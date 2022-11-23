The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task

What’s the purpose?

I am amazed two-thirds of Nebraska’s voters are in favor of the requirement for a photo ID to vote. What purpose does it serve?

First, Nebraska has not suffered massive voter fraud. How much of our hard-earned tax dollars are going to be redirected to enforce this requirement designed specifically for a problem that doesn’t exist?

Second, it poses a substantial hardship for people who don’t drive (disabled, seniors, low-income individuals) as well as people residing out-of-state (students away at college, military members overseas, etc.).

Third, it poses potential exposure to identity fraud. How will Nebraska handle submitted copies of driver licenses?

Your driver’s license contains your legal name, your address, your birth date and your signature. I’m not comfortable with my copy ending up in some unsupervised dumpster. And finally, how is that photo used to verify I am the person who completed the ballot? Unless I throw myself into the mailbox with the ballot, the photo seems pretty useless.

My signature is already on file for comparison to the envelope.

My husband was in the Air Force for 20 years and we both took advantage of absentee voting throughout those years. We never had an issue receiving or returning our ballots. It’s a shame Nebraska has decided to make it harder.

Linda Dufresne, Omaha

Signs of renewal

What a nice surprise to open the Midlands section on Nov. 13 and see an article about Dougherty, Iowa.

This town was settled by my ancestors. It bought back a lot of memories for me. Thank you.

Marilyn Krautkremer, Papillion

Coach Mickey

Interim Coach Mickey Joseph was given an impossible task; take a so-so Husker football squad — with five years of losing experience — and win, where other coaches could not. A group of new offensive coaches trying to mesh with less than a year together. A group of defensive coaches with additions here and there.

He has made a noticeable change in attitude but with results as expected.

Coach Mickey, you gave it your all. I wonder what you could do with your own selection of coaches and a five-year contract.

Good luck!

Willard (Bill) Brink, Ralston

Misguided voting legislation

When someone impugns the validity of our voting process, suggesting it needs to be restored, they are making a fallacious argument. It is an admission of succumbing to “the big lie” … of being “bamboozled.” The collateral damage of such baloney is that states are foolishly enacting misguided voting legislation aimed at reforming a non-existent problem. “Extraordinary accusations require extraordinary evidence.” None exists. Politicians who perpetuate the big lie, and other conspiracy theories, are fully aware they are leaning into a major tenant of propaganda: “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will begin to believe the lie.”

Unfortunately, it’s difficult for people to admit they have fallen for a “bamboozle,” so it’s easier to deny the truth. Therein lies the rub. Until we hold election- denying politicians accountable, our country will continue to be fed oversized portions of fictional pablum. No amount of faux election reform will change a thing. If perchance our country morphs into an autocratic theocracy, something conservatives apparently have an affinity for, our voting rights, as well as many other rights — not the least of which is our democracy — will risk the same unceremonious fate as the Dodo bird. We must stop the crazy. Midterms suggested real patriots chose not go down that easily. I know I for one will not.

Michael Leonard, Omaha