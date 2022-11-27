The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates

Voter ID
I was very happy to see approval of the ID voting requirement. It is clear that we must respond to the public preference. Why? We must somehow assure that the vote cast matches the registered voter, and that the voter currently lives at the registered address.
Further, that legislation should also assure the purging of voter rolls is done constantly. Judicial Watch successfully sued some states for failure to purge their unqualified voters. SCOTUS enforced that and caused those states to remove hundreds of thousands of registrations following the 2020 elections.
Last of all, states offering drivers licenses to non-citizens must assure the motor voter registrations do not happen with non-citizens.
It is imperative that the public can confidently know the voting is secure and properly conducted. The mess in Arizona voting machines in the midterms feeds that uncertainty of that tainted count.It is truly about what is constitutional, and too often confused with what people want. Nebraska’s Legislature is now tasked with enacting the will of the people for ID requirement in a constitutional way.
Thomas Hanthorn, Omaha
Free licenses
Since Nebraska is going to require a legal ID to vote and we’ve aleady established that states cannot make citizens pay to exercise their right to vote (poll tax), I assume all my future driver’s licences will be free. I suggest that the Legislature hold onto any monetary surplus the state has so that they can pay for all our drivers’ licenses and state ID cards. And, I suppose to be thorough, the state should supply each polling location with electronic readers that can scan the back of our IDs to verify their authenticity.
This is a small price to pay to eliminate the 10 or so illegitimate votes that are counted each election.
Steve Rule, Ralston
Poll tax
Referring to the letter from Linda Dufresne of Nov. 23: I am 90 years old. I have worked the polls in Nebraska and have seen no problem with voters voting. There are provisional ballots for those for whom there is a question.
My mother died in 1996 and I inherited the family Bible. In it, I found receipts for my grandfather’s poll taxes. He paid them when it was not always easy to find the $1 — he was going to vote. This was in Tennessee in 1904-1906. Let’s call this requirement to have a photo ID in Nebraska over 100 years later what it is — a poll tax.
Nancy W. Huston, La Vista
Colorado shooting
The shootings in clubs that are frequented by the LGBTQ community not only affect that community but the community of their friends and loved ones.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
Aging inmates
Regarding the article that spoke about aging inmates’ growing population that was featured in the Nov. 5 Omaha World-Herald, there were comments made from some of our leaders with prestige. They mentioned Laddie Dittrich as a cause of action to decide why they will not let lifers get out of prison. I am not Laddie Dittrich and many of us serving life sentences have not committed an act of sexual assault on anyone. So therefore, we should be accountable for our own actions and defined by our conduct, not someone else’s.
For those who do not know the statistics on released lifers, they have a 96% success rate. After a person serving a sentence of life is released from prison, they strive to be good citizens and become very productive people in society because it is important for them to be on their best behavior always. Don’t judge us by our last bad moment. We all change in time.
Crescent Tucker, Lincoln
Evolving essence
We are an evolving essence of ethereal light, spirit and soul, pushed by an ancient, infinite impulse, transforming from rock to light, through forces of a sinister, fiendish, ruthless vampire nature of horror, going back from light years of disharmony, disease and death, to an exquisite, elegant name of refinement of splendor and motion of higher frequency. We have time on our side. No weed can exist in an eternal state. This is are reality, a dream that can be touched and held.
Steven Barentson, Omaha
