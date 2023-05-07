





On graduation season

Across Omaha, high school and college graduations are upon us.

What is unique about this year? This year’s graduates do not know a high school experience without COVID-19. We were in our freshman year when COVID hit, had a strange “hybrid” sophomore year, tried to “get back to normal” junior year, and at last, we’re graduating seniors now.

We experienced social isolation, concern for our families and friends, and like everyone, a disruption to the activities we love. According to the CDC in 2023, 44% of high school students reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds. There will be a heartbreakingly empty chair at my school’s graduation.

What can be done? There is no easy answer, but as you’re thinking about what to get the graduates in your life and community, may I suggest something?

The most meaningful gift you can give this year’s graduates is acceptance. Some of us have big plans, some have small plans, some have no plans. Please accept and celebrate all of us. We survived. Others didn’t.

Think about it; when was the last time you asked a young person about their future goals and just listened? You didn’t offer advice, or try to convince them that this or that would be better, make more money or be more realistic?

Please extend your heart to the young people and graduates that you know. If you need support, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It gives free and confidential crisis resources for you and your loved ones.

Enjoy graduation season. And watch out world — here we come!

Maggie Wadginski, Omaha Westside High School, Class of 2023

Mystery solved

I found the two stories by Henry J. Cordes regarding the Leslie Arnold mystery and cracking the case such great literature. As a 9-year-old, my mom and dad would drive me to pee wee hockey at Ak-Sar-Ben and point out the house on 66th and Poppleton Avenue, where a 16-year-old killed his parents and buried them in the back yard, because they wouldn’t let him use the car. These great stories about long-forgotten history of Omaha are another reason I still subscribe and look forward to reading the Omaha World-Herald.

Richard W. Keely, Omaha

One-of-a-kind

With the April 15 opening of the many-faceted new Luminarium on the RiverFront, Omaha has another treasure to offer its citizens and visitors. This place is more than a museum with a great variety of interactive exhibits which are engaging, entertaining and educational. Situated on the banks of the Missouri, the river view is part of the beauty of the Luminarium, which is fun and inspiring at every turn.

Many thanks to the thinkers, leaders and benefactors who made this place happen. Also congratulations to the executive director, Silva Raker, whose vision, energy and organizational skills brought it all together. Omaha should take pride and pleasure in its magnificent Luminarium!

Kate Bradley, Omaha

Welcome addition

The Great Carl Sagan once said “We’ve arranged a society on science and technology in which nobody understands anything about science and technology, and this combustible mixture of ignorance and power sooner or later is going to blow up in our faces,” ... “I mean, who is running the science and technology in a democracy if the people don’t know anything about it?”

He then warned that our lack of critical thinking leaves us vulnerable to those who wish to exploit our ignorance:

“Science is more than a body of knowledge, it’s a way of thinking,” ... “If we are not able to ask skeptical questions to interrogate those who tell us something is true to be skeptical of those in authority, then we’re up for grabs for the next charlatan political or religious who comes ambling along.”

The Luminarium is a welcome addition to our city. Maybe it will inspire a higher level of critical thinking than the right currently exhibits, which has left us, as a society, vulnerable to a charlatan who happened to come along. Maybe upcoming generations will get it right and re-establish America as the democratic leader of the world it was once known to be.

Science — it’s a good thing!

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Book bans

I write regarding book bans: When are they going to ban movies and video games? Many of them have sex in them and a lot of violence with blood and guts spurting out all over from military-style guns.

What might be offensive to one parent might not be offensive to another. You will just have to be aware of what your children are watching and reading.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Kind people

We often stop at Pitch near 180th and Dodge Streets on our way home after seeing the symphony, plays, operas and other events downtown. Such was the case last month after seeing the Omaha Symphony present a wonderful program with a guest conductor and pianist. We were a little hungry, and for sure thirsty, and were quite animated because the concert was so good.

Apparently, some fellow diners witnessed our good humor, because when we asked for the bill the server advised they had already paid for us. If only they had come to converse with us! We frequently meet the nicest strangers there, and many times they do join us and become strangers no more. Unfortunately, we did not notice who these kind people were, but we thank them sincerely. If you see us there again, please come and join us for a few words.

Mary and Richard Parrish, Omaha

Wonderful ‘Wizard’

A huge shoutout to the Millard South High School production of “The Wizard of Oz” last month. These students were amazing! Every one of these talented actors, actresses, singers and dancers were phenomenal. The costumes were outstanding. I’ve seen many high school musicals and lots of tap dancing in my time and these kids rocked. There was an abundance of enthusiasm and energy throughout the production. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication. It was wonderful!

Janet and Rich Phipps,

Papillion

Shifting to E15

It is up to each of us to play our parts in taking care of the planet, not just on Earth Day, but every day. Luckily, there is a small change we can all make that can mean a big difference. By using more bioethanol in our vehicles, we can lower emissions, grow our economy, support our farmers and ranchers and save more money at the pump.

Bioethanol replaces toxic chemicals in gasoline linked to health issues, including respiratory problems, low birth rates, heart attacks and cancer. On top of that, each gallon of bioethanol reduces carbon emissions by 46% compared to gasoline, according to researchers with Harvard, MIT and other top institutions.

It’s an easy choice, made even easier by the fact that bioethanol lowers prices at the pump. Last summer, E15 saved Nebraskans an average of 17 cents per gallon and up to $1 per gallon in some areas of the U.S.

Nebraska is considering legislation to ensure we have access to E15 wherever we fill up. Shifting from E10 to E15 across the state would grow our economy, adding $138 million to Nebraska’s GDP and supporting nearly 3,500 jobs. Statewide E15 would also boost demand for an additional 14.5 million bushels of corn from farmers and make feed from bioethanol bioprocessing more abundant and less costly for ranchers. Ensuring the freedom to fill up with E15 will also drive competition in the marketplace which will drive gasoline prices down for all Nebraskans.

Shifting to E15 with bioethanol made here in Nebraska is one of the easiest and best ways for us to make a measurable difference. As access to E15 grows, our economy and our work to sustainably fuel and feed the world will grow along with it.

Godfrey Friedt,

Fairmont, Neb. General Manager of POET Bioprocessing

Mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Did you know 1 in 5 Nebraskans will experience a mental health condition in any given year? That in Nebraska, suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds? Nationally, the average delay between symptom onset and treatment for a mental illness is 11 years? But, did you also know that treatment works and people who experience mental illness and addictions can and do live happy, healthy, productive lives!

During Mental Health Awareness Month, we can normalize the conversation regarding mental illness and addictions. When we ask someone “how are you doing?” and they are brave enough to tell you they are struggling with anxiety, depression, or a serious and persistent mental illness we don’t have to feel uncomfortable. Our response can be the same one we give if someone tells you they are dealing with high blood pressure, diabetes, or cancer. We can express concern, ask them what they need and offer support.

Education is key to understanding.

If you have questions about mental illness there are resources and people who can help. Check with your personal doctor, go online to trusted sources such as The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to name a few. If you or someone you care about is dealing with a crisis, call, or text 988. Highly trained professionals are available 24/7 to provide help for individuals experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress.

Let’s take what we learn this month and make every month one where we are aware of our mental health. There is no health without mental health.

Annette Dubas, Fullerton Executive Director The Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations

Abortion ban

I find it almost humorous that all the people who praise Merv Riepe, Michaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt for their stand on abortion, have already been born.

Lucille Mickells, Omaha

Just passing through

I am but one person, but I suspect many more like myself will avoid Nebraska cities in the future as a result of the gun proliferation bill that recently passed.

I will no longer shop for cars, shop at your malls, dine in your restaurants or attend any events in the state. I will I am sure still keep appointments with medical professionals, but will no longer linger in the state to eat or shop.

The state’s disregard for public safety is shocking and reckless. I am sure this action will cause many more to shop online and drive one more nail in the coffin of brick and mortar retail shopping. You only have to watch the Omaha news to see how unsafe the streets and malls are now. Maybe Omaha can take the murder capital title from Chicago. I believe per capita it is probably close now.

Carl Buck, Clarinda, Iowa

Teacher retention

There seems to be a lot of hand-wringing about teacher retention.

There are a lot of reasons why teachers have left the profession — lack of pay, pandemic and unrealistic expectations.

But one reason isn’t being talked about in the news or in articles or with administrators ...

Student behavior and a lack of consequences is a huge problem and the reason a lot of teachers are continuing to leave the profession. It needs to be addressed and fixed.

Joseph Ankenbauer,

Council Bluffs

Mortgage proposal

As a liberal Democrat, I must say Joe Biden has gone too far in proposing a surcharge on individuals who qualify for a traditional mortgage to pay an additional charge for those who are less credit-worthy.

This proposal is an assault on those who have done the right thing and a punishment for your good credit habits.

This is what the right calls “woke.”

And it’s going too far.

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Incredulous day

I agree wholeheartedly with Gary Brehmer (“Incredible day”)! More like an incredulous day. I cannot wrap my mind around the fact that people in Nebraska are now allowed to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Am I supposed to trust that those same individuals aren’t going to carry that weapon into a church or school or any other forbidden structure? Please. What is wrong with Americans? After the almost 200 mass shootings in 2023 so far, how could our governor sign this bill with a smile on his face?

Sherrie Dixon, Omaha

Tax money

Have you ever wondered about certain things our tax money pays for? Sometimes our tax money is being used to support unnecessary things and things that we do not necessarily stand for morally. What if there is something that we can rest assured of that our money is being used for good? As most people believe, therapy should be supplied for everyone. What if we were able to make that happen? That would only be possible if Americans were up for the idea of raising the taxes a little higher.

Therefore, counselors are being paid by the government using the money that we give them, so that people, no matter their background or situation, may have free access to counseling. It is the people in this world that can make a difference in people’s lives. Let’s come together, make this difference and make our world better.

Larissa Koch, Omaha

War stories

Funny how some Republicans keep blaming Biden for 13 deaths in Afghanistan, Republican President George W. Bush got us in more then one war over there, Over 50,000 Americans died in those wars. So, some Republicans think it’s OK for thousands to die but 13 is bad. Even though Biden saved many future casualties.

James Trummer, Omaha

Door open

Johnny Cash sings, “… Don’t take your guns to town son, Leave your guns at home Bill, Don’t take your guns to town.” I am a veteran, a Republican and a life-long hunter and gun owner. Whether you believe “A well regulated militia” means a gun in your pocket or your service in one of the armed services, “well regulated” is indisputable and precedes, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms,” in the Second Amendment for a reason.

I’ve always believed in education and training, especially when it comes to the use of deadly force. I’ve witnessed accidental discharges of firearms in the regular Army, at a gun show, and while hunting. Ronald Reagan recognized the importance of “well regulated,” when he signed the Mulford Act in 1967, as governor of California to regulate armed patrols in neighborhoods and armed marches on the state capitol.

The Nebraska Legislature has just opened the door for the untrained and unregulated masses to bring their guns to town.

Layne Lueders, Blair