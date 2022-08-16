The Public Pulse: What's Trump hiding; Act of kindness; Letter responses

The Fifth

“You see the mob take the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” — Donald Trump, April 2018

“I plead the Fifth.” — Donald Trump, August 2022

Jim Bilek, Bennington

FBI raid

All of Trump’s supporters are demanding that the FBI be more forthcoming about the search at Trump’s estate. Why not ask Trump? In an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for the FBI to reveal the purpose of a court-ordered warrant. But Trump has a signed copy of the warrant, so why doesn’t he reveal what it was the FBI was searching for? Is he afraid of how he will be viewed by the public if they learn what documents he was hiding?

Richard Lane Bailey,

Plattsmouth

Act of kindness

I am elderly. Recently one evening, I took a fall in front of the Bellevue Urgent Care (next to Walgreens at Galvin and Highway 370). I smacked my right cheekbone on the concrete and my lower tibia (just above the ankle) on the curb. My honey is older than I am, so he would not have been able to pick me up on his own. A young couple saw me fall and stopped immediately and came to my rescue. I thanked them, but did not get their names. I really appreciated their kindness.

Judith Timms, Omaha

Letter responses

First, I noted Scott Thomsen’s letter (Pulse, Aug. 3) in which he comments on David Heer’s Pulse letter (July 24) by employing a story about bullying. His story would have been more accurate had its characters (Johnny, Billy, Timmy, and Mike) been physically challenged with one arm tied behind their backs. This would have better reflected President Trump’s criticism of our NATO partners and their lack of full contribution to the partnership. Secondly, Dr. Thomas Hilgers’ excellent letter over pregnancy (“Birthing people”) should hopefully end the Democrats’ “birthing person” transgender debate.

Greg Casady, Council Bluffs

Let the majority speak

The State of Kansas recently demonstrated what democracy was envisioned to be when the populace had their voices heard regarding a divisive issue. Unlike Nebraska, where citizens are continually denied a vote on contentions because of entrenched and lobbyist-controlled legislators who are afraid to let the majority speak for fear of losing their unchallenging and lucrative positions.

David Mohs, Omaha

Make a difference

The suggestions to control climate change by buying an electric car or installing solar panels are too expensive for most people. I would like to see some actions done that are free, such as use reusable bags and get rid of plastic bags (like Aldi does), recycle as much as you can and compost as much as you can.

I compost almost everything in my garden and big things like melon rinds and corn cobs go in a compost bin. Everything could be put in an old trash bin as long as you put some holes in it. Compost in my garden, with the help of worms, has changed the soil to rich, black dirt. If you feed the worms they will come.

I realize not everyone has an yard that they can put compost in. Creative people could think of other ideas like start an earthworm farm. We need actions that are easy and cheap but will still make a difference to climate change.

Judy Souder, Bellevue

Bacon is consensus builder

Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visited Nebraska to campaign for Congressman Don Bacon. Like Bacon, Hogan has spent his tenure in office as a consensus builder, most well-known for his ability to reach across the aisle to deliver results for his constituents. He is a member of the Mainstreet Republican group, the same group Bacon belongs to.

Further, Hogan turned Maryland’s biggest budget deficit into their largest surplus, cut taxes and won re-election in 2018 in a state that Trump lost by 33 points. As we look ahead to 2024, I would like to see the policy-oriented conservatives like Gov. Hogan emerge from the Republican primary field.

Patrick Roy, Omaha

Legislative interference

Abortion will be illegal in most cases in Indiana in September. This is not pro-life. It is oppressive and regressive forced birth. If you do not wish to have sterilization forced on you, please stop forcing pregnant people to give birth. Let all people make all their own reproductive decisions without legislative interference.

Melissa Rotolo, Omaha