The Public Pulse: Wearing masks is vital; Don't exaggerate exposure risk; Misguided veto

Wearing masks isn’t ‘hogwash’
I had the painful experience of queuing at the DMV three times during the first 11 days of August, each one from one-and-a-half to three hours’ duration. It was not only the pain of standing for so long or the pain of seeing so many of the service windows closed or the pain of paying taxes on the same vehicle so many times, but also the pain of queuing in our COVID-19 world.
Being crammed into the winding queue made me very nervous. However, I was happy to see that the people shuffling along with me were generally following the posted precautions well. While several exceptions happened on Aug. 11 at the 84th Street facility, the most egregious was the man who was not wearing a mask, was not maintaining a social distance, vertically or horizontally, and who talked constantly.
When he finally got to a window, he laid all over the counter with his head right up against the plastic window, blabbing constantly.
I wondered how much aerosol that man distributed in that packed serpentine queue, all of which was done without any concern for anyone. I thought of Mr. Crinklaw’s uninformed and ill-advised claim that wearing masks is “hogwash” (Aug. 10, Pulse). I suspect that both men would claim that he is exercising his freedom, but that is hogwash.
How can this so-called act of freedom be distinguished from an attack of the virus itself? In each case, there is no respect for people’s health or safety or freedom. By not wearing a mask in crowded venue, both men act selfishly. The virus is totally selfish. It respects no one. Until we all respect the virus, the doors to our culture are closed. Therefore, freedom, the ability for all citizens to navigate the institutions of culture without fear, is vanquished.
William Sturgill, Omaha
Don’t exaggerate exposure risk
According to an Aug. 12 CDC report, 149,192 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.
How many young people of school age (kindergarten through college) have died from COVID-19?
The answer is provided in a recent CDC report. The report shows that there were 23 deaths in the 5-14 age group, and there were 242 deaths in the 15-24 age group. This totals 265 deaths.
According to the CDC report, Nebraska has had zero deaths in the 5-24 age group.
To gain some perspective, there were 56.6 million students in grades K-12, and 19.9 million students in colleges and universities in 2019. This totals 76.5 million students in K-16.
Why are we locking down our schools and colleges if COVID-19 has claimed only 265 lives in this age group?
Of course, every human life is precious, but this represents an extremely small percentage. Out of 76.5 million students in K-16, we have lost only 265 young people.
Some people have suggested that we need to protect the teachers and staff from COVID-19. Numerous studies indicate there is little transfer of COVID-19 between students and staff.
Officials must exercise some perspective and common sense on this issue.
Henry W. Burke, Omaha
Veto was misguided
Gov. Ricketts’ veto of the parole measure to allow prison inmates to become merely eligible for parole two years before their mandatory release date is absurd. One of the governor’s reasons was that it would raise the costs of the Parole Board. Nebraska has the second most overcrowded prison system in the country, and the governor is focused on saving administrative costs of the Parole Board.
Clearly, the governor’s thinking about prison reform has too much vengeful angel and too little common humanity.
Steven M. Watson, Omaha
An act of kindness
Many thanks to the gentleman who turned my wallet into the staff at LeQuartier in Countryside Village on a recent Friday. Needless to say, panic had set in when I realized I had lost it. Your kindness made my day, and your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated!
Carol Haas, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!