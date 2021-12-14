The Public Pulse: Vaccine mandates; Accommodate pedestrians in Blackstone District; Nebraska nice

Get the shot

In response to Nolan Gurnsey’s Pulse opinion (“No vaccine mandate,” Dec. 7), Mr. Gurnsey is wrong on at least two counts:

1. imagine if you required surgery and the unvaccinated — but asymptomatic — surgeon unwittingly passed on COVID-19 to you because they were infected? Would you sue? And yes, persons do have the right to refuse life saving treatments, but this is different.

2. Think of cancer. Cancer is not contagious but COVID-19 is very contagious and is a worldwide public health crisis.

The unvaccinated continue to allow the virus to mutate and spread, showing their utter disregard for the common good by selfishly refusing to get vaccinated. They only extend our collective misery during this pandemic. Vaccine mandates are intended to protect our citizenry, the proper function of government. They are not infringing on some fallacious individual right. Get the shot!

Gene Williams, Omaha

