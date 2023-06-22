Whataboutism

When the Trump indictment came down, the “whatabout” machine fired up immediately. “What about Hillary?” “What about Pence?” “What about Biden?!” Here’s what: they all complied with requests to turn over the information in question. Trump was treated fairly in comparison to them in that the documents that Trump did turn over are not part of the indictment. A more fitting comparison is Jack Teixeira, the Air National guardsman who stole secrets and posted them online. Is Trump being treated unfairly? Between Trump and Teixeira, let’s see who does jail time.

Charles Pille, Lincoln

Classified documents

A now-private citizen residing in Florida who had top secret clearance in his previous government position, intentionally took over 300 classified documents, which he stored in various unsecure locations on his property knowing he was unauthorized to keep such documents. Is that a description of the Trump case? It sure sounds like it, but no, that was Robert Birchum, a former intelligence officer. Key findings in that case from the U.S. District Court Tampa Division:

“What is clear is that his conduct was not a mistake or accident; the Defendant fully understood the potential damage to which he was exposing his country and its military and intelligence apparatus, yet he selfishly chose to continue mishandling classified information year after year, with no discernable regret until his criminal acts were eventually brought to light.”

“Equally troubling, the Defendant made no effort to safeguard or limit others’ access to this classified material after having removed it unlawfully …”

Birchum was sentenced June 1, 2023, to three years in prison. Trump’s case has similarities to Birchum’s, except Birchum was far more cooperative once found out. In contrast, Pence’s case was clearly an inadvertent situation, Biden’s case likewise (but still being investigated).

Trump and his defenders claim he is being unfairly targeted by a politically motivated DOJ. If so, how do they explain this former intelligence officer’s case which was opened in 2017 or several other recent cases of intentional mishandling of highly classified materials? Trump is being treated as he should be, and the consequences should be similar to Birchum’s.

Bob Stein, Omaha

More added value

When is enough, enough? And when is the Nebraska Legislature going to do something about our steamrolling property tax increases and valuations? The current property tax system is driving people from the homes, farms and businesses they have worked for all their lives to build.

Last year, we got those pink cards because the school boards, city and county governments wanted more money. Now, because property valuations are rising, they will end up with even more money. More added value for them to tax you on. I am willing to bet they will not reduce the levy rates to adjust for what they asked for and what they will get due to valuation increases.

The sad thing is, as the tax value of our property values continues to increase, none of that value has ended up in my bank account. My income, needed to pay my property taxes, has not increased enough, or at all, to pay for any of the increases in property taxes. This system is nothing more than a legal way to steal your money.

The cost of just buying the day-to-day necessities is out of sight and out of control. Our federal government will not — or cannot — help us because they are too busy, investigating IRS, FBI, Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Trump, the Bidens, the Clintons and LBGTQ rights just to name a few.

This is not a democracy and equality. This is extremism either to the left or right of anything that could be considered a center. I just hope someday our local, state and federal governments can get back to doing what they are supposed to be doing. Defending the Constitution and serving the people.

If I had to say one word about the state of our country, it would be “insanity.”

Shawn Qualley, Tekamah, Nebraska