The Public Pulse: We need tax fairness; Politics, Huskers; Support CASA; Dems' record

Tax fairness
Kenneth A. Becker (“Dangerous proposal,” Oct. 6 Pulse) shares Albert Einstein’s thoughts that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. I think that is a fair statement to many of us, but Mr. Becker seems to believe only Democrats play that game when they promote policies of greater taxes on corporations and the rich in order to promote greater equity in taxation.
Republicans play the same game from a different angle. They cut taxes at an inequitable rate, run up the deficit and Democrats are left cleaning up the mess of a broken stock market, high unemployment, inflation and no health care. Look at the presidencies of Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Their tax cuts were great for a while but were inequitable and left the country stumbling with no plan B, lost jobs, lost equities and lost social problems.
It’s past time for Congress to pass a tax code more favorable to all. I’m tired of paying taxes that are non-representative of my income.
Barb Wagner, Omaha
Correlation, causation?
Since Devaney came to Nebraska in 1962 the Huskers are 252-42-3 (85%) in seasons when they played and there was a Democrat governor (Morrison, Exon, Kerrey and Nelson).
They are 290-135-1 (68%) when they played and there was a GOP governor (Tiemann, Thone, Orr and all the rest. 34-43 in the Ricketts tenure). Something to think about on Election Day 2022.
Robert Sigler, Omaha
Support CASA
Many of us are looking forward to spending time with our families, especially after the isolation and social distancing we’ve experienced. But for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, it can be a very difficult time of the year. These children may have been removed from the only home they have ever known. They’re attending court hearings, adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools. That is a heavy burden to carry alone.
You can help make a difference. A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is a caring, consistent adult who will be there for a child experiencing loneliness and uncertainty. Children with a dedicated volunteer by their side have someone who will speak up for their needs and best interests, in the courtroom and the community. Children and youth with a CASA volunteer also have significantly higher levels of hope. When a child has more hope, they are also more likely to succeed in school, have greater self-control, increased optimism, and a higher overall sense of well-being.
To learn more about how you can give a child hope, visit nebraskacasa.org/. It will take you to the website for more information and to register for the informational meeting this Tuesday, Oct. 19. I encourage the public to learn more about CASA so we can reach more children in need.
John MacKenzie, Omaha
board member, NE CASA
Great work
I am dismayed about some of the negative comments about our current president and the Democratic Party in general, so I felt compelled to write about the good things they have brought us that keep being overlooked.
1. Our president finally opened our border — in just nine months, 1.2 million people crossing illegally — for the American people to educate, feed, clothe and give free medical care. Very compassionate. 2. He mandated vaccines for American companies with over 100 employees, but not illegal immigrants who are being distributed all over the U.S. Absolutely brilliant. 3. He singlehandedly solved the U.S fentanyl shortage.
4. Finally, we are no longer energy independent, and gas and energy prices are skyrocketing. Who doesn’t want that? 5. Inflation hasn’t been this high since the Carter years. Awesome! 6. He had the strength to ignore his top generals’ advice and proceeded with one of the most innovative plans to get us out of Afghanistan. Sure, 13 service members were killed and thousands of allies and Americans left behind. But it made us look strong to Russia and China and endeared us to our allies.
7. His approval rating recently was through the roof at 38%, wow! I’ve never heard a president’s name chanted so enthusiastically in football stadiums and NASCAR events. Talk about uniting America. 8. He and the Democratic Party are trying to pass a $3.9 trillion, 4,000-page bill that nobody has read and that will change America (“And it’s paid for!”). Let’s see the GOP top that.
Larry Spangler, Greenwood, Neb.
Move us forward
I urge Sen. Ben Sasse to vote in favor of the $3.5 billion budget and to stop use of the filibuster to block legislation.
This nation and the world find themselves on the verge of self-destruction due to the Republicans blocking environmental efforts, infrastructure repair, assistance to local governments and the allowance of national and global equality.
The Republicans are appealing to and presenting their agenda to the persons with lower intelligence, use of fear tactics and use of conspiracies to undermine the economy and our democracy. The train is leaving the station and without your support, Trump will be back.
I remind you of what President Lincoln said: “You have no oath in Heaven to destroy the government, while I shall have the most solemn one to preserve, protect, and defend it. ... We are not enemies.”
Your actions in the Senate are politically self-serving, but they are not protecting or preserving our nation.
Kenneth Pickens, Omaha
Texas boondoggle
I see Gov. Ricketts has made a boondoggle to the border. How many times, before his term as governor is over, are Nebraska taxpayers going to have to foot the bill for Gov. Ricketts’ adventures in Texas? Does he think all the taxpayers in Nebraska are stupid and can’t see that the only purpose for his “concern” about the border of Texas is what it can do for his political future? There are plenty of issues in Nebraska where our state’s money that he is spending in Texas — $500,000 and counting — could be used.
Susan Hempel, La Vista