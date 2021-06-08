The Public Pulse: We can't be Central America's policeman; Omaha shootings; Abortion

This is murder, but local law enforcement can do little to prevent these tragedies. Increasing the number of police would not affect these tragedies. Most of these killings are domestic and/or spur of the moment. The penalties are in place — life in prison or execution. Hard to believe high school-age kids can face death on the streets of our city. Would be interesting to know just where the guns get into the hands of the killers. More gun control may help, but our present society is at least partly to blame.

Jerry Freeman, Omaha

Spike in shootings

With the recent spike in summer shootings in North Omaha, I have to ask, where is Ben Gray? And what is he doing about it? Or Juanita Johnson, who inherits this problem? This is a ongoing problem every summer, and yet I never hear anybody concerned about it. These are young lives being taken by other young people going down a wrong path in life. Something needs to be done. It seems they take a blind eye to it every summer.

Kerry Hanson, Omaha

Valuations flawed