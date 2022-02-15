The Public Pulse: Wear a mask; Path forward on climate change; Ban CRT

Wear a mask

Having read the letters from my family during WWII from 1944 to 1946, I find it so annoying that people frame wearing a mask as an attack on their freedom. My mom had to use ration books to buy clothes, my great uncle had to cut up railroad ties because of a coal shortage (schools were closed because of it), my grandmother made pans of soap when there was none on the shelves, folks went out rabbit hunting because the was no meat on the shelves. My grandfather worked two jobs so he could buy more war bonds to help the war effort and had both sons in active duty, one in Italy and one in the Pacific. People sacrificed and made do. I am sure they complained, but they did it. They were proud to do it.