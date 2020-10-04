The Public Pulse: Voting's importance; Gale Sayers; For, against President Trump

A gift and a responsibility
The idea of compromise and working together to solve a problem has disappeared from our government leaders. The use of an “all or nothing” philosophy has crippled our ability to respond to important issues that affect the lives of the average American. It is most disappointing that our national and state leaders view their role as “fighting for us.” They have forgotten how to work for us.
As a senior citizen, my worries are not so much for myself, but for my children and grandchildren who are inheriting a debilitating nation debt, a broken health care system, and a divided society where bigotry and racism are not only tolerated but celebrated. Hence, the importance of voting in this election with an informed and reflective mind is critical to the survival of our democracy and any hope for restoring faith in our government, global respect for our country, and a sense of pride in who we are as a nation.
Vote. It is our greatest gift and ultimate responsibility as an American.
Mary Solberg, Omaha
Let’s name a street after Gale Sayers
I am surprised there are no streets in Omaha named after Gale Sayers. Let’s make this happen for this great man from Omaha.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
Biden supporters, why so silent?
I admit to being a President Trump supporter. I don’t like some of the things he says but I am more interested in what he’s done. I like that he put tariffs on Chinese goods and tried to prevent them from dumping their government-subsidized products on our country. I like that he renegotiated our trade agreements with Canada and Mexico. I like that he confronted our NATO allies, threatened to pull troops out of Germany unless they started funding NATO at the rates agreed on.
I like that he has pulled troops out of the Middle East, confronted Iran, brought Arabs and Israelis closer together, backed our police departments and done away with a lot of unnecessary regulations that hinder business. These are just a few examples of the many positive things he has done for this country, and in listing these things there is one word I never used “Biden.”
Are there really any Biden supporters, or just Trump haters? In all the letters I’ve read in the Public Pulse, not one has said anything about Mr. Biden’s policies. What is it you like about the guy? Are you excited about his promised $2.7 trillion tax hike?
If you folks are really for Biden, then I’d like to read one letter about all the great things you think he will do for this country and not have every other word be “Trump.”
If you can’t think of anything, then maybe you need to reevaluate your choice for president.
Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa
Fool me once ...
Once, I would have bet all of you Trump supporters would adhere to the adage, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” But no, your continued support of this flim-flam man is proof that, to paraphrase, “you can fool some of the people all of the time”
William Pfeffer, Omaha
A divided society
Having a difference of opinion has always been a part of our political system. It’s one of the great freedoms we have in this country. But this year, it’s gone beyond debate. Instead of politics as usual, it’s become personal. Disagreeing with someone else’s choice for president can be taken as a personal affront provoking anger and consternation. It appears to be the cause of a deep divide between Americans, separating family members and former good friends.
In some ways, it reminds me of the Civil War era. Back then the disagreement was over slavery. Instead of sitting down and working out a plan to resolve the issue, both sides formed armies and began killing each other.
Is history repeating itself? I hope not. Tensions are running high over who should be our next president. Families are divided along the lines of liberalism versus conservatism. Many friends have separated as well. Adding fat to the fire is the national news media. At one time, I worked as a television reporter. As I watch national news these days, the political stories at times seem so one-sided. The job of the journalist is to present both sides of any given issue and let the viewer or reader make up their own minds.
If this bitter divide continues after the election, I reminded of a Scripture verse. It’s from Galatians 5:15. “If you go on biting and tearing one another to pieces, take care! You will end up in mutual destruction!”
Bruce Prenosil, Omaha
False claim against the president
Last Tuesday Chris Wallace and Joe Biden ganged up on the president during an alleged debate concerning the president condemning white supremacy. I’ve found multiple recordings on YouTube of the president doing precisely that. However, I never heard Chris Wallace (or another reporter or commentator) ask Joe Biden to condemn black supremacy, which I doubt he or the president would do even if asked.
I’ve seen lots of debates in my 60-plus years on Earth, and not a single time have I heard either party in a debate asked this question until President Trump in 2016, and again this year. The only famous person I’ve ever heard condemn black supremacy is Dr. Martin Luther King. His comment in 1963 in Detroit (where I lived at the time) was quite the news item according to my dad. I condemn all concepts of any supremacy. We are all equal in God’s eye, and anyone truly believing this doesn’t need any law to force them to believe it — they already do.
Because the media and politicians wish to stir the racial bucket, they refuse to drop their veil and either not discuss it or to discuss both sides. All they want to do is keep us at each other’s throats and not love one another as we would love ourselves — BTW, Jesus preached this. Whose preaching do you want to follow, Chris Wallace and his ilk or Jesus Christ?
Steven Wiseman, Bellevue
Our president, the bully
After the Sept. 30 debate, an abberant and narcissistic Donald Trump had the guts to say the debate was fun. It was not fun for those of us who heard and watched him behave so badly. He showed his true bullying character and made me realize how hard it must have been for his government advisors to work with him.
Donald Trump likes to bully anyone who he does not like or anyone he feels is weaker than himself. He bullied his youngest brother, Robert, for many years and many of his classmates until his father sent him off to military school at age 12 — to make him learn about discipline.
As an adult, Donald Trump, more recently mocked a 17-year-old Swedish girl named Greta Thunberg. He mocked a handicapped New York Times reporter. Donald Trump still thinks he’s an entertainer and believes anything he tweets, says, or does is OK.
Since he was young, Donald Trump has enjoyed dehumanizing people.
Last, but not least, President Donald Trump would not condemn the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, during the debate, saying instead, “Stand down and stand by.”
Our country needs an empathetic and honest president — not a phony, “put on a show”-type president.
May God heal and bless America and make us a more united and caring country!
Robert Christensen, Omaha
Don’t doubt masks’ value
Andrew L. Sullivan wrote in a Sep. 23 Pulse letter that “Dr. Pour believes a mask mandate works but that is not true.” Mr. Sullivan cites no sources for this allegation. What are his sources? Is Mr. Sullivan an epidemiologist? The CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci and most public health experts all agree that masks prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Sullivan obviously does not believe these sources. I ask Mr. Sullivan why he is willing to threaten my life by transmitting the virus to me by not wearing a mask.
Richard L. Owen, Omaha
Use independent thinking
Today I changed party affiliation to independent. Partisan politics have become absurd and destructive. RBG was confirmed by large margin because of her qualifications. Does anyone believe any candidate today could be confirmed by such a margin? Or even be considered?
If more people forget partisanship and use common sense, maybe this country has a future. Research the facts and be independent.
Warren Wolf, Omaha
