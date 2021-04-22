The Public Pulse: Way forward after the verdict; Foundation of justice; Protect workers







The way ahead

Even though I feel relief that was reached in the verdict of Minnesota V. Chauvin, please let’s not forget that the heart of either message of Black Lives, Blue Lives or All Lives Matter is that we must begin to respect each other and remember that we are each other’s keepers.

I hope that every time I see a police officer interact with a member of society, both parties can leave the situation and go home peacefully. Law enforcement is an honorable profession, and those who want to and answer the call to serve are fulfilling a sacred and civic duty, but we ask that when our friends who wake up every day and put on that badge, straighten that tie, kiss their life partners and kids when they walk out that door, they remember that we want you to be safe, every civilian safe and you return home.

I hope that everyone who interacts with these guys does so peacefully and calmly, and if you sense something is not right, we speak up. To members of law enforcement, if you know someone in the force is corrupt, not right and should not be there, get them out of there. I also ask that you remember that people of color are not your enemy; we are your countrymen and countrywomen.

The craziness has to end.