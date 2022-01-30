The Public Pulse: Westside response; COVID lawsuits; Constitutional Carry

I do not write this to you to shame you or your attempt at swaying the school board election towards two-party politics, but instead to encourage you to channel this energy. It seems that people become very passionate about our education when it is politicized, however, why not “spearhead” a movement to give Westside students more learning resources, opportunities, and technology? Why waste our energy focusing on one pseudo-problem instead of coming together to make our school district better.

My point is, that if you want to help the Westside community, there are plenty of ways that can be done. Creating partisan drama regarding our school board election is not one of those ways.

I invite you to come and see how Westside students — on both sides of the political spectrum — are able to behave towards each other in a classroom setting. Nowhere have I seen more political opinions — and more mature discussions — than in my senior government class at Westside. If the students of Westside can be mature and unite together despite differences in political ideology — then can the parents of Westside as well?

Isaac Persky, Omaha

