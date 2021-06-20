The Public Pulse: Vision for downtown; Omaha's boulevards; County tax burden

To build on this life enhancement concept, Notre Dame Housings’ Seven Oaks Senior Center will reopen to serve the entire senior community in Omaha with a new enrichment center. Working with community partners, the life enrichment coordinator is able to offer programs such as navigating technology, cooking on a limited budget as well as offering events featuring dental services, walker adjustments or other basic lifestyle needs that could go overlooked elsewhere. With access to these services, older adults can age in place within a complete community and without moving from their home.

Notre Dame Housing is proud of our commitment to combat the senior housing crisis, isolation and food insecurity. Overall success for the community comes when people are able to age in place.

Sandra Koch, Omaha

Nebraska spirit

I was in the Lexington, Neb., Walmart shopping and as I was looking for something specific, a older lady asked what I was looking for. I told her, and she wanted to help me look for it. During that time she said she moved here from Washington state three years ago. When she first got here, she said that when she shopped, someone would always ask if they could help her find something and always knew exactly where it was, and she was not talking about store employees.