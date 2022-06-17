The Public Pulse: Vote to raise minimum wage; Math proficiency is lacking; Bacon and inflation

Raise the wage

Here in Nebraska, we haven’t increased the minimum wage since 2008. Now in 2022, with inflation at an all time high, it is simply unacceptable that wages for the lowest-income Nebraskans have not kept up. We have to consider the 200,000 Nebraskans who fall behind due to inflation, left unable to make a living.

By raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, we give every Nebraskan the real chance to achieve the “American dream.” Living paycheck to paycheck is tough, and I’ve seen how it impacts my own family. You make choices you don’t want to make, like buying healthy foods or paying medical bills.

The United States used to be more diligent about raising the minimum wage, and it never led to an economic downturn. Instead, it ensured that the lowest-earning communities actually had a chance to pay rent, put nourishing food on the table, and save enough to get out of poverty. If elected officials won’t stand up for us, then we have to stand up for ourselves by signing petitions to put raising the minimum wage on the ballot.

This November, please vote yes for the Raise the Wage ballot initiative, and vote to support every Nebraskan.

Sheena Helgenberger, Omaha

Make math priority

Per the OWH story (June 13) regarding math standards for Nebraska schools, fourth-graders scored 55% proficient (nationwide was 40%) and eighth-graders tested 37% (nationwide was 33%.) While some kudos may be given for being above the national average, all of these numbers are uninspiring to say the least.

Two thoughts, first the 33% drop in proficiency (or 18 percentage points) from fourth to eighth grade is both astounding and sad. Second, maybe more time should be spent on math rather than gender identity and sexual reproduction in grades five, six and seven.

And yes, parents need to be involved in both math and sex education.

Scott Darden, Omaha

Bacon and inflation

Nicholas Lemek (“Rising costs,” June 12), in a rambling commentary, says that “the entire story of inflation is inflated” but that “consumers are reeling from the rising cost of gas and energy prices,” while then condemning corporations/big business for raising prices, to “rake in record profits.” He then rails that Congressman Bacon voted for “tax breaks to big corporations” (during the Trump Administration) and then voted against H.R. 7688, which would give the president authority to declare an economic emergency, allowing the FTC to implement price controls on energy costs.

The hard fact is that inflation is a major economic concern, and the Federal Reserve is considering major rate increases to slow down that inflation, casing havoc in the markets. There are multiple reasons for the record inflation, i.e. the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, the disruption of global energy markets caused by the Ukraine situation, the insertion of money poured into the economy early in the Biden administration, and, for energy, the attempt by the Biden administration to move from fossil fuels to “renewable” energy sources.

Yes, rising production costs force businesses to raise prices. However, Congressman Bacon’s votes in both instances referenced were positive. The tax cut measure helped spur an economic boom that was slowed only because of the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. H.R. 7688 was an irresponsible measure to give an administration the power to regulate energy prices , which would be a disaster for the economy. Second District voters are fortunate to have a fiscally responsible Representative in Congress such as Don Bacon.

G. R. Florine, Omaha

Nebraska needs Prop 13

The voters of Nebraska need to push our own version of California’s Proposition 13. Proposition 13 declared property taxes were to be assessed their 1976 value and restricted annual increases of the tax to an inflation factor, not to exceed 2% per year. A reassessment of the property tax can only be made a) when the property ownership changes or b) there is construction done. We the voters should get out a petition, because the politicians, i.e. state senators will never want to limit their spending until they are forced to.

Russell Quimby, Omaha

Not just about guns

It’s not just about guns.

Yes, you can raise the age requirement for purchasing a rifle or extending background checks, but this will not solve the problem of violent crime. Until we determine what can make an 18-year-old commit mass murder, these heinous crimes will not stop.

Is it bullying, mental illness, isolation, domestic abuse, a traumatic life event, peer pressure, drug abuse, rejection, gang violence, exposure to media violence, alcohol abuse, a thirst for notoriety, or any number of other possible answers?

Banning guns is not the answer. A determined actor will not just resort to firearms to commit an act of terror. They may use arson, knives, bombs, poison, kidnapping, or even use vehicles as weapons of destruction.

Determining the moment someone becomes willing to commit a horrific crime is not easy.

It starts with family and friends who are willing to admit that there is something wrong. Social media rants, simple acts of unexplained irrational activity, or a psychotic break of some sort should be recognized as a cry for help. Of course, it’s not easy to report these things about someone you care for, but you need to recognize that it is for their own safety as well as the safety of others.

It is then up to the authorities to determine the seriousness of the situation.

Of course, therein lies the problem because society is not always willing to commit someone to psychological testing or evaluation. Instead, we release them back into society without understanding the danger to both the individual and the public at large.

Is there an easy answer? No, but we must be willing to be more proactive rather than reactive.

Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth

Bewildered by ads

As a native Nebraskan, I am totally bewildered by the “Nebraska, it’s not for everyone” tourism ads. They make Nebraska look anything but inviting to a possible tourist. I have seen a number of them on TV and always felt that they could be done better and make Nebraska more appealing to a potential visitor. The topper was the chicken-calling contest.

My wife and I live in Colorado and have become a target every time our friends see a new ad. They are a joke in Colorado and certainly are viewed as a new reason to make fun of Nebraska. It is time to get someone else to do these ads. There are many reasons to visit Nebraska, but I have yet to see them on these ads.

Wayne Ivers, Loveland, Colorado

Change laws now

I have studied the House of Representatives legislative bill HR 127 or the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas District 18. The bill proposes to amend Chapter 44 of Title 18 United States Code. Title 18 is the Crimes and Criminal Procedure part of the U.S. Code. Title 18 is broken down into Part 1: Crimes and contains Chapter 44, Firearms, of which H.R. 127 hopes to amend. I think I understand how to read the U.S. Code but am not a lawyer and would welcome any lawyers to respond to my reasoning in the following paragraphs.

Chapter 44 is broken down into sections 921 to 931. Section 922 is entitled Unlawful Acts. Part (b)(1) of section 922 in essence makes it unlawful for 18 year old persons to purchase firearms or ammunition. Additionally, if the firearm is other than a shotgun or rifle or ammunition for a shotgun or rifle, the sale is restricted to those persons 21 years old or older. As happened with the Uvalde school massacre, the shooter turned 18 and immediately was eligible to purchase the AR-15s and several hundred rounds of ammunition, but could not legally purchase a handgun.

In my opinion, the code should be fairly easy to be amended to eliminate the 18 year minimum age for purchasing shotguns and rifles, including the AR-15, and set the minimum age for the purchase of any firearm to 21 years old.

I would take the amendment one step further and require a 21-year-old purchaser to at least have the consent of a parent or legal guardian. This should not be a big deal and I exhort all people in Nebraska to plead with our senators to make this change happen.

Dennis Young, Omaha

Keep America armed

Pat Barrett wrote in a Pulse letter (“Be a real patriot,” June 8) that the founding fathers mentioned a musket that could shoot three rounds in a minute.

Well, that was the most sophisticated weaponry at that time.

The comment that our founders couldn’t imagine a weapon that could shoot 50 rounds in a minute is because it didn’t exist. Also, they couldn’t have imagined the internet, commercial airlines, our incredible medical system, let alone that man would go to the moon. The list goes on and on.

I have a friend who has several “military-style” weapons and when I asked why, he said: “I want the same weaponry that those who may come to harm me or take from me items I consider important. That would include my life, my liberty and items essential to my pursuit of happiness.”

The Second Amendment was written so that the people could take back their government if needed. It wasn’t about hunting deer.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

Rewritten Constitution

Our Constitution has been rewritten.

No longer is it “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

It’s now “Guns, selfishness, and the pursuit of violence.”

When does it end?

Kevin Guthrie, La Vista

Higgins boat

The anniversary of the World War II D-Day invasion of Europe has passed and the extreme sacrifices of the brave men who gave their lives to ensure our freedom will never be forgotten.

One person by the name of Andrew J. Higgins was credited by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower as being instrumental in the success of the invasion. Andrew J. Higgins was born in 1886 in Columbus, Nebraska. His father was a Chicago attorney and newspaper reporter who had relocated to Nebraska where he served as a local judge.

Andrew Higgins was raised in Omaha and attended Creighton Prep before being expelled for “brawling.” He went on to serve in the Nebraska Army National Guard and attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. This is where he had his first experience with boat building and moving troops on the waters of the Platte River.

Higgins later moved to New Orleans where he started a boat business that produced flat bottom boats suitable for fishermen in the low lying areas of that region. When WWII began, he submitted his plans to the U.S. Navy for a troop-landing craft, later designated as the LCVP but better know as the “Higgins” boat. It was this craft that General Eisenhower credited with the winning of WWII.

Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa

Think like a big city

The June 5 article regarding the proposed light rail line in Omaha injects a necessary dose of skepticism to the discussion. I share the viewpoint that this project is economically unsustainable given its dependence on Mutual of Omaha moving its corporate headquarters and assumptions of ridership and increased tax revenue from projected future development along the short corridor it will serve.

I am also left wondering why no one seems to be asking why the rail line won’t even extend to Eppley Airport just a couple of miles away? According to flyoma.com, Eppley served 5 million passengers in 2019 (pre-pandemic), and this is likely to grow with the airport expansion. Just 5% of passengers using the light rail line to travel to and from the airport would add 250,000 riders per year.

Perhaps this is too complicated given that some of the land required sits in Iowa, but I challenge Mayor Stothert and the Urban Core Committee to either start thinking like a big city or to look more critically at this object of our desires.

Stephan Becerra, Bennington