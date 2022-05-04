The Public Pulse: Where the truth lies; Russian invasion; Health care transparency

A victim’s truth

There are a few common objections that have been raised when it comes to whether to believe Sen. Julie Slama’s story:

“She invited him to her wedding!”

“She accepted a donation from him after the alleged incident!”

Maybe it’s just me, and I don’t know the truth with 100% certainty, but these are just not significant roadblocks to believing Slama.

There is a well-defined psychology of abuse victims. The ideas of “keeping up appearances” or “going along to get along” are very real, especially to someone who is not ready to face whatever they may have been through, and especially when the person, for any reason at all, isn’t ready for everyone else to know what they have been through.

A person who, for any reason, is not ready to come forward as a victim is not going to behave as if he or she is a victim. That is the very thing to be avoided. But it doesn’t follow to suggest that just because a person isn’t acting like a victim must mean he or she is not a victim.

There are lots of scenarios and/or interpersonal dynamics that could make a victim fearful of coming forward and increase the desire to “keep up appearances.” The potential fallout alone is enough to silence many victims and this is especially true where there is a stark difference in status and influence.

If the mental calculation was that by not sending him an invite, or by turning down a donation (or in any other way not keeping up appearances), she would be inviting more questions and scrutiny than she was personally or emotionally ready to face, or ruffling feathers that she was not ready to ruffle, that seems completely understandable.

Very few people know with 100% certainty where the truth lies.

Cullen Herout, Omaha

Russian invasion

Seventy-two hours was the estimate given by our military experts for the fall of Ukraine; we are now approaching day 72 of the conflict with no realistic end in sight. The end of this year or next may be more of a reality. This conflict has been going on for eight years before Putin unleashed his fury on Ukraine and threats on any country that intervenes.

I am not going to look back or criticize how the world got to where we are today. Everyone has their own opinion and view of what the final outcome should be. For the first time in decades, many people believe we are on the doorstep of World War III with or without nuclear weapons. Russia will want to keep all of their occupied Ukraine areas including the southern coastal area to connect to Moldova, sometimes called the “land bridge.” Ukraine wants Russian forces to leave all of these areas, and they also want Crimea back from when it was invaded by Russia in 2014. A true negotiated peace may be a long trip, if ever.

A few other points. Ukraine has surprised the world at how successful they have been, including the use of billions of dollars in military aid. Russia greatly underestimated the resistance. Even without using their nuclear arsenal, Russia is a very large force in this world. Most countries support Ukraine. Some countries including the United States have publicly stated, they want to see “Russian forces crushed” and “weakened to no longer be a threat.” Russia will always be a threat with or without Putin. We can only hope and pray this kind of terror can be managed.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

Governor’s whims

Where is the governor of Nebraska during a real crisis? He sent our National Guard to Texas at great expense and hardship without a second thought. Here at home, 40,000 acres and numerous homes burn and people die. Surely this warrants action on his part. How many terrorists and smugglers did we catch at the border? I am thankful for the Guard’s hard work, whatever the whims of the governor.

Carl H. Glup, Plattsmouth

Advocate for yourself

Health care transparency has been a long standing problem and we all know medications are outrageously high. We know that generics are much cheaper than name brand. But, did you know that the “type” of pill can make a huge difference in price? It would appear based on my recent experience with a well-known pharmacy in Omaha that they do not have to tell you that. I went to get an antibiotic and was shell-shocked by the $69 cost even with insurance. I called regarding this price and after continued questioning the pharmacy tech told me the high price was because it was in tablets and would I prefer capsules. The difference in price was $63.56! That’s right, the capsule form of the exact same drug would only cost me $5.44. Where is the transparency? Bottom line, do not take anything for face value. Question your pharmacist. In fact, question your doctor. You must be your own advocate because no one else will be.

Julie Lawlor, Bennington

McGowan for MUD board

The voters of MUD Subdivision 6 have a rare opportunity to elect a director who is technically qualified and has the interpersonal skills to represent their best interests on the MUD board.

Mike McGowan is the only board member with natural gas industry experience: 36 years as a manager and officer of Northern Natural Gas Company. As a past board member, he has applied this experience to challenge MUD management to consider and often persuaded them to implement, long range programs that not only keep rates reasonable today, but also position MUD for significant future stability and continued lower rates.

Just as important, is his personal style. He listens and collects facts before making decisions. He is patient, compassionate and understanding when analyzing situations and developing strategies.

I have known Mike for over 40 years and truly believe voters will miss a great opportunity to enhance the board of MUD if he is not elected.

History lesson

During Secretary of State Blinken’s appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week, Sen. Rand Paul was quick to point out that Ukraine was once a part of the Soviet Union. Historically, Sen. Paul was correct, particularly during the period of the Holodomor, the name given to the 1932-33 Stalin-forced famine that cost the lives of between 3 million and 12 million Ukrainians.

While Secretary Blinken’s response that U.S. policy should be supportive of all nations’ right of self-determination was spot-on America, I would have added: “Yes, Senator, you’re right. However, it is also true that the very land on which we are having this discussion was once a part of the English Empire.”

Bill Gast, Papillion

Core for OPPD Board

As the sheriff of Sarpy County I have known, worked with and have had the pleasure to see firsthand Matt’s commitment to our community as one of our lieutenants and as a devoted family man. I’ve known Matt for over a decade. I’ve witnessed his tireless work ethic, honesty and integrity, and I am proud to have him as a member of my team. I have no doubt that he will work in the best interest of all of us, to keep our electricity secure and affordable far into the future.

I would highly recommend Matt Core because of his leadership and proven ability to serve the public.

I hope Matt Core will get your vote for the OPPD Board.

Jeff Davis, Papillion

Sarpy County Sheriff

Emergency SNAP benefits

I have many opinions on the upcoming governor’s race, but more timely is Ricketts canceling emergency SNAP benefits. Just because food gets more expensive, doesn’t mean poor people get less hungry. I’ll be happy to see Gov. Ricketts gone from anything to do do with state.

David Wolf, Omaha

Sarpy voters

So basically, Nebraska GOP believes that the more Nebraskans vote, the less likely they are to win seats. And so they are actively working against voting by mail, because they know it (voting by mail) increases citizens’ votes.

Sarpy County is not doing the best by Sarpy voters, but instead doing the minimum required by law. That is pitiful and incompetent and Election Commissioner Emily Ethington should be ashamed.

Her job as commissioner is to help people, as many as possible, vote safely and securely and not be partisan.

Kimberly Moss-Allen, Bellevue

Putin’s battle plan

Knowledgeable people have detailed all the mistakes Russia is making in Ukraine. They are no doubt correct but their analysis does not apply.

Mr. Putin’s is applying the same plan used by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna of Mexico in 1836. It is a simple plan “throw resources against the Texans at the Alamo until they were destroyed.” General Santa Anna had up to 8,000 troops versus about 200 Alamo’s defenders. It was not a battle — but an operation — a training exercise of killing, sound familiar?

The Ukrainian and Russian military lives lost in Ukraine are irrelevant to Mr. Putin. The civilian lives lost is just a bunch of noise from the whiners. The lost Russian military equipment is immaterial. The ammunition, bombs and missiles spent is just needed practice. The sinking of the Moskva did get his attention, however. He is still going to destroy Ukraine.

General Santa Anna spent about two weeks at the Alamo which covered a fraction of a square mile. Mr. Putin is taking months razing Ukraine which covers an area the size of Texas, but he will get the job done.

The world must wake up to what he is doing to Ukraine, but will it?

Marvin Taylor, Omaha