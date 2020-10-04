The Public Pulse: Voting's importance; Gale Sayers; For, against President Trump

If you can’t think of anything, then maybe you need to reevaluate your choice for president.

Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa

Fool me once ...

Once, I would have bet all of you Trump supporters would adhere to the adage, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” But no, your continued support of this flim-flam man is proof that, to paraphrase, “you can fool some of the people all of the time”

William Pfeffer, Omaha

A divided society

Having a difference of opinion has always been a part of our political system. It’s one of the great freedoms we have in this country. But this year, it’s gone beyond debate. Instead of politics as usual, it’s become personal. Disagreeing with someone else’s choice for president can be taken as a personal affront provoking anger and consternation. It appears to be the cause of a deep divide between Americans, separating family members and former good friends.

In some ways, it reminds me of the Civil War era. Back then the disagreement was over slavery. Instead of sitting down and working out a plan to resolve the issue, both sides formed armies and began killing each other.