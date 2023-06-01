Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.







Civic Square planning

Kudos to White Lotus Group for offering a thoughtful vision for the Civic Auditorium site. Plans for a grocery should be especially welcome news for downtown condo and apartment dwellers. With its flagship location closing due to San Francisco’s out-of-control crime and drug use, would Whole Foods consider a downtown Omaha location? Especially, since corridors around downtown Omaha have been designated as a “food desert,” that is, customers must drive over one mile to get to a supermarket. And, if White Lotus can make room on the site for the planned new police and fire headquarters, it will be the safest shopping experience anywhere.

Denise Bradshaw, Omaha

In praise of newspapers

We’ve entered a new AI era in which nothing seen on a screen or heard on speakers can be believed. That’s one reason I want my news to be a day late, professionally curated and fact-checked. I want a newspaper. A human-produced, physical newspaper. Not a screen on which AI can instantly make any nonsense convincing.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Pillen’s budget vetoes

Governor Jim Pillen says that he is supporting children and families when he signs legislation taking away rights from those very same individuals. However, that is not the most hypocritical thing he has done. The May 25 World-Herald reported that he had vetoed spending money for home visits by childcare professionals for at risk families of young children, helping foster children in the court system and, most mind-bogglingly, vetoed money for a program in Lincoln that helps to house homeless pregnant teenagers and parents.

I am at a complete loss to understand how anyone can say that they have any regard for children and families and deny funding for these basic programs. Governor Pillen and many of our state legislators are so proud of themselves for “saving unborn children.” What about saving the ones that are already here and helping young pregnant parents provide for their children? How are these programs not priorities for this administration? I would love to see the reasoning behind not funding programs to help our most vulnerable citizens.

Gretchen Robinson, Omaha

Letting kids down

Governor Jim Pillen has promised time and again to never, ever let our kids down. Yet, I see from his line item budget vetoes that there are a few exceptions. In spite of our huge revenue surplus, apparently we can’t afford funds for a program designed to help children who may be facing PTSD from gun violence, or for expanding programs to help kids whose families are struggling and need home visits or kids in foster care who need court-appointed special advocates.

Thanks for clarifying what “ever” means to you, Governor.

Kirk Winkler, Omaha

Embarrassing rant

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh’s repetitious chant in the closing moments of the trans debate was a perplexing mix of existential grief and wannabe “Hollaback Girl.” If her goal was to make the national news, mission accomplished. And we hear some international media also played it. How embarrassing for Nebraska!

Alan Koziol, Omaha

Which is it?

To quote Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington in the May 25 article on the helmet law: “Government should not be involved in these personal decisions, even though I know more people will die. It is not our responsibility to tell you what to do.” So if Nebraskans are fine with personally taking on risks, even at the risk of death, why is it that the State Legislature has decided that reproductive rights and trans rights are too dangerous? Which is it, do we get to make our own choices without government interference or do we need lawmakers to make these choices for us, against our want and will if necessary?

Juliet Clark, Omaha

Debt ceiling uncertainty

Due to the debt ceiling mess going on in Washington, there are dire warnings about retirees, veterans and the military not receiving their payments in June. I have to wonder why we have not heard anything about presidential and congressional paychecks being delayed. I’d wager that if that were the case, this would all be resolved PDQ.

Mick Kratochvil, Gretna

Step up your game

So disappointing to once again have the same problems as the last time we attended a ballgame when the Huskers are playing in the Big 10 tournament.

We stood in line for an hour-plus to get tickets and when we finally got to the window, our line had to move because of computer issues. We now missed two innings of the game.

Concessions were swamped, understaffed again! Now missed another inning and a half. Why is it so hard to understand when the Huskers are playing, you may have to step up your game!

Ken Noecker, Omaha

Land belongs to Palestine

Mike Salkin’s letter (Public Pulse, May 19) objected to using “occupied” when referring to what he called “Israel’s West Bank,” since Palestinians are not occupiers, but residents. I completely agree! It is Israelis, especially the military, who are the occupiers here. I have always understood “West Bank” to mean the west bank of the Jordan river, and the land belongs to Palestine, not to Israel. The state of Israel lies to the east of the Jordan river, ever since the United Nations declared it so in 1947.

Of course, no one at that time imagined that Israel would still occupy Palestine many decades later. As in World War II, military occupations used to last for a few years. It certainly did not include building settlements and moving your citizens into them permanently. Israel has defied international conventions and laws for years, and it ignores calls to change. Time to hold back funding until behavior changes.

Sara Pahl-Ramirez, Omaha

Sinking with the Titanic

Have you ever noticed that both parties and the president insist that we must pay our bills to maintain the faith and trust in our financial standing, thus creating a world crisis. Yet, they do not acknowledge that we are borrowing more money to raise our debt limit.

American citizens who keep borrowing money to finance their lifestyles are considered to be economically ignorant and heading for financial disaster. Our federal government seems to think that we can borrow money every time we as a nation can’t pay our bills.

You may say that other countries are much worse off financially than we are. Kind of like all the life boats sinking with the Titanic. Have you considered that the federal power brokers are engaged in a charade to make it look like they are being financially responsible. What, me worry?

Roger Aveyard, Beatrice, Nebraska

ARPA money

Over a year ago, with great fanfare, the state of Nebraska announced that hundreds of millions of dollars was coming to the state, via President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. The money was meant for underserved neighborhoods (mainly North and South Omaha) to help them out of the pandemic.

It seems that none of that money has been distributed thus far, despite the Legislature hiring an engineering firm for about $2 million to help the state decide how to spend the federal money.

Fast forward to the end of this legislative session, where the ARPA money is meant to be thrown into the state’s general fund and then let the Nebraska Department of Economic Development decide.

Some of the ARPA money was put into LB 531, which became a “Christmas Tree” bill, with lots of things attached that have nothing to do with the poor areas of Omaha “recovering.” One of those items in LB 531 calls for the allocation of millions of dollars to Creighton University — a private institution — to build practice baseball fields for the teams in Omaha for the College World Series.

In my opinion, this is a really bad idea. Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium is a white elephant, and is seldom used now. Granting taxpayer money to a private school to build another seldom used facility seems really dumb to me.

Hoping the Nebraska Legislature gets a reality check on the ARPA money they botched.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Nanny state

I remember when conservatives used to decry that liberals were trying to create a “nanny state” where freedoms were being taken away and people couldn’t be trusted to make decisions for themselves. Here in Nebraska, it is those very conservatives who are creating the nanny state. Women are no longer being trusted to make their own decisions regarding reproduction and health care. Parents are no longer trusted to be able to make decisions regarding their child’s medical care. Parents can’t be trusted to monitor and guide their child’s reading choices at the library — books must be banned.

Our state leaders seem to have ignored the fact that most Nebraskans opposed LB 574 and have instead joined the Republican game of “who can be the most conservative.” Collette Tiar Black (Public Pulse, May 21) needs to explain how taking away our citizens rights can be considered “a beacon of freedom.”

Sharon Vacanti, Omaha