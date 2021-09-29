The Public Pulse: Voter suppression; Biden's failure; Pulse writers, you're way too wordy

Steve Ruhl, Elkhorn

Pipeline unneeded

In the Saturday paper we were introduced to a plan to build pipelines for CO2 capture running from Nebraska ethanol plants to burial sites in Illinois and North Dakota. This to protect our ethanol industry.

My understanding of the future is one in which there will far less need for both gasoline and ethanol to power our automobiles. Result: Both industries will need to contract substantially. This will be a jolt to both the Nebraska ethanol industry and the much larger petroleum industry. But it is essential to mitigating the great damage carbon is doing to the environment.

If there is less need for ethanol, may not expensive carbon capture pipelines be a huge wasted investment for our state and/or our ethanol producers? Why undergo the huge outlay of money plus the potential for damage to the environment for something only needed a few years? Capital investment analysts would likely say this is a bad use of money.

I would suggest rather our state should begin exploring how we can help our corn farmers transition to another market for their crops.