The Public Pulse: Well done, elections staff; Pro, con on DST; Political beggars, stop

John Davis, Hamburg, Iowa

Saying no to political beggars

At election time, I have marked with the green checkmark that I Am Not A Robot! But in the madness of both nameless and named candidates for political office, there are times when I know I am being feasted upon for donations as if I was one mindless, stupid robot!

Stop with mail and the emails and the robocalls begging — yes, begging for more and more money! There are more people casting aspersion on the efforts of a few street corner beggars than the whole lot of you! Your efforts may seem a bit more sophisticated but no, this never-ending of political beggars are more than I can bear. Stop asking me for money! And this includes those of you who I was going to vote for anyway. I’m virtually on the edge of saying a pox on the whole lot of you!

This game of running for political office has become a tedious bore and like I said before, a virtual circus of claims and counterclaims to grab my attention that I know for the most part are unrealistic bombastic and very, very annoying. I will probably write in my name for virtually every political office just because I am beyond P.O.’d at these cloying efforts to steal the last of my hard-earned dollars! No más!

Ben Salazar, Omaha