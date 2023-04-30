





Yes on Westside bond issue

My own two children are now successful adults and long past school age. My family will gain no advantage if the Phase Two bond issue for the facilities master plan in Westside schools passes. In fact, as nearly as I can figure, the plan will cost me an extra $8-10 a month in real estate taxes.

That small price, however, seems irrelevant to me when thinking about enhanced school security. The students in Westside schools are other District 66 residents’ children, and they need to be made safer in this period of school mass shootings: the master plan will do that.

In addition to improving school security, the master plan will also improve facilities to ensure they meet all Americans with Disability Act requirements. This is not something done merely to check it off a list. This is something done to ensure the all-inclusiveness of all District 66 facilities. All should be able to enter and navigate Westside schools.

Finally, basics like plumbing and heating in some schools are failing and need to updated. Basic comforts should be a given in today’s schools.

As a District 66 resident, even though I no longer have children in the school system, I will certainly vote yes for the Phase Two Westside Facilities Master Plan!

Doug Stuva, Omaha

Missed investment opportunity

Driving around Omaha lately I have realized I should have invested in the company that manufactures those orange traffic cones and barrels.

Doug Bugay, Omaha

Biden’s reelection bid

So now we learn that President Biden wants another four years to finish the job. This sounds familiar. However, I think all we have to do to get a proper assessment of his intentions is replace the word “job” for “country.” He always says he wants to be very clear — well that would do it.

Dale Kaisershot, Omaha

Recall Palermo

Following his arrest on charges of public corruption, Mayor Stothert called on Vinny Palermo to immediately resign from the City Council. Dream on, mayor. If Palermo had any sense of shame, he would have resigned following his 2019 conviction for failing to file tax returns. Removing him as vice president of the City Council was a good start, but the people of the 4th District deserve a councilmember who can represent them with honor and integrity. A recall petition will soon be circulating. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate that Omahans demand high standards from those we entrust with our property and sales tax dollars. South Omaha, show us how it’s done!

Keith Huffman, Omaha

Fire danger

With high winds and tinder-dry conditions, the April 13 fire at N.P. Dodge Park and Clare Duda’s farm could have been deadly. Fortunately the winds blew it against the Missouri River instead of the hills. It burned the forests along the river — forests that were deserted when in 2011 the flood of the Missouri left the trees standing in water more than 6 feet up the trunks for nearly five months. Most of the trees died and fell or are still standing, making it too dangerous for firefighters to venture in.

Omaha is doing such a great job of returning us to the great Missouri River downtown. Hopefully this fire will raise an awareness of the necessity of removing that dead timber while returning Dodge Park and other riverfront areas to the beautiful place it was for walking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, dog training and camping. Do this before those winds come in to head a future fire right toward the forested hills.

Vicki Krecek, Omaha

Missed memo

While the majority of senators in his party are trying to cut government assistance payments to low-income citizens, Rep. Bacon is asking to increase payments to service personnel. America already spends more on defense than the next eleven countries combined. With an $800 billion budget, it seems to me that a few billion dollars could be redirected to military personnel without looking for further funding.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Kind heart with a cigar

I am an educator who teaches independent living skills to young adults with special needs. While at a grocery store last week to purchase ingredients for our upcoming cooking activity, we were inadvertently blocking the aisle. I was discussing with the group the sale prices of items when I noticed a smiling gentleman with an unlit cigar in his mouth trying to pass with his two potted plants. He briefly inquired about our shopping trip, then he continued to the register. As my group was preparing to move on, he came back and gave our group a $50.00 store gift card to pay for our groceries. I was so overwhelmed by his generosity, that I barely stumbled out a thank you before he left. I had tears in my eyes as I told the students our groceries were paid for.

I would like to publicly thank the generous angel who likes his cigar.

Mary Baber, Omaha