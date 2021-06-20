The Public Pulse: Vision for downtown; Omaha's boulevards; County tax burden

Vision for downtown
I read with a lot of interest Cindy Gonzalez’s reporting on the new vision for the downtown. I applaud everyone behind this effort. I wonder, though, whether these efforts will include an opportunity for the public to weigh in on the concepts developed so far. Perhaps public input has already been gathered. If so, here are my 11th-hour thoughts on the mall.
The current reimagining of the Gene Leahy Mall could be strengthened by integrating into the park cafes, restaurants and other retail experiences which will draw people from morning to night. Look to the plazas in Europe. They are full of energy because they are always active.
David Forrest, Omaha
Omaha’s boulevards
Omaha’s boulevard system is a real treasure. During the pandemic last year, my wife and I set out to walk each of Omaha’s 16 historic boulevards, and what a treat it was.
The boulevard system is a legacy left by George L. Miller, president of Omaha’s first Board of Park Commissioners in 1889. One of the board’s first actions was to commission H.W.S. Cleveland, visionary landscape architect, to design a comprehensive, interconnected park system for the city. Mr. Cleveland truly believed that such a system of parks and interconnected greenspace would enhance and protect property values and provide access to nature and its benefits within the developing community. This has been true.
To stroll the sidewalks along these streets leads one to think back to the days before air conditioning when families were outside in the evenings, neighbors were visiting and children playing ball on the boulevard — how energetic and festive these neighborhoods must have been.
These boulevards are beautifully designed, and we were quite pleased at how well the parks are maintained. Thank you, city parks employees. Many of the stately homes built on these boulevards are amazing. It is apparent that the homeowners take a lot of pride in living on these magnificent streets, as they do a wonderful job of maintaining their properties and yards. Thank you, boulevard homeowners.
I welcome all Omahans to explore and enjoy this city’s boulevard system. A list of the boulevards can be found on the internet.
Jim Van Lent, Omaha
Important protection
As a resident of Omaha’s Old Market, I’d like to commend Spaghetti Works for preventing pigeon poo on their walkway/dining area under their awning. Hats off to them for quickly installing unnoticed netting above their walkway several years ago. However, the best thing they did to prevent pigeon nesting, resting and poo was initially hire a masterful net installer that knew how and where to secure the netting.
Here’s to wishing this poo-free solution catches on for other Old Market awnings to keep our treasured district inviting.
Eileen Sawyers, Omaha
New science center
On behalf of Omaha Discovery Trust, I wanted to correct a couple of misconceptions about the Kiewit Luminarium project. First, though Kiewit Luminarium will collaborate with MECA as they manage and operate the surrounding parks, we are not directly affiliated with MECA. Also, Kiewit Luminarium’s building campaign is 100% privately funded.
Inspired by a collective vision to build a more diverse and homegrown STEM workforce, Heritage Services launched a capital campaign in early 2020 to raise private funding for a science center located at Lewis and Clark Landing on Omaha’s RiverFront. Omaha Discovery Trust is an independent, private 501c3 that will operate Kiewit Luminarium. While the land that will house this community asset is owned by the City of Omaha and will be leased long term to the organization at almost no cost, Omaha Discovery Trust has never intended to and will not apply for funding from the state’s $15 million shovel-ready construction projects fund.
We are very grateful for significant support from dozens of corporate, foundation and individual donors who will have helped make this important project a reality. Omaha Discovery Trust looks forward to welcoming everyone to Kiewit Luminarium when we open in 2023. Please visit www.kiewitluminarium.org for more information.
Rachel Jacobson, Omaha president, Heritage Services
Tax burden
Property taxes have nothing to do with home valuations. Property taxes are calculated according to the county’s yearly budget. The county determines the budget, divides the cumulative property values in the county and sets the mill levy rate. Did Douglas County lower property taxes in 2008 when property values plummeted during the housing crash in 2008? Every property owner whose property taxes have increased should demand to see proof from the county that the county’s budget has increased proportionally to their tax increase.
Joseph Anania, Omaha
Don’t sidestep history
This big hullabaloo about critical race theory, which Gov. Pete Ricketts was expounding on (WH, June 16), is just that — a theory. Ricketts has to put in scary words like “Marxist” and “very socialist ideas” to stress the point about how fearful we should all be about our kids learning about racism.
This theory is quite complicated. People might learn about it in an upper-level college or graduate class. Perhaps there would be a college seminar on the subject. I believe that most people who choose to learn and dialogue about this would be mature enough to benefit from such study. They would become conscious of racial problems from a historical and social perspective. Such enlightenment only helps all of us to come together to solve a very complicated problem.
Some state Republican legislatures are going down this nonexistent rabbit hole and actually passing laws to forbid the teaching of CRT in schools. This is an insult to teachers and suggests dangerous controls on our educational system. I frankly can’t see a high school, junior high or elementary teacher trying to shame white students for their privilege of being white. This is really incompetence on the teacher’s part.
But what teachers can do, and should do, is teach history and educate students on how much slavery, the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, the failure of Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, the Lost Cause, the Supreme Court ruling on “separate but equal” (Plessy vs. Ferguson 1896), the Ku Klux Klan, lynching and voter suppression have to do with our situation today.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
Seniors’ housing needs
Aging adults with low to moderate incomes often struggle to find housing. Few housing options are available for seniors on a fixed income, and what is affordable is often not accessible to those with mobility issues or far from family or a support network. Compounding the housing crisis among Omaha’s older adults is the deepening isolation and food insecurity the pandemic has caused.
An answer to this issue is senior living communities that identify specific needs and challenges facing older adults and create solutions to address them. These amenities must be available to all, not just people who happen to live in their buildings. At Notre Dame Housing, we provide a more complete community by organizing activities and services for local seniors inside and outside our walls — someone who enhances the quality of life and is a resource to the larger senior community.
To build on this life enhancement concept, Notre Dame Housings’ Seven Oaks Senior Center will reopen to serve the entire senior community in Omaha with a new enrichment center. Working with community partners, the life enrichment coordinator is able to offer programs such as navigating technology, cooking on a limited budget as well as offering events featuring dental services, walker adjustments or other basic lifestyle needs that could go overlooked elsewhere. With access to these services, older adults can age in place within a complete community and without moving from their home.
Notre Dame Housing is proud of our commitment to combat the senior housing crisis, isolation and food insecurity. Overall success for the community comes when people are able to age in place.
Sandra Koch, Omaha
Nebraska spirit
I was in the Lexington, Neb., Walmart shopping and as I was looking for something specific, a older lady asked what I was looking for. I told her, and she wanted to help me look for it. During that time she said she moved here from Washington state three years ago. When she first got here, she said that when she shopped, someone would always ask if they could help her find something and always knew exactly where it was, and she was not talking about store employees.
She told me that the people are so friendly here and she really loves living here. She also told me she already bought a burial plot in Pleasanton, Neb. To finish off our conversation, she stated she was returning the favor that was given her when she needed assistance. It was so nice to meet her and listen to her saying how much she loved it here. We ended our chat by saying, “Have a great rest of your day,” smiling as we both continued our shopping.
There is no place like home in good ole Nebraska.
Shelley Bartruff, Elwood, Neb.
Local, national
Randy Essex’s column thanking community columnists for their contributions about local issues struck a nerve with me. Of course I agree with his point about the importance of local issues and elections. Much of our daily lives is impacted by who runs our city, public utility board, school board, etc. We depend on our neighbors not only when disasters such as flooding or tornadoes hit, but for help with many other issues.
But do our day-to-day lives really have “little to do with Washington, FOX News or MSNBC,” as the author states? I would argue that they have a fundamentally important impact on Americans’ lives. Above all, a free republic is our foundation, without which nothing else can flourish. The people depend on a free, unbiased media for information to guide them in their lives as citizens, voters, etc. As one of our founding fathers reportedly said after the signing of our Constitution, “Madame, we have given you a republic ... if you can keep it.”
If we do not remain aware of what is going on at the federal level, and we do not have access to a free, unbiased press/media, we will find that our local issues look very small indeed.