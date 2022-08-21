 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Veterans' compensation benefits; HHS prevention efforts; In support of Malcolm X

Disabled veteran compensation

I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.

In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416 dollars, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is cruel.

Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages, not to include a "loss of quality of life" payment, which is now the norm in the court system involving personal injury cases. This keeps taxes low for our elite — i.e. the investor class .

And there is a national security aspect to this travesty of justice.

Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near-poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans, the armed forces will collapse. Enlistments are already growing precariously sparse.

This is a danger to all of us. Congress must end this injustice now.

Samuel Carlisle, Lincoln

Drug overdose prevention

I am writing this to inform readers of a program Nebraska has that can be beneficial to anyone at risk of an opioid-related overdose. This includes anyone who has any kind of contact with at-risk people, family, friends or even a neighbor. This program allows anyone to go to a participating pharmacy and fill out a form and get a Narcan nasal spray — at no cost — to have on-hand in case the situation should occur, and a person would need to be treated for an overdose. Narcan is used in emergencies to help reduce the effects of an overdose and can save lives. The pharmacies that are participating in this are listed at the Department of Health and Human Services Naloxone Distribution Program. Please inquire and help save a life.

Eric Hamik, Kearney

Project Coordinator Nebraska SafePrescribe Program

In support of Malcolm X

The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission is currently selecting a new inductee into its Nebraska contingent, choosing among three finalists . I write in support of Malcolm X because of his service to Black empowerment. I was born just three years later than Malcolm Little, and have lived here all my 93 years. 

Although I am White, not Black like Malcolm, in my young adulthood I was very aware of how suppressed North Omahans were. Like Malcolm, I surmised their silence at that time was due to the oppression they faced daily in deeply racist Omaha. Not for nothing, but Omaha was known then among Blacks as the Birmingham of the north. Rigid boundaries surrounded the Black neighborhoods, and the Ku Klux Klan was active here. In fact, it was the Ku Klux Klan that drove the Little family out of Omaha. White people and Black people did not commonly associate with one another. 

What Malcolm did was offer the voice of resistance in his speeches and writings. His was the call for racial justice. If his legacy is considered too controversial, it is because he protested injustice so eloquently. He offered leadership, not in the tradition of Martin Luther King (nonviolence) but of Moses, challenging society to let his people go. He rocked the boat of racism even in the face of terrorism, and in my judgment that was the highest form of public service.

Virginia Walsh, Omaha

Alzheimer’s and dementia

As executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I recently attended the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 (AAIC 2022.) Research presented there is providing new insight into dementia risk, prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, the long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 and more.

And as a caregiver for one of the more than 6 million Americans, including 35,000 Nebraskans, living with Alzheimer’s, I personally know the devastation of this disease and other dementia.

Thankfully, over the last decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2022, when we invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, we gain valuable insights. The investment must continue.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask Rep. Don Bacon to cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

Sharon Stephens, Omaha

Pillen's silence

Here’s how Jim Pillen could manage debating Carol Blood for the governorship of Nebraska: he could simply play the current Republican card and plead the Fifth.

Helen Jordon, Omaha

