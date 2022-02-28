The Public Pulse: Water diversion compact; 100th Birthday; Russian Invasion

Canal proposal

Governor Pete Ricketts proposed $500 million in the budget to build a canal from Ovid, Colorado, into Perkins County, Nebraska, as allowed by the 1923 South Platte Water Compact. Given population growth and many water projects proposed in Colorado, the concern that the future flow of water into Nebraska will be reduced is valid. Similar concerns were reported in the Oct. 8, 1979, Omaha World-Herald and periodically in the 1980s. The compact requires Colorado limit diversions if the flow drops below 120-cubic-feet-per-second (cfs) during irrigation season from April 1 to Oct. 15. During the non-irrigation season, the compact allows diversions of 500 cfs into Nebraska, but only if Nebraska builds the canal. Otherwise, Colorado can claim the entire flow during non-irrigation season. The original attempt to build a canal failed in the early 1890s. The full cost and feasibility are still uncertain. The current compact forces Nebraska to take on this canal project to preserve the agreed upon water flow. However, a canal proposal that originated over 130 years ago may not be the best way to accomplish the objectives.

Rather than spend at least $500 million and use eminent domain in Colorado to divert South Platte water for use in Nebraska, it makes more sense to renegotiate the compact to require Colorado limit its own diversions enough to maintain 500 cfs flow into Nebraska during the non-irrigation season. While the current compact gives Nebraska leverage, a successful renegotiation can benefit both states. Colorado residents could avoid giving up property for a canal that benefits Nebraska. Nebraska could redirect the proposed funding to other water projects within the state. Both states could avoid an inevitable long and costly court fight.

Bob Stein, Omaha

Birthday thanks

Many thanks to all for the many birthday cards, letters and well wishes, I have received during the past week ("Papillion veteran who crawled through wall of fire in WWII celebrates 100th birthday")! Since Feb. 13, 2022, when I turned the page on my 100th year, my cup “runneth” over! It was very heartwarming. Much like getting another hole-in-one on the golf course, both events are ample proof that it really is better to be lucky than good!

Ellis McClintick, Papillion

Focus of laws

What kind of society do we live in when we are so quick to punish and jail a mentally compromised, drug-addicted woman who gives birth outside in 15-degree weather? The same punishment given to a non-English speaking Hispanic woman who leaves a well-protected newborn on a neighbor’s porch in good weather? Wouldn’t we be better served by getting these women adequate access to birth control and mental health services rather than focus on laws that limit a woman’s reproductive choices?

Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs

Eagle sighting

Amid all the sad and disturbing news of vaxxers and anti-vaxxers; virus ups and virus downs; scary international politics of Putin and the likes — last month in Lamp Park, I looked up from my truck and saw the most majestic and powerful, soaring bald eagle headed straight towards me! She abruptly perched in a tall tree near my truck — where we then contemplated each other for some time — before she took flight and continued her journey far above the treetops! And then lo and behold if the next day I wasn’t driving on the interstate next to Regency Lake and I looked up, and there she was again — soaring and circling in complete elegance and freedom! As a kid, I thought I might never see a bald eagle because of the powerful threats against her. But today, she is clear evidence of the ascendancy of good over evil. The message is simple: There is beauty, goodness and hope out there, we just need to keep our heads and hearts up to see it and know it will prevail!

Diana Holloway, Omaha

Blood support

Based on one of his ads, which is so low and so far beneath the dignity of the office, I find it hard to believe Jim Pillen is aspiring to be governor. The ad is so second grade, schoolyard name-calling that it is disgraceful. He mentions “… crazy liberals in Washington” without naming who he is talking about. The ad goes on to say, “If you love America, they hate you” and “If you support police, they call you a racist.” I find the language despicable, shameful and it should be an insult to all Nebraskans who love this country and support the police.

Forget about the big businessmen who think they know how to be governor when what they know is how to make money for themselves. Being governor is about seeking the common good for all the people in Nebraska through leadership, service and fiscal responsibility. While they tout cattle, hogs and guns, Sen. Carol Blood stands on a record of enlightened, smart and empathic civic and community leadership and continuing legislative success. She knows how to get things done in a collaborative way.

Through the years, I have found the future is better predicted by what one has achieved than by what one says he/she will do. Keeping in mind that running the state is a service job not a big business position, Sen. Blood is the best choice to be our next governor of Nebraska.

Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion

Millard schools festival

I attended the All Millard Orchestra Festival at Baxter Arena. Over 800 students participated from Millard high schools and Millard middle schools. It was a breath of fresh air to see and hear the music flowing from these dedicated music students. They were directed by two guest conductors, Deanna Tham, assistant conductor of Omaha Symphony and Jason Jerald an accomplished conductor from Tampa, Florida. I want to send out a big thank you to the Millard staff, school board, sponsors of this event and most of all the dedicated music teachers that bring their love of music to our students. Music is a universal language that touches everyone and it is as important as academics in our culture.

Connie Jacobson, Omaha

Two cents

In January, it was announced that Mutual of Omaha wanted to build a skyscraper downtown where the W. Dale Clark library is located. They also announced that they wanted to build a light rail system in the downtown area.

This is my two cents worth: Why do you want to tear down a perfectly good building when you already have a whole vacant block where the old Union Pacific building used to be? I don't understand that. Second, the light rail system. If you're going to build one, why not do it right? Build one all the way from Council Bluffs out to Elkhorn, with connecting bus routes running north and south. In order to get across the river, you could use the Bob Kerrey bridge which is already there.

Just my thoughts.

Pete Lowder, Gretna