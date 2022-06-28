The Public Pulse: Voting against your own interests; Politicians should look in mirror; OPS superintendent raise

Vote person, not party

I read the Public Pulse on a regular basis and am always surprised about all of the complaining about this state and its elected officials. There is a simple solution: Quit voting against your own interests. Vote for the person, not the party. There is not one person who enjoys paying their enormous state taxes, but the people responsible for them keep getting elected to office.

There are so many other ways to generate revenue besides raising taxes. Why can’t we get people elected who are willing to try different, positive things for Nebraska residents? The constant exodus of young people will continue until we get progressive and show the young people that this state has a lot to offer, and that won’t happen until we completely change our state’s leadership.

Robert Dearing, Omaha

Look in the mirror

As we get further into the election cycle, the false political accusations and nonsense increases. We have those blaming the president and/or Congress for high gas prices and other inflation when they have little to do with either. According to the World-Herald (June 16), inflation is “being fueled by a strong labor market, pandemic-related supply disruptions and soaring energy prices that have been aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” High gas prices are also the result of “greedflation” by OPEC and the oil companies. Yet, politicians like Mike Flood tell you it is the “economic policies of Biden and Pelosi,” neither of who’s policies he can name or elaborate on. If government policy is to blame for everything, that includes state policy, which he has been part of for the last several years, so look in the mirror for the blame for everything you complain about, Mr. Flood. Meanwhile, Congressman Bacon continues his false claim of support for retirees while he gets a 20% vote rating from the Alliance for Retired Americans. Maybe all the politicians should try something new and novel in their advertising campaigns and tell the truth!

Al Mumm, Waterloo

President

Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

Logan’s raise

The OPS Board of Education should be embarrassed to even consider a 4.85% raise for Cheryl Logan. Give her the $4,500-per-year stipend for two years that the teachers are getting and call it good. While the board is at it, they could also throw in the $150 gift card they so generously gave the teachers during COVID. If she doesn’t like the offer, there are several districts around the Washington, D.C.-area that are looking for superintendents.

Ray Perrigo, Omaha

Poison hemlock takeover

Omaha needs to realize the people who pay taxes in the western part of the city need services too. The city seems to be concerned with downtown and the image of a new skyscraper to the neglect of the rest of the city. Zorinsky Lake and the area around the lake has been over taken with poison hemlock . I pay taxes and vote, and don’t forget easily.

Clarence Padrnos, Omaha

Second Amendment

Those who have studied the Constitution and the history of our country agree that the Second Amendment was included in the Constitution as a counter to the Executive and Legislative Branches becoming too powerful. The constant fear of an armed citizenry keeps the government honest, so to speak. The founding fathers knew exactly what they were saying and meant every word as it is written. Remember, we had just survived a war against an oppressive monarch and had no desire to see the same thing happen here.

So the next time someone supports their right to bear arms, think about why our founding fathers wanted an armed citizenry to keep the our elected officials from doing the unthinkable.

John Wright, Omaha

Bacon’s logic

Interesting that Don Bacon would mention that we trust 18-year-olds to be in the service, therefore they should have the right to purchase an AR-15 at 18. This is a gun that is not good for hunting or even target practice.

But using his logic, the age to purchase an AR-15 should be lowered to 16 as we trust kids to drive at that age.

I guess he has forgotten that some of our laws were put in place to protect our society, i.e. age limit for alcohol and cigarettes is 21.

And Chuck Grassley isn’t any better. Appears neither one of them see the whole picture or they really do not care about society. It is sad that we have so many leaders who are more worried about getting re-elected than about people’s lives.

Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs

Bipartisan spirit

Please make sure you vote today for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress. Patty has shown Nebraskans, by her work in the Legislature, that she will listen to and support all Nebraskans regardless of party. We need that bipartisan spirit in D.C. now more than ever. Important bills are being left on the table because politicians are voting for party instead of for their constituents.

Chris Eckerman, Bellevue