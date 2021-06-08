The Public Pulse: We can't be Central America's policeman; Omaha shootings; Abortion

Southern border
The recent (June 3) essay penned by Tom and Margaret Hoarty is plaintive, beautifully written, and filled with genuine heartfelt sincerity. The couple’s words are a loving evocation of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s message to help our brothers and sisters. However, the United States is a country of laws and not a social service agency. Just because you did not see a rapist, murder or drug dealer does not mean that those individuals have not crossed over illegally.
I do not know how one addresses the ills and travails of citizens in Central American countries, but this issue for those nations has been going on for decades. What did Obama do? Bush? What is our role, the role of the United States, in policing economic conditions in Central America?
Admit to the possibility that the Biden administration is opening the the borders in the hope that asylum seekers may become legal and vote Democratic. It is a shameful display of human suffering if this scenario is even a remote possibility.
Roseanne Goergen, Omaha
Omaha shootings
In recent weeks in Omaha, it seems there are one or more shootings, many of which result in death. What a waste of precious lives, and sorrow for family and friends.
This is murder, but local law enforcement can do little to prevent these tragedies. Increasing the number of police would not affect these tragedies. Most of these killings are domestic and/or spur of the moment. The penalties are in place — life in prison or execution. Hard to believe high school-age kids can face death on the streets of our city. Would be interesting to know just where the guns get into the hands of the killers. More gun control may help, but our present society is at least partly to blame.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Spike in shootings
With the recent spike in summer shootings in North Omaha, I have to ask, where is Ben Gray? And what is he doing about it? Or Juanita Johnson, who inherits this problem? This is a ongoing problem every summer, and yet I never hear anybody concerned about it. These are young lives being taken by other young people going down a wrong path in life. Something needs to be done. It seems they take a blind eye to it every summer.
Kerry Hanson, Omaha
Valuations flawed
Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about lowering property taxes, but what difference will it make when home valuation assessments go up every year? The Douglas County “methods and standards” used seems so random and arbitrary. How can my home value go up over $70,000 in two years while immediate neighbors with comparable square footage remain the same? If the assessors truly follow market trends, then a whole neighborhood would be affected by a rise or fall in value. Their approach is very hit or miss.
Surely, at the very least, there should be a yearly cap on the amount valuations can be raised so residents don’t collapse from “sticker shock” when they open their assessments every year.
Marijo Malesa, Omaha
Democrats’ threat
I am losing patience. The progressive Democrats are ruining our country! Power and control is their god. The end justifies the means. They are setting us up to be a police state. It is obvious, yet no one calls “Stop the insanity!” Have we learned nothing from our world’s history? Are there no moderate Democrats to save us?
Diane Davis, Omaha
An embarrassment
I liked the Robert Nunez Jr. letter in the Public Pulse on Sunday, June 6. When he says, “Have these folks lost all sense of reality,” I would add, “and lost all sense of decency.” Flynn is an embarrassment to the military and an affront to all patriotic Americans.
Larry Johnson, Omaha
Moral clarity
Regarding OWH articles on “political rancor” and “historic tax cuts”: How sad and curious that so-called “pro-life” advocates proudly made history by choosing to keep “life” so challenging for our weakest and most vulnerable (LB 376 filibuster), all while defending “traditional religious beliefs on the sanctity of life” (LR 107). How does this legislative dichotomy help convince a pregnant woman to choose “life” when faced with the prospect of bringing a disabled child into this world?
The responsibility to help God’s “chosen” live “life” should be a moral obligation and priority for any society, but especially for leaders that would mandate that “life” based on “religious beliefs.”
“… God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong.” I Corinthians 1:28, NIV.
Dick Netley, Omaha
Meaning of ‘equity’
“Equity” is the new euphemism for reparations.
Craig M. Barnhart, Gretna