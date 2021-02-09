The Public Pulse: Vaccinations went well; Landlords; Convict Trump

Excellent clinic

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, my husband and I received the COVID-19 vaccine at CHI (Immanuel) as part of the 1B group under the direction of these professional, dedicated group of employees and volunteers. Everyone was courteous, friendly and professional. Kudos for a job well done and received by this community. Your excellence is noticed and appreciated.

Elva and Ernest Carter Jr., Omaha

Wonderful surprise

What a wonderful surprise I had today when I went for my first COVID vaccination. After seeing all the long lines of cars and people on television, I was prepared for the worst. I couldn’t have been more surprised. I had signed up at the Sarpy/Cass County clinic. I was given a choice of four locations; I chose CHI Midlands. I was fully expecting to be there an hour or longer. I was out almost before my appointment time. Everyone was so helpful and so pleasant, it was a truly exceptional visit. Thank you to all.

Tessa Turner, Bellevue

Years of service