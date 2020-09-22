The Public Pulse: We are at a crossroads; Veterans and PTSD; Why the hurry on nominee?

It’s time that we recognize that CTE and PTSD is a systemic problem and address it with research, empathy and research.

This isn’t going away and needs to be dealt with just like we would with any disease.

Donn Seidholz, Omaha

Evidence requirements

A grand jury, after hearing “new evidence,” indicted Jake Gardner on four felony charges. Now that Gardner is dead, there will be no trial to determine his guilt or innocence. I hope that now the evidence presented to the grand jury will be made public. Based on what I have read in The World Herald, I feel that most of this new evidence is irrelevant and would never have been permitted to be presented at trial.

The defense of self-defense required proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the defendant was in fear for his life and that the defendant did not start the conflict which led to the death of the opposing party.

Evidence of what Gardner may have said at some earlier time on Facebook is irrelevant to this defense. So is evidence of what he may have said on his cell phone. So is evidence that in the past he may have said the N-word or that his bar may have discriminated against Black customers.