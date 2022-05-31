The Public Pulse: Where are the adults in the room?; Pro-life and pro-gun don't mix; The children's burden

Gun legislation now

I implore state senators and representatives, not only at the federal level but also the state level, to pass gun laws now. This should not only include comprehensive background checks and funding for mental health being proposed in the senate, but should also include a ban on any kind of assault weapon and the ammunition for these guns.

I do not understand why anyone in this country needs or would even want to posses an AR-15. It is a rifle meant for soldiers. I have learned these past few days that this rifle does 40 times more damage to the human body than the M16 used by military in the Vietnam war. This is not a weapon used for hunting. So please explain to me what possible reason why anyone would need to or even want to own this weapon? The manufacturer of these weapons should be required to buy them back from their owners. And they should be totally banned for any individual to own.

Parents having to give DNA samples to have their children identified because this weapon did so much damage to their little bodies they could not be identified is just unfathomable. My heart is breaking for these families, and the fear that this could happen to one of my grandchildren ... I am begging you to get these laws passed. I am asking all Nebraska voters to make this a priority when choosing your elected officials. Vote for someone who will actually do something. Our state senators and representatives have let us down.

Vicki Markley, Bellevue

Pro-life and pro-gun?

I can’t make this work for me as an expression of the value of being pro-life. That is, also accepting policies that let guns proliferate, but especially automatic weapons that are designed to do nothing other than to kill people. Automatic weapons used to murder school kids, church-goers, security guards, shoppers and party-goers. How can one be pro-life and support gun policies that make it so easy to murder others? I just don’t get the connection between being pro-life and pro-gun.

Susan Sanders, Omaha

Which matters more?

It is shameful at best and despicable at worst to cry “pro-life” regarding abortion, while at the same time being anti-gun control. Yes, we have the right to bear arms; but victims of gun violence have a right to life too.

Please, local and national legislators, promote and vote for gun control so our born babies can have continued life too.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

Not enough

I’m 35, I have three kids and I’m expecting a fourth. My elected leaders have made me hopeless that my children will not be touched by gun violence in their lives. I remember Columbine when I was 12. I realized how serious a school shooting is, how those children would be traumatized their whole lives. Kids my age. I remember hoping the adults would do the right thing.

Fourteen years later, I remember Sandy Hook. Twenty children gunned down by someone with automatic weapons and body armor. A will to do violence to innocent children full of joy, because he could. Surely, the adults in the room will stop this from happening again or at least make it harder to do again? Nope, thoughts and prayers. The best we can muster. Onto the next tragedy.

I’m more than two decades into growing up with massacres at schools, churches, marches, grocery stores, concerts and political rallies. How many dead children, murdered spouses, regular Americans is enough to do literally anything to make this better? Americans are killing themselves with impunity and legislatively we are decided to throw kindling on the fire.

Enough is enough. Rep. Bacon’s, Sen. Fischer’s and Sen. Sasse’s prayers are useless. Their thoughts do nothing to stop the next one. And the one after that. We have more massacres than days in the year so far.

I don’t want to sacrifice anymore people to the altar of gun ownership. My children don’t deserve this burden.

Justin D’Angelo, Gretna

Not the way

I sure hope I don’t hear any more nonsense following the horrifying massacre of 21 people, including 19 children, in Uvalde, Texas, about how we need to arm teachers. If two armed officers couldn’t take down a killer with an AR-15, how on earth is a teacher supposed to?

Dave Forrest, Omaha

Rental assistance

I said it before and I’ll say it again: Our country needs price and rent controls now, like back in the 1970s. Oil companies are posting record profits daily, gasoline, food and rents are going up in double digits. What is our Congress doing about this? Nothing. In the meantime, people are losing their homes and apartments. So when you see people living on the streets and sleeping in their cars, you can thank Congress for doing nothing to stop this.

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha