The Public Pulse: War in Ukraine; Listen to Pillen; Letter response

Russia and Ukraine

I have a lot of Ukrainian and Russian friends. Really good and loving people, they are.

Make no mistake about it, the incursion into the Ukraine has nothing to do with the liberation of ethnic Russians in the Ukraine, as Putin has stated. Why? These ethnic Russians have enjoyed a very good and free life in the Ukraine. And they were free to travel to Russia at any time. This is harming both ethnic Russians and the Ukrainians.

It has everything to do with very corrupt oligarchs, basically the Russian mafia, using Putin to satisfy their abject greed and power.

And, of course, China’s interests lie in acquiring gas/oil from Russia. Putin is also relying on “business as usual” once he is in control of the Ukraine, as NATO, the EU, and the U.S. have shown little backbone for standing up to the evil of Putin and China.

This is evil beyond belief. War crimes committed by Putin are very real.

William Steiner, Omaha

Previous administration

The blood of all of those killed during the attack by Vladimir Putin on Ukraine are on the hands of the Biden and Obama administration’s. The Democratic party has done all they can to weaken the U.S. military and give Putin all the leeway to do as he pleases in Ukraine and any other country he chooses to attack. Sanctions on Russia won’t have any effect on Putin’s desire to achieve exactly what he wants. This wouldn’t be happening on President Trump’s watch. He would have drawn a line in the sand and made Putin an offer he couldn’t and wouldn’t refuse. We need to pray for the Ukrainian people, as well as Mr. Putin, so that he may have mercy on these innocent people.

Ed Volpi, Fremont

Flawed democracy

Today, the media and government officials are constantly referring to Ukraine as a democracy as if this is the major reason the West should be angry about Russia’s unprovoked attack. While certainly not a brutal totalitarian state like Russia, Ukraine is not a democracy. It is, at best, a “flawed democracy,” or better yet a “hybrid state.” Freedom House calls it a “transitional” or “hybrid” regime. The Economist compares Ukraine to Armenia or Georgia.

Freedom House says corruption is endemic and that attacks on journalists and civil rights activists are common and that government protection is far from adequate.

My point is only that the American people are being propagandized by the constant barrage of “we are defending democracy and freedom” in any presentation of Russia’s invasion. That is convenient, but the reason for our position is opposition to any aggression that upsets the status quo as led by the USA and NATO since WWII, a status quo that has prevented any major war for 75 years. That is a darn good reason without falsely labeling what is may be some day but is not today.

Our cause is just with out the hollowness of fake descriptors of either the victim or the aggressor.

William S. Nelson, Omaha

Pillen support

Almost unbelievable. Believable only in the sense we all know how facts are often misconstrued.

Mr. Pillen has been wrongfully accused of promoting critical race theory and brandishing a “dangerous campaign” because he appears in a hunting environment with shotgun in hand. Those conclusions could only be drawn by those who depend on “woke-ism” as their guiding light.

To those subscribing to nonsense, I have a few short suggestions. First, narrow your scope and concentrate on pertinent facts. Listen to what Jim Pillen has accomplished. Listen to what Jim Pillen represents. Listen to what Jim Pillen says he will do if elected governor of Nebraska.

Hank Krings, Columbus, Neb.

On hypocrisy

I would like to thank Robert Rieck of Lincoln for his opinion on animal cruelty (Pulse, Feb. 26), as a result of “speciesism.” I agree that I am a hypocrite for caring for a pet, yet eating chicken, pork, and beef. I have listened to his opinion, as well as Bono, little Greta, and a slew of more intelligent folks than me, about this subject. They aren’t hypocrites like me. They don’t live in polluting cities, fly on jets, drive cars, take trains or buses, have mutual funds, eat eggs or cheese, wear wool, drink milk, go to zoos, wear makeup, use perfumes or cologne, or utilize medicines and surgical techniques that have been developed by animal experimentation. I now understand. I will leave now and go live in the wilderness. I will eat berries and roots. I will sleep naked in the winter, with no destructive fire to keep me warm. Thank you for demonstrating how I’ve lived as a hypocrite. By the way ... how exactly did you get that message to the Omaha World-Herald? The carbon footprint that is a result of discarded computer, electronic and plastic waste in landfills is horrific. Not to mention the selfish use of energy to power that junk.

Robert Hathaway, Omaha

LB 929

As a person who was diagnosed with sudden onset severe preeclampsia, I know firsthand the health issues that can occur during postpartum. Preeclampsia is caused by high blood pressure and can lead to other serious issues, such as damage to the liver, kidneys and blood vessels. Left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to serious — even fatal — complications for both mother and baby. Unfortunately, for many new moms, they lack access to medical care. In Nebraska, Medicaid postpartum care is only for two months. Its critical post-partum care is extended as pregnancy-related complications including high blood pressure, blood clots, cardiovascular disease, postpartum depression and other serious health issues may not surface until weeks or months after delivery. And even health issues found during pregnancy itself, such as in my case, can continue for many months, even years, after delivery. Thankfully, LB 929 introduced by Senator Wishart, addresses this issue. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new mothers to 12 months. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born on Medicaid are already guaranteed coverage through the first year of life. I respectfully ask the legislature to support this very important bill.

Shannon Hilaire, Papillion

Moving recommendation

At age 78, I have seen a number of variants in the demand and prices of real estate. This includes commercial real estate. I have not seen recent figures for the vacancy rates in various sections of the Omaha area. In addition, I have never seen any estimates of the properties owned, but not occupied, due to workers’ abilities to work out of their homes.

It appears there is a high probability that Mutual of Omaha will relocate their headquarters to downtown Omaha where they propose building a 40-story skyscraper. This will leave their present location available for sale or rental.

If I were an employee of Mutual of Omaha, I would prefer a move to an area other than downtown Omaha. My proposal would be to purchase the beautiful building now owned, and vacated, by Schwab. The reasons are several and not limited to the following:

1) The location is in central Omaha and not on the eastern border.

2) Parking is easily accessible and not in a highly congested area.

3) The building is move-in ready.

4) The purchase would take place quickly and greatly reduce beautiful empty space.

James J. Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion

‘Heart of the City’

Thank you, thank you, thank you to whoever made the decision to revert back to the original “Heart of the City.” Now I can again enjoy the magical and humorous daily adventures of this engaging character, her family and friends.

Lynn Smith, Omaha

Abuse victims

In her Midlands Voices editorial (“Child sex abuse victims need justice more than they need apologies”), Kathyrn Robb argued convincingly for extending the period of time for victims of incest and sexual abuse to sue for reparations. The recognition of the harm sometimes does not become evident until later in life, sometimes much later . I agree with her premise. But no amount of material reparation, i.e. fines, prison terms, etc., can undo the harm done to the soul.

The recovery group SIA, survivors of incest anonymous, fashioned after the 12-step group of AA, guides the victim of incest from a victim to survivor. Through this program, the victim learns to be willing to forgive the perpetrator via the intervention of a higher power. It releases the victim from using artificial support systems like codependencies, attachments and addictions. It is not possible for the victim to forgive on the same level of consciousness at which the harm was experienced. So, we rely on a higher power for that miracle to occur. SIA has the tools to make this possible.

So, to the victims, I share Ms. Robb’s efforts on your behalf and offer these comments to heal the chasm left in the soul, the ground of our being.

Dr. Kenneth D. Peters, Omaha

Halftime show

I am a 59-year-old white woman who hates football. My friends will call me and let me know when it’s almost halftime. I haven’t missed one and this year’s definitely was one of the better ones. I had been looking forward to it for months, and was not disappointed. As for Don Christensen’s comment (Pulse, Feb. 26) about the “crotch grabbing”, have you ever watched a baseball game? Also, if I can turn the game on at halftime, you have the option to turn your TV off.

Barbara Meissner, Omaha