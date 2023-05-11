











No laughing matter

Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer, in a recent quote, stated “It’s kind of a warm feeling to know that you hadn’t done this in vain for seven years,” speaking about his sponsorship of LB 77, the cost-free, permitless, no training required, concealed handgun carry law that just passed the in the Legislature (April 20). Warm feelings for passing a law patterned after similar laws in other states which has boosted crime as much as 36%? Warm feeling knowing that states that have weakened their permitting systems have experienced an 11% increase in handgun homicides and 13 to 15% increase in violent crimes?

For those of us who care about children and people in general, who abide by law and order, value principles and care about right and wrong, we shudder at the thought of all these unknown factors, these creepy sorts who hide weapons in their pants, coats, and shirts and we worry about their stability and self-control and what they could do to innocent people. Making it easier for these volatile sorts to commit atrocities is the last thing we want.

And then we have Julie Slama, the Republican legislator from Dunbar, who reportedly laughed when a concerned demonstrator yelled “shame” in the Legislative chamber after the bill was passed. Believe me, Republicans, law and order and public safety are not laughing matters.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Nebraska

Dysfunctional Legislature

The state senators leading the excessive filibustering readily admit to doing so to kill time. This non-productivity should be a concern to the public. Consequently, to consider a larger number of bills, the leadership resorted to Christmas tree bills — grouping as many as 22 bills together including unrelated issues.

This creates additional problems: 1) Lack of transparency as both the senators and public deal with massive bills and specific issues getting muddled together, and 2) inadequate debate on what’s in the muddle — which, as separate bills, could be improved or voted down entirely vs. approved in mass.

The Nebraska Constitution in Article III, Section 14 states, “No bill shall contain more than one subject, and the subject shall be clearly expressed in the title.” Parliamentary law also recommends this separation. With separate bills, fewer would be passed, resulting in less government and better focus on what actually gets funded.

Furthermore, broad titles on these massive bills do not clearly express a bill’s contents. The Legislature is overdue for significant rule changes to govern itself more effectively. It needs to get done at the start of the 2024 session.

Linda Bors, Omaha

Two suggestions

As the members of the Unicameral try to figure out why Nebraska’s best and brightest move out of the state, I have two suggestions:

Take steps towards inclusivity (not away),

Let women and their doctors make personal medical decisions (a group of political representatives should not control a woman’s body). I thank God for Merv Riepe.

According to Erin Bamer’s May 5, 2023, article, 112 Nebraska businesses and non-profits oppose the two trans bills (LB 574 and 575). If medieval bills such as these two — and LB 626 — did pass, it would further hamstring Nebraska’s ability to attract new businesses and the subsequent jobs. Also, 319 national businesses, who value diversity and individual freedom, are watching to see what happens in our state and others. Decisions do have consequences.

Rebecca Boyd, Bellevue

Modest Proposal Act

I would like to rename LB 754, Gov. Jim Pillen’s income tax reduction vehicle, the “Modest Proposal Act” (See Jonathan Swift, not Taylor Swift). Through satire, Swift is able to show a society’s disregard, disdain and neglect of the hard-working poor.

Senator Linehan has rebuilt Nebraska income tax brackets reflecting that indifference to employed Nebraskans on the lower economic ladder. The new tax brackets provide thousands of dollars of income tax relief for the top 15% of earners, while leaving the lowest two income brackets with no relief. If you are single with taxable income of less than $18,000, or married with no children making $36,000 or less, you get no reductions. Zero, even though the bill saves out-of-state corporations millions of dollars.

I suppose senators and the governor sleep a little better by adding a child care credit in an amendment; however, even with that addition, millions of tax credits were added for the wealthy who donate to a child care program.

Income tax relief for all Nebraskans would have been so easy. Pull back the reductions in the highest income bracket, in this bill set to go from 6.84% (2022) to 3.99% (2027), to 5.00% (2027). Use the savings in that change to fund tax reductions in the lowest two brackets. Since Nebraska’s income tax system is progressive, changes there will also help those with income in the top bracket. To be sure, other ideas are out there that would help 100% of Nebraskans.

I just don’t understand the legislative callousness that left these Nebraskans out of tax relief. Low-income individuals and couples are struggling to make ends meet every day. They should have been the first target of tax relief and not plump children ready for dinner (read Swift).

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield

Formidable enemy

Last month, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen at the Reagan Library in California to more-or-less say, “Hey, we’re with you.”

Over the last 50-plus years, we have followed a policy of trying to enlighten the despotic and cruel rule of the Chinese Communist Party. In so doing, we have funded their development of the second-most powerful economy and military in the world. Now we are looking at the most formidable enemy we have ever faced in our existence.

I believe President Biden needs to change his opinion of China from peaceful competitor to what it is — a Cold War enemy that must be stopped.

Kathy Mentzer, Omaha

Preaching hypocrisy

There have been more than 199 mass shootings in 2023 so far. So to all the “pro-lifers” out there, please do not preach your hypocrisy to me.

Some of you are the same ones that are pro-automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

Your prayers are not working. Wake up!

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Kiss of joy

The kiss in Times Square between a sailor and a nurse, a statue of which is now on display in Memorial Park, was not an act of sexual aggression — that kiss was one of pure joy.

The statue now on display in Memorial Park commemorates the kiss between a sailor and a nurse on V-J day in Times Square. Young people, particularly young women need to know there was nothing sexual in that act of that kiss.

Kay Smith, Omaha

Most Nebraskans believe

We have several very contentious issues in the state right now. Abortion and concealed carry without a license being the two most prominent.

When people say “Most Nebraskans believe …”; how do they know? I could make a statement like that and it would only reflect most of my family, friends and associates. The two issues above should be put on the ballot for a special election as should medical marijuana, and in Omaha — the trolley.

For me, that is the only way to know what “Nebraskans believe” about a subject. Not shut the whole term of the legislation down.

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

Someone else’s child?

When East Germany existed, the state regularly took children from their families and raised them as the state believed would be most beneficial to the state. I have a hard time separating that concept from our president’s declaration that “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child.” Words matter, we were reminded by the president during his last campaign. When did the American perception of children and who is responsible to raise them change to include this philosophy?

Dan Brandt, Plattsmouth