The Public Pulse: Westside response; COVID lawsuits; Constitutional Carry

Westside response
In response to Westside community member Joe Fulcher, I am a current senior at Westside High School. I was met with nothing short of disappointment upon reading your partisan cry to those in the Westside community “Test message about CRT sparks controversy in Westside school board race”. However, with the amount of divisiveness we face in our current world, I was as unsurprised as I was disappointed. As a school district which prides itself in uniting all people and voices, there is no room for political shenanigans within our school board. This will only hurt our district and cause unnecessary quarrel within our board.
To suggest that we must get “conservatives” or “liberals” on our communities’ school board poisons the public service that serving on the board has historically been. We must come together as a community and elect board members who will aid in the education of our youth — rather than attempt to sway their ideology. I have never felt that my learning has been politicized towards one end or another. Although I will be graduating this May and school board changes will never effect my learning — I want to ensure that the future of Westside is not plagued by childish partisanship.
I do not write this to you to shame you or your attempt at swaying the school board election towards two-party politics, but instead to encourage you to channel this energy. It seems that people become very passionate about our education when it is politicized, however, why not “spearhead” a movement to give Westside students more learning resources, opportunities, and technology? Why waste our energy focusing on one pseudo-problem instead of coming together to make our school district better.
My point is, that if you want to help the Westside community, there are plenty of ways that can be done. Creating partisan drama regarding our school board election is not one of those ways.
I invite you to come and see how Westside students — on both sides of the political spectrum — are able to behave towards each other in a classroom setting. Nowhere have I seen more political opinions — and more mature discussions — than in my senior government class at Westside. If the students of Westside can be mature and unite together despite differences in political ideology — then can the parents of Westside as well?
Isaac Persky, Omaha
Constitutional carry
A Jan. 20 World-Herald article (“DNA bill advances despite objections,”) pointed to criticisms of the op-ed that I wrote with Sen. Tom Brewer in your paper.
The article labeled me as a “gun rights advocate,” not a researcher who has held academic positions at Wharton, Stanford, Yale, and the University of Chicago and worked in the U.S. Department of Justice. The article also failed to note that the criticisms arose from gun control groups (Newtown Action and GVPedia).
These groups claimed I “padded” the list of academic studies that show the benefits of concealed carry, and did so by including studies that didn’t actually study concealed carry. But people shouldn’t take my word for it — I provided a link to all the studies so that people could check them out. As to the research I cited being “error-filled,” these were all peer-reviewed studies in academic journals. Neither of my gun control advocate critics has ever published anything in an academic journal.
State Sen. Adam Morfeld “challenged” the research I presented by Professor Carl Moody, who shows constitutional carry reduces violent crime and police deaths. Morfeld wanted to focus only on firearm homicides, which includes defensive, justifiable homicides. But murder and self-defense are two very different things. In any case, for all states that had adopted constitutional carry by 2018, firearm homicides also declined.
John R. Lott, Jr., Ph.D., Missoula, Mont.
President, Crime Prevention Research Center
COVID lawsuits
The Nebraska attorney general and the governor really need to stop wasting state officials’ and employees’ time on stupid lawsuits against our own health departments. Governor Ricketts is wasting taxpayer money in order to grandstand. They hemorrhage money from our state budget that should be going to items like crime prevention and youth services.
Douglas County Heath Director Lindsay Huse is focused on trying to control the spread of diseases that are hampering our communities’ stability; she deserves to be respected and supported in that effort. Threatening her office with a lawsuit is a waste of time and money, both of which should be used to address issues that can actually improve the living conditions of Nebraskans. Let the health departments do their job of caring for the residents of Nebraska without the threat of retribution from their own state government.
Janet Bonet, Omaha
