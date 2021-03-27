The Public Pulse: We need action against gun violence; Sex education; Mob mentality

I agree with Gov. Ricketts that these standards are more political than appropriate for children.

Dorie Marshall, Elkhorn

Mob mentality

Like all mammals, we swim in a sea of constantly evolving pathogens, sharing 26 diseases with poultry, 42 with pigs, and 50 with cattle. This time a virus jumped from bats to humans. It happens all the time, as virologists know.

A year ago, Peruvians set fire to bat caves in "revenge," and the practice spread globally despite protests from organic farmers who prefer to let bats eat their insect pests for free rather than spray insecticides, saving an estimated $3.7 billion a year in the U.S. But the killing of bats continues, torching their trees and caves -- more like the actions of a crazed mob, not rational human beings.

Experience with SARS, Ebola and MERS led the Obama administration to set up the National Security Council's U.S. Pandemic Response Team, headed by Rear Adm. R.T. Ziemer, dismantled in 2018 by Trump. So when the pandemic hit he was unprepared, and to deflect from his mismanagement Trump shifted blame. As soon as he began using terms like "Kung flu," "Wuhan flu" and "Chinese flu," hate crimes against Asian-Americans increased 150%.