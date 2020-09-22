The Public Pulse: We are at a crossroads; Veterans and PTSD; Why the hurry on nominee?

We are at a crossroads
The news of James Scurlock’s death and Jake Gardner’s subsequent suicide is a sad reflection of a sad moment in our history brought on by catastrophic leadership failure, systemic racism, a ubiquitous social media feedback loop, an unfortunate series of events and possibly victimization of PTSD.
Unfortunately there has been much finger pointing. We are at a real crossroads. Preservation of our democracy is not a liberal or conservative challenge. It’s common sense, something we appear to be lacking in spades.
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Veterans and PTSD
While there is absolutely nothing that can justify the tragic deaths of both James Spurlock and Jake Gardner, it does bring to light a systemic problem this country has diagnosing, researching and treating PTSD and CTE affecting hundreds of thousands of veterans and first responders. One can only imagine the trauma experienced on a daily basis by our police, firefighters and veterans and the effect it has on their mental health.
One only needs to talk to a first responder “off the record” to understand how deeply affected they are by the horrific scenes they witness on a weekly basis. And the really startling reflection is how reluctant they are to discuss their feelings and state of mind with their superiors due to the stigma associated with PTSD.
It’s time that we recognize that CTE and PTSD is a systemic problem and address it with research, empathy and research.
This isn’t going away and needs to be dealt with just like we would with any disease.
Donn Seidholz, Omaha
Evidence requirements
A grand jury, after hearing “new evidence,” indicted Jake Gardner on four felony charges. Now that Gardner is dead, there will be no trial to determine his guilt or innocence. I hope that now the evidence presented to the grand jury will be made public. Based on what I have read in The World Herald, I feel that most of this new evidence is irrelevant and would never have been permitted to be presented at trial.
The defense of self-defense required proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the defendant was in fear for his life and that the defendant did not start the conflict which led to the death of the opposing party.
Evidence of what Gardner may have said at some earlier time on Facebook is irrelevant to this defense. So is evidence of what he may have said on his cell phone. So is evidence that in the past he may have said the N-word or that his bar may have discriminated against Black customers.
I am not a criminal lawyer, but I am a retired trial lawyer with over 25 years of experience in trying civil cases. I think I know what is relevant and I wonder how an experienced special prosecutor could have let the grand jury hear evidence that is clearly irrelevant to Gardner’s defense — if he did.
We should now be permitted to know what evidence led to the indictment.
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Trump has strong record
After reading Barb Wagner’s letter to the Public Pulse (Sunday, Sept. 20), I was wondering how can she be so misguided. She gives President Trump no credit for all of his accomplishments.
For example, within the last three-plus years he has substantially improved our economy, increased the employment numbers for both the Hispanic and black working citizens of the U.S., increased the stock market gains and has done more to improve the economy (after President Obama almost ruined it) than any of the last 10 presidents.
Then I reread her letter and found out she gets much of her information from the New York Times. Enough said.
Jerry Sestak, La Vista
Why the hurry on court nominee?
What is the hurry to replace the opening created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg? It only serves a political party and not our country’s short- and long-term future benefit. And with the approach of a presidential election, it only shows the true dishonest nature of the national Republican Party.
The better solution is for Senate Republicans to allow their fellow Americans to choose which person they wish to serve the next four years as our president and let whoever is elected or re-elected have the legitimacy of fairness to select whomever they choose to replace Justice Ginsburg.
To do otherwise would only continue the last four years of a cancerous tide of Americans losing faith in our founding fathers’ establishment of our democracy and faith in our republic’s renewed work to imperfectly treat all Americans with collegial fairness and equality.
So I urge Senate Republicans to refrain from speeding the process and let the people decide what administration they want first before selecting a new justice.
Philip O’Brien, Omaha
Senators, be consistent
Sen. Ben Sasse in 2016: Asked if the Senate would be abdicating its responsibility by not taking a confirmation vote, he stated:
“There are two constitutional responsibilities whenever there is a vacancy on the court: The president can nominate and the Senate has the right and responsibility to advise and provide consent,” he said. “In this case the nominee is not going to be confirmed.” (Lincoln Journal Star, March 31, 2016). This was seven months before the election.
Sen. Deb Fischer in 2016 stated, “It is crucial for Nebraskans and all Americans to have a voice in the selection of the next person to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, and there is precedent to do so. Therefore, I believe this position should not be filled until the election of a new president.”
How is the hypocrisy now?
Robert Sigler, Omaha
Taxes, fairness, socialism
Ed Prohaska (Sept. 10 Pulse) has discovered the solution to our tax problem. He states, “higher taxes should be placed on excessive wealth and income.”
It’s so simple, I wonder why no one has thought of this before? But wait, they have.
It’s called socialism.
Who is to determine what “excessive” wealth and income is? I’m sure Ed could help us out. Typically those with excessive wealth are deemed to be anyone that is perceived to have more than we do.
So there we have it: Just tax the daylights out of anyone that has more than anyone else.
Paul Koehler, Omaha
Nebraska is not a welcoming place
I sat in on an event in Lincoln several months ago — pre-pandemic — in which the Chamber of Commerce discussed its vision for revitalizing the state’s economy. There were many thoughtful, and reasonable-sounding plans for how to recruit younger workers and stem the brain drain which must at this point border on a deluge.
And yet not even a one person among the crowd had the courage to speak the harsh truth:
Nebraska is generally not a place young people want to live.
Many who are already here are desperate to escape. We have amazing people here, though you wouldn’t know it by our questionable “leadership” or the racists driving by with racial epithets on their windows, or the swastikas painted outside our synagogues.
You wouldn’t know it by the ridiculous, short-sighted revulsion many show to taking basic precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19. You wouldn’t know it by the stranglehold certain religious institutions have over our health care, our government or our social discourse.
Nebraska is not a safe place to live if you are LGBTQIA+, non-Christian, or non-white. I am two of those three, and I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve been threatened, had anti-Semitic slurs hurled at me, or watched with disgust as our “leaders” fail every moral test conceivable and yet shield themselves conveniently beneath the tattered rag of religious zealotry.
We deserve better leaders. We deserve better institutions. We deserve to live up to our fullest potential as a state, each and every community.
And until the day comes when we all together truly confront the dark corners of Nebraska’s soul, we will never be a place young people want to put down roots in. And we’re much the worse for it.
Randy Marx, Hastings, Neb.
Experience matters
Democrats sidestep facts do — so says Jeff Sena in the Sept. 6 Pulse. Jeff might want to consider this fact the next time he puts quill to parchment: Sen, Joe Biden and Sen. Orrin Hatch co- sponsored the 1994 Violence Against Women Act. It passed 61-38. Yet Jeff is of the mistaken opinion as are many, that Sen. Biden has done nothing for 47 years in public office.
Before you criticize Biden, you may ask yourself what you have done for the public benefit and public service. I suspect for most people the answer is not 47 years of helping other people.
Jeff points to 47 years because he thinks it is a weakness. It is, in fact, one of Sen. Biden’s greatest strengths: experience. After all, when we the United States is at armed conflict with another entity we don’t demand the general that has the least amount of experience lead the troops. We demand that the one who has been through fire and brimstone lead our troops.
Why? Because they have seen it all. Often from all angles.
Insurance companies charge more to insure young drivers versus adult drivers. Why? Because of experience.
Experience matters.
Rex Moats, Omaha
