The Public Pulse: Vaccination's importance; Superspreaders; Dangers of a Biden presidency

To beat the virus in this city we don’t need more directed measures. We need some accountability, enforcement and common sense. Where is the punishment for these bars and churches becoming possible super-spreaders? There is none. No one takes these health measures seriously, and it is about time they start to. That is the only way we will see the tide turn on this virus.

Dominic Bazer, Omaha

Dangers of a Biden presidency

First your investments will plunge. Then your taxes will skyrocket. He will be controlled by all the left-wing Democrats that come out of the woodwork He has had has no significant accomplishments in 47 years. He and his family will become even more wealthy. Biden will promise anything and deliver nothing.

He is great at answering softball questions. He talks a lot about “The Plan” — good luck in trying to find out what it is. He has no vision and continues to stumble over his words.

Joe Dowd, Omaha

Biden would listen to the medical experts