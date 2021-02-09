The Public Pulse: Vaccinations went well; Landlords; Convict Trump

Excellent clinic
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, my husband and I received the COVID-19 vaccine at CHI (Immanuel) as part of the 1B group under the direction of these professional, dedicated group of employees and volunteers. Everyone was courteous, friendly and professional. Kudos for a job well done and received by this community. Your excellence is noticed and appreciated.
Elva and Ernest Carter Jr., Omaha
Wonderful surprise
What a wonderful surprise I had today when I went for my first COVID vaccination. After seeing all the long lines of cars and people on television, I was prepared for the worst. I couldn’t have been more surprised. I had signed up at the Sarpy/Cass County clinic. I was given a choice of four locations; I chose CHI Midlands. I was fully expecting to be there an hour or longer. I was out almost before my appointment time. Everyone was so helpful and so pleasant, it was a truly exceptional visit. Thank you to all.
Tessa Turner, Bellevue
Years of service
On Feb. 2, I retired from the Division of Public Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. I have been privileged to attend to the people of Nebraska under five governors for over 30 years. Nearly all of my service was as the state epidemiologist, a position I consider one of the most important jobs in the state. I am beholden to Nebraskans for their trust. While in my youth I had anticipated being a “people doctor,” I have experienced great satisfaction in treating all 1.9 million Nebraskans as my patients, working to promote their health and prevent disease. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve physicians, other health care providers and hospitals as a human face and liaison to public health and the state health department. As a physician, I have been proud to represent this important dimension of our profession in assuring the welfare of Nebraskans.
I thank my coworkers in federal, state, and local public health communities for their career-long support. Our shared values and principles, the unwavering commitment to the common good, the collegiality and friendship, the common purpose and altruism, and the commitment to understanding the epidemiology of disease in order to guide policy and interventions have sustained me and given my career meaning and purpose.
As I close this door on my career in the Division of Public Health, the arrival of safe and effective vaccines offers new hope and new challenges. I will continue to render my energy and expertise in bringing the pandemic to an early end in collaboration with TotalWellness, a private-sector partner with the experience and business model that can address the complicated logistics of mass vaccination on a sustained basis. Through 20-plus years of annual mass worksite influenza vaccinations, they represent a homegrown off-the-shelf solution that should be a critical piece of the Nebraska and national mass vaccination campaign. One year into the COVID pandemic, state and local health departments are increasingly fatigued and deserve the support of such private partners in getting their populations vaccinated quickly and en masse.
Tom Safranek, M.D., Lincoln
state epidemiologist, 1990-2020
Targeting landlords
I spent 10 hours two weeks ago and eight hours last week in the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee chamber, sometimes testifying and sometimes observing testimony regarding the avalanche of anti-landlord bills. It was hard not to notice a law school professor and usually one to three students testifying against landlords. The students and their professor claimed to be speaking as “individuals” while touting their association with the University of Nebraska law school.
Absolutely 100% of their testimony was anti-landlord. “Disparate impact” is used to prove bias in the absence of direct evidence. Using this doctrine, the NU law school appears to have a clear bias against landlords. I was told the students receive credit for testifying, but if UNL is actually training zealous advocates, why shouldn’t credit be given for arguing both sides of the issues? Some of the bills are constitutionally questionable. I am surprised and saddened that our tax-supported law school is not more focused on teaching students to be skeptical of bad legislation.
Dennis Tierney, Omaha
Sasse is right
Bravo to Sen Sasse for standing up to the state GOP and its efforts to censure him for criticizing former President Trump. And thumbs down to the Sarpy County Republicans who recently hopped on the Sasse censure bandwagon. Apparently the Sarpy GOP leaders failed to notice the overwhelming number of county voters like me that supported Rep. Bacon, Sen. Sasse, and every other Republican on the November ballot, but turned their backs on Mr. Trump.
I find it beyond belief that so many people are willing to let a lying, cheating, narcissistic blowhard hold my party hostage. How can Sarpy Republicans say Mr. Trump did not rile up a crowd of supporters before the Jan. 6 insurrection?
I’m embarrassed today to say I’m a Republican from Sarpy County because they do not represent my views.
George Madson, Papillion
Censure Sasse
Kudos to the Nebraska GOP for attempting to censure Ben Sasse! He has proven to be a self-absorbed senator who looks for opportunities to promote himself rather than his constituents. He wonders why President Trump had and continues to have such widespread support. Good ole’ Ben could learn a thing or two about leadership from Trump by truly representing and voting the values of those who elected him and standing up for what’s right not what brings him publicity.
Susan Koca, Papillion
Time to convict
Puppet master Donald Trump pulled the strings and the mob came to Washington as bidden. Puppet master Donald Trump spoke lies (again) about the election and incited the mob to march to Congress to stop the election certification and the mob did as bidden. Many hours later puppet master Donald Trump told the mob he loved them. Now many of the Republican congressmen are saying we should overlook Donald Trump’s behavior, that impeachment would be “divisive.” Lack of accountability is what is divisive.
I quote holocaust survivor Peter Stein: “If you are a democracy, you have to have accountability.” Donald Trump needs to be held accountable as do the rioters he incited. Myanmar has been taken over by a coup — that could have been us. Putin is arresting Russian citizens who support his opponent — that could have been us. Now is the time to choose between fascism/dictatorship or democracy. I encourage Sens. Fischer and Sasse to vote for impeachment.
Kathy L. Gruba, Hastings, Neb.