The Public Pulse: We've lost our WWII spirit of solidarity; Remembering Mike Boyle

A spirit we’ve lost

Many of us remember when Americans were kinder and more thoughtful of others, where “what can we do together for each other” was more common than “It’s all about me.” Yes, as a youngster I particularly remember the personal and family sacrifices during and after World War II — all for the common good, for the protection and safety of a proud nation, unified and allied against oppression. And today? We see a country that would be unrecognizable by our forefathers, where people’s rights and personal freedoms seem to supersede what is good for the country and common decency. Where Republican governors, nationwide and including Nebraska’s Peter Ricketts, threaten lawsuits against a federal government for taking needed measures to protect us from a deadly virus. Where thousands of whiners, wimps and full-grown crybabies refuse to wear the masks, question the wisdom of our medical experts and science, and protest the so-called loss of their petty rights and freedom of choice.