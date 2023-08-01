What wasn’t accomplished

Nebraska State Sen. Tom Briese’s editorial in the July 20 Omaha World-Herald that listed the property tax reduction achievements in the last Unicameral session was impressive in what was not accomplished. Unless property valuations are limited to a 3% annual increase and bond issues are included in the computation of the state’s school tac credit, taxing entities will continue to work around any limits placed on them. Thus our overall property taxes will continue to increase, causing many of us on fixed incomes to be taxed out of our homes. My entreaties to my state senator were answered but nothing was done to address these common sense solutions to our high property taxes.

Tim Goodman, Omaha

Dear future historians

I sincerely hope that those who write the history of the United States in the future give Sen. Mitch McConnell his due. Without Sen. McConnell’s abuse of power we would not have the Supreme Court we have today. The less-than-honorable senator from Kentucky made sure that President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court never received a hearing and he rushed through the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, pushing progress back sixty years. The damage that this court does to our country and our rights in the future should also be firmly placed on the shoulders of Sen. McConnell. Rather than the Trump Court, this is the McConnell Court.

Steve Rule, Ralston

Iowa teen sentenced

The comments by the judge in the sentencing of the young Iowa man in the death of the Spanish teacher should have included some additional remarks (July 7). The young man has destroyed his and others’ lives because the teacher “gave him a bad grade.” The following comments would have been appropriate, in my opinion.

1. The teacher did not give you the grade. You earned the grade you received.

2. If you had worked and studied harder, you would have earned a better grade.

3. If you had paid better attention in class, your grade would have been better.

4. If you had asked the teacher for help ,your grade would have been better.

5. Lastly, if you had turned off and put away your cell phone, you most assuredly would have received a better grade!

Theodore Dennis, Omaha

Real election thieves

It’s been a real comedy watching the Republicans who tried to steal the election for Trump claiming that the other side was cheating. Now it’s nice to see that 16 of these reprobates have been arrested for fraud in Michigan. America cannot survive without the rule of law. Living in a right-wing propaganda dream world does not give people the right to cheat and violate the law. Over 300 of the violent Capitol attackers are still waiting for their trials. Many have been denied bail and have been stuck in jail for over two years. That’s what we who live in the real world do with dangerous delusional people. We lock them up.

Tom Gruber, Omaha

Agree with Tuberville

I found Peter Gadzinski’s letter, “Tuberville Follies,” interesting. He feels my taxes should go to pay for military abortions and travel for abortions. I agree with Sen. Tuberville: Not my taxes. I can think of lots of better uses for my tax money. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is standing up for what he believes and for what is right. I applaud him for his strong convictions. Besides, abortion is the killing of a human being, not a blob of tissue. No one has the right to kill. The bill held up by Sen. Tuberville could easily be passed without paying for abortions.

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Let Nebraskans vote

My Nebraska public school education, grades K through 12, gave me the foundation for a lifetime in academia and scholarly publishing. I owe so much to so many good teachers. I think especially of the late Mary Kalen Romjue, whose positive impact on a generation of students at Franklin High School is incalculable. Thanks to public schools in Franklin County, this kid from rural Nebraska went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern and a PhD from the University of Chicago.

This “kid” is now 62 years old and, with no kids of my own, I cannot say that I have had much interaction with the public school system in recent years. I am moved, though, by the teachers volunteering today to collect signatures for the petition to let Nebraskans vote on Legislative Bill 753. I see all the goodwill, dedication, organization, and hard work that I remember from high school, and I am grateful.

Our state is blessed with some excellent private schools alongside our public school system. If parents want to send their kids to a private school, more power to them. If someone wishes to donate to a given private school’s scholarship fund so that those less fortunate can send their kids there, great. What is not so great is forcing Nebraska taxpayers to contribute to private schools, to the detriment of public schools and other public services.

I urge everyone to join me in signing the petition to let Nebraskans vote on LB 753.

Kerry Tupper, Omaha

One pot

75 years ago, George Orwell wrote in his satire “all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.” And so it goes with some Nebraska federal representatives who have drawn from the taxpayers till, other than through pay checks. None have done anything illegal, but to me Orwell’s quote fits. One individual had undergraduate studies paid for, and attended postgraduate studies on taxpayer dime. Another has received USDA subsidies and still does. Yet another’s business received nearly seven-figure tax increment financing. There are no separate funds for the more equal, there is only one pot: the taxpayers. Reading their quotes published in these pages, it validates Orwell’s satire and, in my opinion, points out the unsaid entitlement of their subsidies.

Cesar Rosales Jr., Omaha

Lantern glow

On the evening of July 22 we took a ride down to the Gene Leahy Mall for the first annual lantern glow. What a great event. Lots of people and families present. The mall was showcased very nicely with all the lights and the beautiful backdrop of the city skyline. What a beautiful job they did on phase one of the mall! We really enjoyed it.

But that came to a screeching halt around 10 p.m., when the sound of sirens took over. Ten teens with knives were the cause for about ten Omaha police units and a police helicopter in the sky. Why is it when Omaha does something nice like the mall and an event that would draw many families, kids, elderly, all sorts of people, it is disrupted? In this case it was fighting teens that want to use this area as their playing field.

What a shame! Council members need to get a grip on their areas and put a stop to this senseless nonsense.

Kerry Hanson, Omaha