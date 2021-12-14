The Public Pulse: Vaccine mandates; Accommodate pedestrians in Blackstone District; Nebraska nice

Get the shot
In response to Nolan Gurnsey’s Pulse opinion (“No vaccine mandate,” Dec. 7), Mr. Gurnsey is wrong on at least two counts:
1. imagine if you required surgery and the unvaccinated — but asymptomatic — surgeon unwittingly passed on COVID-19 to you because they were infected? Would you sue? And yes, persons do have the right to refuse life saving treatments, but this is different.
2. Think of cancer. Cancer is not contagious but COVID-19 is very contagious and is a worldwide public health crisis.
The unvaccinated continue to allow the virus to mutate and spread, showing their utter disregard for the common good by selfishly refusing to get vaccinated. They only extend our collective misery during this pandemic. Vaccine mandates are intended to protect our citizenry, the proper function of government. They are not infringing on some fallacious individual right. Get the shot!
Gene Williams, Omaha
Pedestrian safety
The Omaha World-Herald article, (“Driver in fatal crash in Omaha’s Blackstone District not charged — for now,” Dec. 6) overlooks the inherent dangers to pedestrians in Blackstone while placing blame on the pedestrian for being “at fault” when a drunk driver killed her. The City of Omaha should be ashamed by the lack of accommodation for pedestrians along this popular entertainment district. Sidewalks are too narrow, construction projects are not required to make sidewalk accommodations, the speed limit is too high, lanes are too wide and too few marked crossings all contribute to a dangerous speedway putting all users at risk. The City of Omaha needs to be bold and put the safety of the most vulnerable users ahead of unimpeded traffic flow. One death is far too many and the time for “thoughts and prayers” and empty promises is long past.
Alex Liekhus, Omaha
Redefining RINO
The name, RINO-Republican, seems to apply to anyone who is not in lock-step with every party issue. I have never been in complete lock-step with anyone including dance partners. So I guess I’ll just accept the name, but I have taken the liberty to change the words in the acronym to Rational, Independent, Non-Puppet, Opinionated, Republican. It’s a little clumsy and I don’t think it’ll catch on, but it suits me.
It might be interesting to hear from other RINO-Republicans with their own words for the acronym. We probably should not do this for others. That could get a little judgmental and nasty, and we already have enough of that going around.
Sharon Craichy, Burwell, Neb.
Driving habits
I recently returned from a trip to Seattle and experienced what I consider friendly, courteous driving behavior. Only to come home to drivers riding my rear end, honking and aggressive driving cutting off and blocking intersections, and running red lights.
I realized just how rude and inconsiderate Omaha drivers are when you see how others drive with respect for each other.
This is Nebraska nice? Really?
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Precedent set
Those who decry vaccine mandates may be interested to learn about the case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Henning Jacobson was a Lutheran minister who refused to be vaccinated for smallpox in accordance with a mandate issued by the Cambridge, Massachusetts, board of health in 1904. The case made its way to the Supreme Court. In its 1905 decision the court ruled, 7 to 2, that one man’s liberty cannot deprive his neighbors of their liberty. In this case, their right to be free of smallpox.
Peter S. Canellos published a blog about this case on Politico on Sept. 8, 2021. According to Canellos, the 1905 decision is the standing legal precedent.
In his blog, Canellos quotes from Justice John Marshall Harlan’s majority opinion in Jacobson: “Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
President Biden has issued vaccine mandates for federal government workers, private employers with at least 100 employees, and health care workers. All of these mandates have encountered stiff opposition, and legal fights are ongoing. I support Biden’s efforts to get the pandemic under control through vaccine mandates.
The refusal of Americans to get the COVID vaccine not only contributes to the spread of the virus, but permits variant mutations to develop and spread which might resist existing vaccines, thus endangering the vaccinated population. Smallpox has been eradicated from the planet because people either voluntarily took the vaccine or responsible governments forced them to do so (or fined them for refusing the vaccine, which was Jacobson’s penalty). The 1905 Supreme Court rightly understood that in a health emergency the freedom of the majority had to prevail over the freedom of the few.
Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha
December 2021 Public Pulse
The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Love's column resonates; More thoughts on Frost
A Public Pulse writer urges upgrading Lake Zorinsky by making paths safer instead of destroying trees.
A Pulse writer wants more Nebraska and Creighton volleyball on TV.
The World-Herald seeks to provide a variety of perspectives in our opinion section.
A Public Pulse writer says "blight," which Omaha officials too readily claim exists here, is in the eye of the beholder.
Ralston police help locate daughter's stolen phone and a Pulse writer is grateful.
A Pulse writer "agreeably disagrees" with Rep. Don Bacon's criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Putting these valuable archive materials in one location, with knowledgeable staff, would be a great aid to library patrons and researchers, a Pulse writer says.