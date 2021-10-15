The Public Pulse: We need tax fairness; Politics, Huskers; Support CASA; Dems' record

To learn more about how you can give a child hope, visit nebraskacasa.org/. It will take you to the website for more information and to register for the informational meeting this Tuesday, Oct. 19. I encourage the public to learn more about CASA so we can reach more children in need.

John MacKenzie, Omaha

board member, NE CASA

Great work

I am dismayed about some of the negative comments about our current president and the Democratic Party in general, so I felt compelled to write about the good things they have brought us that keep being overlooked.

1. Our president finally opened our border — in just nine months, 1.2 million people crossing illegally — for the American people to educate, feed, clothe and give free medical care. Very compassionate. 2. He mandated vaccines for American companies with over 100 employees, but not illegal immigrants who are being distributed all over the U.S. Absolutely brilliant. 3. He singlehandedly solved the U.S fentanyl shortage.