The Public Pulse: Voters should decide; Westside literacy program; The best of Nebraska







Voters should decide

What would you be willing to pay for a vehicle that would only navigate 10th Street between the CHI Health Center and Harney Street, and between 10th and 42nd Streets? On only Farnam and Harney?

The proposed streetcar project to cover that route will cost $306 million. In 1955, visionary leaders in our city ended streetcar service and buses became the sole public transportation model. That allowed buses to carry riders to new destinations like Crossroads Mall, the now world-class Henry Doorly Zoo, Florence or the hospitals, which moved west in the 1960s without the need to lay rails as the city grew to the north, south and west.

Now, Crossroads is gone, another sign Omaha continues to grow and change. Adding streetcars, and the fixed infrastructure required to make them work, casts in concrete an inflexible solution to a transportation problem that could be quickly addressed with rubber-tired buses or trolleys. A rubber-tired solution would better accommodate tomorrow’s changing needs than the long-retired streetcars being planned. A consultant demonstrated that higher property taxes from those along the streetcar route will cover the cost.

But Omaha residents and businesses will endure the two years of disruption required to build the project and may be saddled with the cost of moving water and sewer lines under the affected streets through higher water and sewer bills. Omaha voters should have a chance to decide. I think there are far more productive ways to invest $300 million in our city.

Ralph L. Morocco, Jr., Omaha

A novel idea

If I had a vote, I would vote no for a streetcar. We could put the donated monies to use in a much better way. Here is a novel idea, why doesn’t Omaha build a cutting edge mental health facility that would take care of all walks of life, that would include elementary, high school, college and university students, the homeless, senior citizens, veterans, South Omaha, North Omaha, West Omaha and any other groups that would fall under this umbrella? It could be a state-of-the-art facility that would draw people of need from all over the city and the Midwest. Besides patients it could draw top scientists, doctors, professionals. It would add good paying jobs to the citizens of Omaha. It could be built in midtown, or any other area so it would be accessible to all people.

Max Kurz, Omaha

Book vending machines

I read Lauren Wagner’s article in the Jan. 26 paper (“Hunger for Books? Kids find Vending Machine Satisfying”) with great interest. The Westside Community Council, staffed entirely by volunteers and funded by grants from the Westside Foundation, has Little Lending Libraries already in place in all Westside elementary schools. Books for all elementary reading levels are stocked on the shelves and students are welcome to take as many books as they would like and return them or keep them. We also offer volunteers to read in classrooms and distribute free books to all students participating in our annual Battle of the Books quiz event. What a great addition this vending machine is to our mission of getting books in the home of every child.

Marci Crone, Omaha

President, Westside

Community Council

Selective Service Board memories

Paul Critchlow’s Midlands Voices, “A love letter to Selective Service System Board 28,” allowed the reader to experience the best of Nebraska:

1. A young man who volunteered for duty to Vietnam in 1968, relinquishing his last year of student deferral and made the best of his choice. A young soldier, who not only wrote letters to an unrelated mother-figure and her co-workers, but carried her letters to him in his backpack for months in the midst of war.

2) The women of Selective Service Board 28 that not only showed compassion and caring in their meeting of a young stranger who enlisted to serve in a war, despite their pleas to rethink the decision, but persisted that connection by writing for at least two years to that soldier serving, and being injured, in the Vietnam War.

3) Finally, the daughter of Francis Tiner who, upon her mother’s death, found the soldier’s letters and searched to find that man, now 76 years old and living in another state.

All three of these people represent the *good people* of Nebraska in their own unique way. The story was touching and brought tears to my eyes.

Being female in the 1960s, I experienced the fear of the draft only for my classmates, but that fear was real. The television news broadcast from Vietnam, but in those days they shielded the citizens of the worst of war. We had not yet been somewhat desensitized by the constant horrifying nightly news. We were naïve, scared teens and young adults. Thank you, Paul, for putting a human face on the Selective Service Board and allowing us a chance to experience Nebraska pride times three.

Vicky Vandervort, Omaha

Stark verdict

The real question to be answered coming out of the Dr. Jack Stark trial is why? The 30-minute jury deliberations says it all. Tom Osborne just represented the 1,000-plus people who could have testified on Dr. Stark’s character. I ask again, why did this sham even get to trial?

Tim Schmad, Omaha

Know the pros

I have been a NU football fan since 1956. I worked in the Lexington library. My boss introduced me to listening to Lyle Bremser. He had the ability to make you feel the crisp, cool beautiful day. With his voice, he drew a picture of the game presenting the good plays for both teams. My husband and I started attending the games in Lincoln. We sat in the south end zone. It is the perfect place to watch the play develop. An I-back run, a beautiful pass, a fumblerooski or a quarterback sneak. We were there to cheer our team not to see a slugfest. I do not watch pro football. They know if they can hurt the quarterback they have a good chance to win. In my opinion, pro basketball is not played with good sportsmanship either.

It’s played with elbows and body slamming. Not for this sports fan.

Mary Andrews, Omaha

On LB626

In the 1960s, a student nurse showed my college dorm-mates a marriage manual she was studying, to prepare for marriage in a conservative church. It actually instructed women to lie down for eight hours following intercourse, lest standing interfere with God’s will. We joked about using jump ropes for contraception, but seriously appreciated our privacy and separation of church and state.

Sixty years later, Nebraska’s proposed abortion ban (LB626) could have been written by the same authors. Contrary to mainstream medicine and many religions, the bill defines “unborn child” to include zygotes and embryos with less than a 50% chance of reaching viability. It misrepresents inaudible electrical activity in an embryo’s cardiac vein as fetal heartbeats. It would ban elective abortions at six weeks post-fertilization, if pseudo-heartbeats are detected by state-mandated that ultrasounds. To meet that deadline, many women would need monthly pregnancy tests and abortion pills in their first aid kits.

The bill mercifully exempts IVF clinics, rape victims, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies threatening maternal life or irreversible impairment of a major bodily function. However, it is unclear whether fertility is a major bodily function, so many miscarriage patients could be involuntarily sterilized by pelvic infection, days before sepsis clearly justifies therapeutic abortion. It is also unclear how many units of blood a patient with placental abruption must receive, or how many seizures or mini-strokes a patient with preeclampsia must endure, before she qualifies for an abortion.

In addition to needlessly risking pregnant women’s fertility, health and lives, LB626 would force doctors to risk their licenses and malpractice lawsuits during obstetrical emergencies. This could increase malpractice insurance premiums, drive up maternity care costs and contribute to maternity care deserts in rural Nebraska. This bill should die in committee.

BK Chaney, Omaha

LB188

This letter is in response to LB188, a proposal to allow veterans to be teachers. Here’s a novel idea, why not send those veterans to school to receive the proper training and tools they need to be successful in the classroom? If all it takes is a few years of mentoring and no formal training, why stop at teaching? Why not let them be doctors and lawyers?

K.L. Bartels, Omaha