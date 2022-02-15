The Public Pulse: Wear a mask; Path forward on climate change; Ban CRT

Wear a mask
Having read the letters from my family during WWII from 1944 to 1946, I find it so annoying that people frame wearing a mask as an attack on their freedom. My mom had to use ration books to buy clothes, my great uncle had to cut up railroad ties because of a coal shortage (schools were closed because of it), my grandmother made pans of soap when there was none on the shelves, folks went out rabbit hunting because the was no meat on the shelves. My grandfather worked two jobs so he could buy more war bonds to help the war effort and had both sons in active duty, one in Italy and one in the Pacific. People sacrificed and made do. I am sure they complained, but they did it. They were proud to do it.
But now? Is it too difficult to wear a mask to help the hospitals from being overwhelmed? Is it too difficult to wear a mask to help the doctors and nurses stay sane? Is it too difficult to wear a mask to help keep the schools open? Our own attorney general and three city councilmen sued to stop a temporary mask mandate. I don’t understand why we can’t come together for the public good, why our own government officials would try to thwart these efforts to keep us safer from COVID infection? Thanks to Douglas County Health Director Huse for looking out for us.
Deirdre Evans, Omaha
CRT bill
Kudos to Ben Hansen for introducing a bill to ban critical race theory (“Bill would restrict how Nebraska schools, government treat race and sex”) Rose Godinez thinks this is censorship at its highest level. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ms. Godinez has no problem with Twitter, Facebook, etc. banning Trump and any conservatives from having their own free speech on their forums.
Chris Lewis, Omaha
Library thoughts
If Mutual of Omaha is so eager to move to downtown why don’t they offer the library their buildings on Dodge Street? A swap. Tear down the downtown library and renovate the existing Mutual buildings into the Dodge Street Library. Lots of parking for library patrons and easy to reach.
Wayne Mattson, Omaha
Climate change
I love editorial cartoons, and appreciated “In a Nutshell,” which highlighted the legislative setbacks we are suffering due to the obstructionism by Sens. Sinema and Manchin. It sure isn’t good news.
But there is still a path forward on climate change. Congress should pass a revenue neutral carbon tax. That means getting some Republicans to support it, which they should since this is a market-based, small government solution. It also protects consumers by returning the revenue to households.
Sens. Fischer and Sasse, Reps. Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith, your planet needs you, as do your constituents.
Frances Mendenhall, Omaha
