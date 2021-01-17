The Public Pulse: Vital to hold politicians accountable; Our tech overlords

Dems’ obsession

Why are the Democrats are so intent on using taxpayer money to try to block President Trump from running for office again? Does this prove they have nothing better to do? Could it be they are so afraid that voters would elect Trump in the future over all their hate-spewing objections? Are they that afraid of the democratic process, voters choosing whom they please? Do the manic, hatred-spewing Democrats have stress ulcers causing such pain they can’t think straight? Questions, questions.

One thing for sure, God is in His heaven and they will answer to Him one day, as we all will.

Brenda Ray, Fremont

Trump’s enablers

The outrage expressed by Sens. Sasse, Graham, Murkowski, McConnell, Toomey, etc. over Donald Trump inciting the mob that ravaged the Capitol on Jan. 6 does not seen credible. Do they expect anyone to believe they have had a sudden epiphany? Were they completely oblivious to his pattern of corruption over the last four years? And why did they all vote to ban witnesses from testifying at the impeachment trial? The convenient excuse given at the time was that the voters in the next election should decide his prospects. How did that work out?