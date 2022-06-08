The Public Pulse: Where are our leaders?; Unregulated gun ownership; Terrible plate design

Where are our leaders?

With inflation and gas costs so high, where are our local elected officials? Mr. Bacon, Mr. Sasse? Will someone please stand up and fight for us working class? Not a peep from either. While we in the middle class struggle to fill our tanks and pantries. At least amuse us and say something so we know you guys are still here.

Kevin Mixan, Omaha

Unregulated gun ownership

The Supreme Court changed the law with the Heller decision. The justices did not need to take money from the NRA, lobbyists, politicians or anyone else. The conservative majority in the Supreme Court was convinced that a well-regulated militia somehow meant unregulated gun ownership.

I don’t have any evidence that Justice Antonin Scalia would now approve of unregulated gun ownership in light of the constant mass shootings. But since he ruled on Heller after Columbine et al., he was intelligent enough to see this possibility. Trump and the NRA might celebrate this ruling, but they are not to blame for it.

Dennis Kerr, Omaha

Terrible design

Nebraska’s new license plate design is terrible! Any of the runner ups are 100% better. You won’t even be able to see the design from a distance. Maybe you should listen to the people.

Kathleen Martz, Papillion

Voters, wake up

Every election, we get bombarded with promises to fix all this nation’s problems. Seems like all we get is finding blame and putting down the other guy. We have plenty of serious problems: abortion, immigration reform, social security, deficit, inflation, budget, etc.

We all know what the problems are so what has been really fixed? Some solutions to all these problems? News outlets, please don’t interview politicians if all they do is find blame with someone else or stonewall the situation. We are all tired of the lip service.

Readers only view stories with real solutions, not just what is popular with your party. How about pay for performance? If you don’t find a solution by really working on a problem, then you don’t get paid.

Surely, there are solutions to every problem if you work on it. Not everyone will get their way but you have to make an effort. We are all tired of the “It’s my way or the highway” attitude. Voters please ask your representative to stop stalling and work honestly on finding solutions. Voters please wake up and demand solutions from your elected officials and stop putting them in office if they won’t solve our serious problems.

Chet Bressman, Omaha

Domestic terrorism

All Republicans in the Senate voted against a domestic terrorism bill to discuss hate crimes and gun safety recently. The vote was 47 to 47, Republicans won’t even vote to discuss it.

Instead, the Republicans fall back on the same old tired platitudes and refuse to act. Other countries enacted laws to ban military-style semiautomatic assault guns and instituted buy back programs, some of them within days, after mass shootings. It has worked to stem the tide in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

We have not even reached 150 days in 2022 and already have had 213 mass shootings. The old saying “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” just doesn’t hold water anymore. The two young men in Buffalo and Uvalde both bought assault rifles on or shortly after their 18th birthdays and then used them to kill people, which is what those guns are made for — killing a lot of people as fast as possible.

I am not against people owning guns, half my relatives own guns. But no one “needs” to own military-style guns. The word “need” comes into play when you get to the large gun manufacturers and their lobby the NRA. They “need” to sell those guns and they own enough politicians to make sure it stays that way. I am a registered Republican and today I am ashamed to admit it.

Nancy Dickinson, Omaha

Be a real patriot

Most people forget that the text of the Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Amendment was written because of the need for state militias to protect the security of the state. The Amendment says nothing about owning assault-style weapons. Indeed, it could not. At the time the Constitution was written, “arms” referred to a musket, which could fire three rounds a minute. The drafters did not envision that a person could shoot 50 rounds a minute into an elementary school classroom.

If you want to own a military-style weapon, which is designed to kill human beings, join the military or the National Guard. Be a real patriot. Otherwise accept age limits, background checks, red flag laws and smaller magazines and vote out those who refuse to consider such reasonable measures.

Pat Barrett, Omaha

Sacrificing the children

The unfathomable failure of the police at Uvalde, Texas, just laid bare the pretense of the armed race theory of violence prevention that Wayne LaPierre pulled out of the ether 10 years ago to justify constantly expanding access to guns when he proclaimed “only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun.”

Sadly, Uvalde also lays bare the willingness of conservatives to sacrifice our children, the promise of our future, at the altar of a misguided notion of Second Amendment rights they mistakenly believe allows personal use of weapons of mass destruction, intended only for combat in a modern era … certainly not when the constitution was framed in 1787.

The data is empirically unquestionable. The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun … is to take away his guns. If we don’t do something about this, then we have failed, as a society, to protect our greatest treasure, our future … our children.

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” — Nelson Mandela

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Gun reform

Jim Pillen says that guns are not the problem. Are you crazy? No civilian has a legitimate reason to own an assault weapon. None. We already have a well-regulated militia. We have the National Guard, local police, state troopers and more.

Don’t even pretend to be “pro-life” if you can’t put in a modicum of effort to make the United States the civilized society that we claim to be. Enough. Keeping guns out of the hands of unstable people is only the beginning. Wake up, Nebraska.

Helen Jordon, Omaha

Gun politics

The gun lobby wants to turn our schools into armed fortresses. Followed by churches, theaters, supermarkets, hospitals, shopping centers, etc. Heaven help us if we go outside. They want us to become immune to the horrors of gun violence and deflect our attention from the weapons used. These are mass shootings. We don’t have mass stabbings, mass poisonings, mass clubbings. Until we solve the problem of 400 million guns among us, we can all become victims of gun violence — anytime and anywhere.

Birte Gerlings, Omaha

Matter of priorities

Politicians voted to give (not loan) $40 billion to help Ukraine protect their citizens. What could have happened if they had decided instead to spend the money to secure the safety of our own children?

One must wonder: where does our representatives’ priorities lie? It seems their “Americans first” attitude is lacking. So now we mourn the death of 19 children and two teachers. Has anyone heard of a national plan to solve it?

The irony is the biggest obstacle is the lack of funds to implement the changes needed. In the end we can clearly see it’s a matter of priorities. We are the ones who choose the people that set them, so in reality, the responsibility falls upon us and we should be the ones who set the priorities.

Donald Busenbark, Omaha