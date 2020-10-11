The Public Pulse: Vaccination's importance; Superspreaders; Dangers of a Biden presidency

Vaccination’s tremendous importance
Recently it was reported that up to half of our population would not consider receiving a COVID vaccination. This I believe is due in part to the current political climate. This is unfortunate that COVID has been hijacked by politicians to further their own self-interest. This pandemic is both a public and, for many, a personal health crisis.
The overwhelming fear of vaccinations that is becoming more prevalent is contrary to the history of medicine in controlling infectious diseases. It is true that vaccines do not prevent illness in all and that in rare cases adverse reaction can occur, but the benefit of vaccines far outweighs any drawbacks. Yes, safety of any vaccine is important, and that is what clinical trials establish.
I am speaking from 32 years of clinical practice in immunology. Fear and hesitancy of vaccinations are unfounded and ultimately lead to an increase in the spread of infectious diseases.
Brett Kettelhut, Omaha
Key reason why virus is on upswing
The reason for rising cases in Nebraska is indeed a perfect storm, a perfect storm of stupidity. In a single day driving around the city I saw three separate packed sports bars, not a single person wearing a mask. I also saw a mega-church doing events with hundreds of unmasked men, women and children.
To beat the virus in this city we don’t need more directed measures. We need some accountability, enforcement and common sense. Where is the punishment for these bars and churches becoming possible super-spreaders? There is none. No one takes these health measures seriously, and it is about time they start to. That is the only way we will see the tide turn on this virus.
Dominic Bazer, Omaha
Dangers of a Biden presidency
First your investments will plunge. Then your taxes will skyrocket. He will be controlled by all the left-wing Democrats that come out of the woodwork He has had has no significant accomplishments in 47 years. He and his family will become even more wealthy. Biden will promise anything and deliver nothing.
He is great at answering softball questions. He talks a lot about “The Plan” — good luck in trying to find out what it is. He has no vision and continues to stumble over his words.
Joe Dowd, Omaha
Biden would listen to the medical experts
I am writing in response to Bruce Sprain’s letter published on Oct. 4. He asked for Biden supporters to write and detail what Biden would do as president because he is tired of letter writers just hating on Trump.
Joe Biden will wear a mask. Joe Biden will listen to the medical experts and scientists and act like a leader in responding to the pandemic. Joe Biden will not be a superspreader like Trump.
I am very tired of the current state of ineptitude and incompetence of Trump and his administration and the GOP in dealing with COVID-19 that is preventing our country from returning to normal. I am saddened by the widespread and terrible losses suffered by so many families because their loved ones died. Many of these deaths could have been prevented if Trump would just do what the experts recommended.
Joe Biden will lead and listen and demonstrate empathy and compassion.
David Finken, Omaha
An ill-conceived lawsuit
The ACLU has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Omaha Police Department. The suit is filed on behalf of eight participants in a July 25 protest at Turner Park. The reason is that police used “excessive force” in breaking up the protest. The First Amendment gives, among other rights, the right to “peaceably assemble.”
The ACLU suit is asking the court “to prohibit (authorities, police) using two city ordinances — against obstructing public roadways and refusing a lawful request to move — to declare a march or protest unlawful.”
Things are bad enough with the ordinances in effect. With the ordinances prohibited, it would give free reign to the protesters to block traffic, destroy businesses, harm other people, etc. Intimidation is the reason.
It makes me wonder if anyone is paying attention to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Maybe the ACLU should countersue itself to prohibit traffic blockers from stopping tired drivers who just want to get home after a hard day’s work.
Michael Johnson, Omaha
Important moment for son, father
I wanted to express my great appreciation for the assistance the Douglas County Election Commission office gave to my son with intellectual and developmental disabilities and me after an unexpected change of residence resulted in a mail-in ballot that did not reflect his current address.
We went to the Election Commission office for help, and it was a wonderful experience for both my son and me. Helping him cast his vote in such an importance election was a moving experience for me, and I could tell my son in his own way felt proud to be participating.
My son will forever need the support of federal and state programs in order to live. I’m glad he can participate in casting his vote for those who may make decisions about the programs that provide that support.
Mark Siepker, Omaha
