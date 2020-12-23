The Public Pulse: Vaccine priorities; River accountability; Election reform

Angie Wingert, Omaha

River accountability

An article in the Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17 described the judge's ruling that compensation to landowners should be paid for flood damage along the Missouri River. The article mentioned that the U.S. senators from the four states along the lower river — Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas — also are calling on the corps to settle the case and wrote the secretary of the Army last month urging such action.

We need a little less talk and a lot more action from our congressional leaders on behalf of the stakeholders, by removing the Missouri River Recovery Program from the master manual. Since the change to the master manual in 2004, our river has changed and no longer can hold the water releases because of all the sand fill from the habitat projects: emergent sandbars for nesting birds, pallid sturgeon chutes, IRCs and notching all the rock dikes that cause bank erosion. These changes have not proven to be successful. When are we going to put human life and livelihoods before two birds and a fish?