The Public Pulse: Where are the books?; Politicizing Bellevue School Board; Streetcar skepticism

Political agendas

Last month, I received a flyer from Jim Moudry, a candidate for the Bellevue Public School board in the November election. In his flyer, Mr. Moudry says “distractions of political agendas” must be removed from schools. His approach to this objective is questionable at best. Both sides of his flyer depict an elephant with three stars on its back — an unmistakable reference to the Republican party. If Mr. Moudry really wishes to rid the school board of political agendas, he should begin by removing the political agenda from his campaign.

Charles Keene, Bellevue

Forgot the books

After reading the article “Library to feature community spaces, high-tech areas,” I was left wondering if the design team has included space for books in the new central library planned at 72nd and Dodge. Planners have included community rooms, play areas, dining patios and even a gathering area for protestors. Will there be any room left in Omaha’s new central library to contain books?

Kathy Morley, Blair

Streetcar proposal

Thank you, Thomas Rubin, for speaking up about the proposed Omaha street car system (“Transit expert skeptical of streetcar plan,” June 5). While I’m for improvements to mass transit, I am concerned the financial analysis is based on very optimistic projections.

It is hard to imagine how a system committed to permanent tracks will be more efficient than busses or trolleys, which can change the routes easily, in case future events do not unfold exactly the way the proponents of this system predict.

Jim Clark, Omaha

Save gas

People now complain about the high price of gas. In the 1970s, when Richard Nixon was president, there was also a problem with gas shortage, so Nixon put in a nationwide speed limit of 55 mph. I remember this as I was stopped by the highway patrol on I-80 in Iowa for going 58 mph. Now, speed limits in places are 75 mph and many drivers exceed that.

All drivers should slow down if they want to save money.

However, it would also seem that any government city, county, state or federal could do something about this.

Richard F. Behrens, Omaha

Filthy park

Last week, I attended a lovely picnic in Benson Park provided by Immanuel Village to its residents. The exception to our day was the incredible amount of trash at the picnic pavilion. The City of Omaha Parks Department must have known that we were coming. It was a Wednesday and not a Monday after a busy weekend. Glass and litter covered the pavilion floor. It was obvious that no one had bothered to clean the area for weeks. Our staff were trying to sweep glass and debris from the walkways so our more senior residents on walkers and scooters could get in safely. As a park employee years ago, I remember the care we gave knowing that we had public coming to “our” park. Shame on the parks department and shame on Omaha.

Rev. Kyoki Roberts, Omaha

Clean park

I spent countless summer days of my youth in the 1970s and 1980s playing golf at Elmwood Park. It was there that I learned the game and came to love it.

I had the pleasure of playing 18 holes at Elmwood recently for the first time in a couple years, and I have never seen the course in better shape. The fairways were pristine and the greens rolled fast and true. What a gem.

A tip of my Callaway golf hat to the city parks department and especially the Elmwood maintenance crew.

Eric Olson, Omaha

Rising costs

I’m a small business owner, an Omaha firefighter, and a father, and I’m working all the time just to put food on the table and keep paying my employees a living wage. It’s tough to keep up with the big corporations. So when I heard that Congressman Don Bacon gave tax breaks to big corporations who are raising prices on us — it really just makes me mad that a business gets treated better than a regular American citizen. We’re the ones who need the help, not them. I wish Don Bacon would listen to us, I’ve called his office and tried, but no response. It definitely feels like things are rigged against us.

The entire story of inflation is inflated. The pain that Nebraska families are feeling at the grocery store and at the gas pump is greatly exacerbated by corporations like Kellogg’s taking advantage of economic factors to pump up profits and payouts to corporate executives.

Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon continues to enable this behavior by voting in favor of the interests of massive corporations like Kellogg’s and against those of his constituents — recently voting against H.R. 7688, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, despite the fact that consumers are reeling from the rising cost of gas and energy prices across the country, all while oil companies rake in record profits.

Nicholas Lemek, Omaha

New plates

Concerning the new Nebraska license plates, I like the design. Easy to read, which should be the number one consideration.

Roger Hansen, Minden

Great columns

Two fine articles recently have proven yet again why the OWH is such an important source of news. I read my paper faithfully every day. I very much enjoyed Tom Shatel’s tribute to Jack Payne. I could almost hear all those familiar voices from Husker football Saturdays. The other outstanding piece was the fine essay by Weysan Dun about police officers and their hard work (“Being a police officer is about service to others.”) Over the years, my family has had little dealing with OPD or Douglas County law enforcement, but when we did, it was always been positive and helpful.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha