “radical environmentalists” to apparently characterize anyone else who might believe that there is a need for long-term transition of our energy systems away from fossil fuels. The governor is likely in the minority in this position. Most Americans believe that dealing with climate change is a high priority.

This use of political labeling of those with a different opinion is very unfortunate and is a reason for the political polarization that is crippling our country. The governor is practicing “radical short-sightedness” in his knowledge of our energy systems and in his leadership.

Mike McMeekin, Omaha

VA income policy

This in regard to “VA income limit” by Mr. Daniel Cannella (Feb. 17 Pulse). I also served from 1965-1969 and went to the VA hospital to get a COVID-19 vaccination. I am 74 years old. I was also turned away because of the combined income limitation. After the gentleman at the VA explained the income limit to me, I told him that the recruiter back in 1965 said we had full VA benefits. He said the recruiter might have said, by the time you reach the 70s age group, some politicians (that probably did not serve) will have changed the benefits and won’t tell you unless you ask.