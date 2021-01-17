The Public Pulse: Vital to hold politicians accountable; Our tech overlords

Accountability
Crises have a way of putting underlying problems into stark relief. The fabric of American society today has been rent from individuals’ aversion to taking responsibility that those in a civic society must; their failure or inability to engage in critical thinking; and the epidemic for short-term thinking. All of these are manifest in our leaders today, in government, corporations and popular culture.
To fail to hold the president of the United States responsible for fomenting violent insurrection by removing him from office immediately would be a mistake. Censure is not the answer. Accountability is essential.
The egregious, corrosive lies that Trump and his sycophants in the House and Senate have perpetrated on the people are inexcusable. They have cavalierly peddled disinformation, conspiracy nonsense and incendiary anger for months, if not years. Trump and his enablers must be held to account.
Censure would in no way be an answer. Truth, adherence to the rule of law that is the underpinning of our democratic republic, and appropriate consequences for seditious behavior are imperative.
Though our commander in chief and our representatives in Congress fail to subscribe to the notion, personal responsibility and honesty are critical aspects of character, and actions always must have consequences. If Trump will not resign for the sake of our nation, he must be removed from office. And our representatives in the House and Senate who have abetted this seditious behavior should at the very least be censured.
Diane Wanek, Omaha
Our tech overlords
Attention, American sheeple. This is a message from your Big Tech-Social Media Overlords. Stop voicing your opinion about the election. This was the most secure election in history; just ask any Democrat operative. This is not the 1980s. This is 2021, and we have progressed beyond simple free speech. Your opinions will now be screened by us. Submit and obey for the greater collective good.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Face these realities
Reading the Pulse article this morning (Dec. 14) titled “Pelosi sows division” made me sad. With all the destruction and violence in D.C. last week and the heightened vigilance around the nation for next week, we cannot — must not? — put blinders on.
Ms. Davis’ closing comment in her letter — “We are Americans; skin color is moot” — is troublesome. If you are a “person of color,” it certainly is not “moot.” The texts on t-shirts of the rioters, the battle flags they were carrying, etc. all point to denigration of people of color and/or Semitic origin.
We cannot make things better if we pretend what makes us worse doesn’t exist.
Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha
Dems’ obsession
Why are the Democrats are so intent on using taxpayer money to try to block President Trump from running for office again? Does this prove they have nothing better to do? Could it be they are so afraid that voters would elect Trump in the future over all their hate-spewing objections? Are they that afraid of the democratic process, voters choosing whom they please? Do the manic, hatred-spewing Democrats have stress ulcers causing such pain they can’t think straight? Questions, questions.
One thing for sure, God is in His heaven and they will answer to Him one day, as we all will.
Brenda Ray, Fremont
Trump’s enablers
The outrage expressed by Sens. Sasse, Graham, Murkowski, McConnell, Toomey, etc. over Donald Trump inciting the mob that ravaged the Capitol on Jan. 6 does not seen credible. Do they expect anyone to believe they have had a sudden epiphany? Were they completely oblivious to his pattern of corruption over the last four years? And why did they all vote to ban witnesses from testifying at the impeachment trial? The convenient excuse given at the time was that the voters in the next election should decide his prospects. How did that work out?
Yes, the voters spoke, but Trump’s legions have used bogus claims of voter fraud to justify their denial of the results. The disgusting spectacle at the Capitol was a predictable consequence of the dereliction of Senate Republicans. Don’t try to hold your breath until these enablers apologize.
James Olsen, Blair, Neb.
Deplorables
In a recent Pulse letter, Dean Olson decries the “personal, vitriolic and disrespectful” criticism of Donald Trump. Really? No American president in our history has so disrespected Americans.
Beginning with yells of “lock her up!,” Trump has insulted Hispanics, war heroes, our generals, the handicapped, the press, the FBI, the Supreme Court — the list goes on.
Olson condemns Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark, but we know whom she meant. We see them in the craven “hopes and prayers” and zero actions for Sandy Hook, Orlando, Las Vegas and Parkland. We see them in the conspiracists, and online death threats to anyone not bowing to Trump.
We saw them in white supremacists in Charleston. We saw them carrying assault rifles on the steps of the Michigan statehouse. And on Jan. 6 we saw them again, incited by Donald Trump, in an armed attack on our Capitol to overturn an American election.
We see them in the 147 members of the legislative branch of our government — including Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska — who voted to deny electoral votes. This after the judicial branch upheld the election against 60 lawsuits. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson also joined a lawsuit against the election results.
Trump’s “basket of deplorables” has tarnished our image and shamed America before the world. As both Biden and Harris have said, “We are better than this.”
Linda Deeds, North Platte, Neb.
Flag, patriotism
After reading all the continuous, liberal drivel printed in this liberal, biased newspaper over the years, it would be easy to respond to all the trash that Democrats, liberals, socialists and communists submit to be printed. But that would take up a lot of my time. However, I did notice one recently printed that I feel deserves a response.
I, like Aubrey Fitzke (Jan. 9 Pulse), will fly my Stars and Stripes on Jan. 20. I have done so for all my adult life. I am very proud of my flag and my country. I do take extreme exception to Mr. (or Ms.) Fitzke when he (she) intimates I am anything but a patriot because I support President Trump. I served more than 20 years in the military serving my country and what the flag stands for, including periods of time during 1964, 1965, 1966 and 1967 in Vietnam. By the way, don’t forget who got us into that fiasco. I have more than 250 combat missions during my career: Cold War and hot war.
I can’t imagine serving in the military today knowing the commander in chief (Obama in the shadows) wants to destroy the military. However, I will fly my American flag on Jan. 20, but at half staff because that’s the day our America will die.
Jerry Dubyak, Bellevue
Transparency
State Sen. Dan Hughes wants to bar the media from committee executive session debates. According to him, he says things when reporters are not present that he wouldn’t say when they are present.
That is precisely the reason we have open meeting laws. The media should be there!
Linda Bradbury, Omaha
I’m glad to help
I would like to offer the State of Nebraska, City of Omaha, Douglas County and Sarpy County a business proposal.
As I drive the local highways and byways, I notice many vehicles with out-of-date red registration decals. I even see some with black (2018) decals. Never mind the vehicles that don’t even have license plates.
If each of the four governing agencies would contribute 25 cents for each license plate with an out-of-date decal (and, no doubt, no insurance) I record, I, in turn, will send them a weekly list of scofflaw vehicles.
Let me do it. The police don’t seem interested in doing it. Imagine the money these agencies could recoup.
Brian Surette, Omaha