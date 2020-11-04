The Public Pulse: Well done, elections staff; Pro, con on DST; Political beggars, stop

Great job, elections staff
Having had a number of interactions with the staff at the Douglas County Election Commission office in the past several weeks, I have been very impressed with their friendly, competent and professional service. Knowing how very busy they are, that was appreciated! Thank you!
Kay Lynn Goldner, Omaha
Here’s best time-change approach
Yesterday, I read the Parade Magazine from Oct. 25 where Marilyn vos Savant responded to letter suggesting yearlong Daylight Saving Time because no one likes switching from daylight saving time to standard time. She wrote, “I’ll bet people dislike ‘falling back’ because they associate it with the coming of winter and its colder, shorter days.” She says that with yearlong DST, our mornings would darken; that’s a big price to pay for pushing sunset only one hour later. It is also like changing the starting time of work or school from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
What Marilyn wrote is why I disagree with your editorial calling for yearlong daylight saving time. I think that daylight saving time should begin on the first Sunday in April and end on the first Sunday in October if we are to continue our twice-a-year clock change. If you do not want to continue with this, then you should want to remain on standard time all year long.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
Boo, indeed, to DST
No offense, but I rarely give World-Herald editorials my time of day (pun intended), but the Oct. 31 editorial suggesting the end of daylight saving time got my full attention (“Let’s unite and stop changing the clock”). I couldn’t agree more.
Changing clocks every spring and fall disrupts my sleep. For example, on Halloween evening, I went to bed at my usual time (around 9:30 p.m.) and woke up at what would have been my customary time (6 a.m.), only to discover it was 5 o’clock. This usually goes on for at least two days. The same thing happens when I travel to different time zones, but that’s my choice and I just deal with it.
While I lament the shorter days leading to the Dec. 21 arrival of winter, I like seeing the earlier sunrise once we return to standard time.
So on behalf of others like me who are anti-DST, I say: “Leave the clocks alone!”
John Fey, Plattsmouth
Free and fair elections
Once again, I’m proud to be a Nebraskan with our two pillars of free and fair elections: our state election system and the Omaha World-Herald.
As the article by Henry J. Cordes, “ES&S and state are confident in election systems’ protections against interference,” so clearly lays out, Nebraska is a world leader in free, fair and safe elections.
Likewise, the Omaha World-Herald is a trusted source for free, fair and safe election news. Having a daily newspaper like the OWH is priceless.
Steve Sidner, Omaha
Worthy flag, worthy society
This is a flag. This is an American flag. This is an old, battered and torn American flag. This flag flew over my house during the destructive Midwestern flood of 2019 that flooded my town and damaged my house. This was a result of major climate change.
But it represents something more. It reminds me of America today. America is torn by hatred, racial violence, horrid political fractionalization, conspiracy theories, foreign government intervention in our elections, voter suppression, economic collapse and the coronavirus pandemic. Countries who once were our close allies and trusted us now no longer can do so. They have been replaced by dictators and repressive governments. We are in a country in climate free fall. Thousands march, protest and try to educate, yet millions don’t listen and have a government of indifference. We have armed, white so-called militias taking to the streets to intimidate and spread their white supremacist hatred using the Constitution to hide behind. They plot to kidnap and kill governors and spark civil war. Thank God they are a minority. Unfortunately a loud, armed and dangerous one.
This is my flag and your flag too. It’s time to clean and repair this flag so that it once again represents a free and democratic America that no longer supports hatred and division but unity and justice for all.
John Davis, Hamburg, Iowa
Saying no to political beggars
At election time, I have marked with the green checkmark that I Am Not A Robot! But in the madness of both nameless and named candidates for political office, there are times when I know I am being feasted upon for donations as if I was one mindless, stupid robot!
Stop with mail and the emails and the robocalls begging — yes, begging for more and more money! There are more people casting aspersion on the efforts of a few street corner beggars than the whole lot of you! Your efforts may seem a bit more sophisticated but no, this never-ending of political beggars are more than I can bear. Stop asking me for money! And this includes those of you who I was going to vote for anyway. I’m virtually on the edge of saying a pox on the whole lot of you!
This game of running for political office has become a tedious bore and like I said before, a virtual circus of claims and counterclaims to grab my attention that I know for the most part are unrealistic bombastic and very, very annoying. I will probably write in my name for virtually every political office just because I am beyond P.O.’d at these cloying efforts to steal the last of my hard-earned dollars! No más!
Ben Salazar, Omaha
A need for balance
The two Midlands Voices columns of Oct. 27 and 29 concerned Catholic values and moral concerns, respectively. In the first, Richard Miller and Todd Salzman made a pro-life, values-based argument for how to vote, the underpinnings being a balancing of values and a discerning of strategies in the formation of conscience. Miller and Salzman concluded that conscientious, values-based voters, especially Catholics, should support Biden, Harris and Eastman.
In the second, Archbishop Lucas rejected the argument of Miller and Salzman for guiding voting decisions, then made a preeminence of issue argument based primarily on the frequency of failure of our laws and our courts to uphold basic right to life. He concluded that God will grant us all that is needed.
The basic distinction I see between the two arguments is that Miller and Salzman take a teaching standpoint for their exhortation while Archbishop Lucas takes a governance standpoint for his. Minus the absolutism, the archbishop’s rejection loses its ground. I have to balance and discern in my own life. I voted for Biden, Harris and Eastman.
James Kelly, Omaha
This respect is appreciated
My husband was a pallbearer in a funeral on Saturday. As we left the church, driving 30 minutes to the cemetery, I told my husband how amazed I was to see the drivers on the opposite side stop for the procession. I felt as if they knew the man in the hearse and wanted to honor him one last time. This man was the most selfless person you could ever know. I want to thank those people in their cars for being patient and giving him the honor and respect he so deserved.
Mary Wilson, Omaha
