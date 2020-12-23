The Public Pulse: Vaccine priorities; River accountability; Election reform

Vaccine priorities
The time has come to bring some common sense and sanity to the priority of vaccine distribution. Health care workers and first responders should be at the top of the list. People over 65 with comorbidity should be next. The idea of a 25-year-old grocery clerk is just another CDC guideline that missed the mark. I sincerely hope Gov. Ricketts makes the state of Nebraska a benchmark for vaccine distribution and issues guidelines that let our senior citizens know that their lives matter.
Ralph M. Pree, Omaha
Learn the lessons
The one thing we need is a thorough understanding of and lessons learned from the current COVID-19 virus situation. Day by day, we see the results of the virus, the impact of misunderstanding the virus, delay, dismissive public health policy, charges and counter-charges of blame, denial and abysmal leadership response and the enormous hit on almost everyone’s financial well-being.
After all this tapers down, a very thorough federal investigation and special congressional hearings will be necessary to accomplish this.
This should not be just fault-finding but a fact-finding, bipartisan effort similar to those after JFK’s assassination, the 9/11 attack and other major events in our country’s history. These must be followed by enacting and sustained financing of strong public health policies for the safety of our citizens and others around the world.
We study history “to understand today and to plan for tomorrow.” We can ill afford to miss this opportunity to gain something from this sad experience.
George J. Lippert, Papillion
Trump was an obstacle
Trump gets no credit for the scientific community who worked so hard to develop a vaccine to fight this terrible disease. Trump had made several disparaging comments about the science, even saying he knew more about it than they did and making comments like it will just go away. The worst was using this pandemic as a political statement and wearing a mask as a left-wing sign.
I give Trump no credit as he refused to have the health agency work with the incoming administration, and Trump to this day still refuses to acknowledge the president-elect.
Shame on everyone who supports this disaster of an administration.
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Do better, UNL
Athletes of varying levels, from youth to college and up to professional, have returned to the fields and courts. Yet, UNL continues to stifle and deny their theater students the opportunity to freely rehearse, perform and perfect their talents. Apparently, UNL cannot afford to perform the testing needed to facilitate these activities but can afford it for football, basketball, etc.
On top of that hypocrisy, the invasion of medical and personal privacy of students and staff will be allowed with testing every two weeks and tracking apps.
UNL continues to disappoint students and their families, provide a substandard educational experience and diminish personal, protected rights.
Brian Parizek, Omaha
Irresponsible leader
Mr. Trump is now downplaying the role Russia played in the cyber espionage operation. Perhaps he is hoping not to create panic like he did in downplaying the coronavirus, costing thousands of lives. The man is delusional -- he should be removed from office. Let Mike Pence finish out his term bringing, hopefully, some civility to the country. I am looking forward to Jan. 20 and the end of governing by tweet along with daily documented lies.
Joan Rowell, Louisville, Neb.
It’s not health care
J.K. Johnson is right on. Words have specific meanings, Abortion is not health care, but the killing of innocent children. It reminds me of Herod killing all the children after Jesus was born.
Health care is trying to save the lives of human beings. Abortion cannot be health care because it is causing the death of human beings
Angie Wingert, Omaha
River accountability
An article in the Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17 described the judge's ruling that compensation to landowners should be paid for flood damage along the Missouri River. The article mentioned that the U.S. senators from the four states along the lower river — Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas — also are calling on the corps to settle the case and wrote the secretary of the Army last month urging such action.
We need a little less talk and a lot more action from our congressional leaders on behalf of the stakeholders, by removing the Missouri River Recovery Program from the master manual. Since the change to the master manual in 2004, our river has changed and no longer can hold the water releases because of all the sand fill from the habitat projects: emergent sandbars for nesting birds, pallid sturgeon chutes, IRCs and notching all the rock dikes that cause bank erosion. These changes have not proven to be successful. When are we going to put human life and livelihoods before two birds and a fish?
Make the Army Corps of Engineers accountable! Without this change, the stakeholders will continue to flood and all the money in the world will not benefit our needs. The corps continues to hold too much water in the upper reservoirs and now our river is so low that I could walk across to Iowa on the sandbars. They are putting recreation ahead of our safety and ability to feed the country. We need a change of priorities!
We, the farmers, do not have the luxury of time at our discretion. We need accountability!
Donette Jackson, Tekamah, Neb.
Election reform
These are two things on which every patriotic American should be able to agree. First, honest elections are part of the bedrock of our republic and our freedoms. Second, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our veterans who served to preserve our freedoms. I believe we are divided down the middle on whether the most recent election for president was honest. I think the following framework for honest elections could result in elections most Americans could trust:
1. Secure voter IDs. (No real security system allows participants without authenticating their identity and eligibility.)
2. Voter rolls that contain only people legally eligible to vote. (Participant lists in a secure system either exclude ineligible participants completely or flag them as ineligible.)
3. Votes must be cast on paper ballots that are controlled and very difficult to counterfeit. (Paper is the most transparent form of voting.)
4. If a computer system is used to process votes, there must be at least one other system that duplicates the process. (The redundant systems must be from different software vendors, and oversight of each system must be from competing political parties. The purpose of the second system is to ensure the honesty of the first and vice versa.)
5. Election laws must be changed so that every election commission accepts and counts votes by the same rules for federal offices. (The most recent election has cast legitimate doubt on the honesty of a number of election commissions across the country.)
To our politicians: If you believe in honest elections, prove it. Make this happen!
Gary Fitch, Omaha
Legal accountability
I am in total agreement with State Sen. Ernie Chambers’ action to submit a complaint against Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Their actions were purely driven by political motivations, as were the motivations of other state attorney generals and U.S. House Republicans. This lawsuit brought before the U.S. Supreme Court by the attorney general of Texas was indeed frivolous and a measure of futility.
The behavior of these officials is in sharp contrast to the judges involved in the previous approximately 60 lawsuits put forth by the Trump lawyers alleging election fraud in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court justices who had previously thrown out a similar case with respect to Pennsylvania. Many of the judges, as well as the Supreme Court justices, were Republican appointees -- some, Trump appointees! Yet they could see no evidence of fraud that could overturn the Biden majority in these states. They took their calling seriously and ruled according to the facts presented to them. This is the way all government appointed and elected officials should conduct themselves.
Yet every one of the supporters of this Texas lawsuit knew that this claim was spurious. Their behavior was based on their ambitions as sycophants to Trump. I believe that this unprofessional behavior should be disciplined in a court of law and based on the Code of Conduct for lawyers and attorneys!
Charlotte Shields, Papillion