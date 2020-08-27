The Public Pulse: Voting and abortion; Trump critics are hysterical; Global health needs

Abortion is an abominable sin
I appreciate Professor Kelly’s polemic “Neither political party fully follows Catholic doctrine” but disagree with his main point. He is equivocating various intrinsic evils when there is a hierarchy. The Catechism describes only one sin as abominable, and it is abortion (page 2271). The number of direct abortions committed since legalization in 1973 outnumbers all the other intrinsic evils he enumerates combined, at over 60 million deaths. Pope St. John Paul II stated in Evangelium Vitae, “Among all the crimes which can be committed against life, procured abortion has characteristics making it particularly serious and deplorable.”
The Church does not say which party or person to vote for. The Church helps one form one’s conscious according to Jesus’ teaching. Without the right to life, no other rights have a foundation. I cannot vote for someone who does not know the difference between serving the public and allowing it to be killed.
Patrick Prince, Ashland, Neb.
Catholics, abortion, voting
Mr. Lawler (Aug. 25 Pulse) quotes one sentence from the bishops’ three-page introductory letter to their reissue of “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.” The words “preeminent priority” were the subject of considerable debate during the bishops’ meeting last November. In the final version, they were retained, but so was the very next sentence: “At the same time, we cannot dismiss or ignore other serious threats to human life and dignity such as racism, the environmental crisis, poverty and the death penalty.” Abortion is then discussed in a short paragraph; the Catholic’s right responses to racism, migration, etc. are covered in two much longer paragraphs.
Dr. Thomas Kelly’s solidly argued piece (“Neither U.S. party fully follows Catholic values,” Aug. 23) speaks to this complexity. If Catholics’ choice were as obvious as Mr. Lawler states, why would the bishops have reminded Catholics of their faith’s teachings about all the other problems as they decide how to vote?
Ann Kathleen Doig, Omaha
Trump critics grow hysterical
It is curious that the letters to the Public Pulse concerning the baseless assertions that the U.S. Postal Service is being targeted to muddy the 2020 election process are remarkably similar in tone and content. This may be mere coincidence. More like the story of the elementary English teacher who noted, “Joey, your theme about the family dog was nearly identical to the one written by your brother.” Joey’s response, “It is the same dog, ma’am.”
Thus, it is no stretch to imagine concerned citizens having their morning coffee and daily ration of Kool Aid, composing their outraged rants by using Democrat talking points and the liberal media misinformation as sources.
So, for those conspiracy fans out there, put on your tin hats and ponder this:
The National Association of Letter Carriers union has already endorsed Joe Biden. Begs the question of who is in a better position to influence or manipulate mail-in voting, hard working ballot sorters all over the nation or some administration officials in D.C.?
Disclaimer: This missive is in no way meant to impugn the integrity of dedicated postal workers, nor suggest anything untoward would happen. Just typing here. But the potential is no less plausible than the insane scenarios put forth by the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd.
About that Sunday (Aug 23) World-Herald editorial with its disingenuous headline: “Postal Service must be saved.” Say what? There is zero, nada, no chance the USPS will go away, nor be eliminated, and there is no suggestion that will happen. So why the hyperbole?
The final paragraph therein states what needs to be done to improve the USPS. All of which Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is attempting to do. Yet, instead of praise, he is being vilified by the unhinged Democrats and liberal media.
Max R. Moore, Bellevue
Address global health needs
Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse have been informed on the hardships caused by lack of relief funding. What on Earth were they thinking when they left Washington without passing any COVID relief? On the other hand, it must be difficult being a senator these days when their leadership won’t let them vote on crucial issues.
A global pandemic requires a global response. Congressional leaders and the White House don’t seem to get that. The lack of additional COVID funding means millions of people not getting HIV and TB testing and treatment, and children not getting immunizations. Food insecurity and starvation are also rising fast. Beyond the immediate impact on individuals, the remarkable progress we have made in dozens of countries over 20 or so years is likely to be totally lost for lack of political will to support immunizations and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.
Whether it’s COVID-19 or other ongoing global health emergencies, we need a strong response from Congress here and around the world.
I’m counting on Congress and the White House to break the current stalemate and pass an emergency response package that includes no less than $20 billion for the global response to the pandemic and focuses on the following: $4 billion over two years for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; $4 billion for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and $2 billion for anti-hunger efforts, including $500 million for nutrition. We must act now.
Frances C. Moore, Bellevue
