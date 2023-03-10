





Divided unicameral

With all the discord and crazy activity in Lincoln, the partisanship, the uncivility and absolute inability to “work well worth others” amongst senators, it is easy to see how divided our Legislature has become. More government intrusion into doctor-patient confidentiality, to the removal of the number of workmen’s comp judges. And don’t forget taxing the middle class to death and letting the rich be taxed the minimum — that includes property values too. One senator from Omaha wants to dissolve the elected school board and replace them by governor appointees. Maybe her district should have her removed from an elected position. This leads this contributor to ask, where’s Ernie?

William Dudzik, Omaha

Jan. 6 security footage

Fox News has finally stepped over the line and officially became a separatist propaganda cabal. Tucker Carlson’s coverage of Jan. 6, 2021, is beyond the pale. This is disgusting. Here are the facts: breaking into a government building with the intent to impede the process of government is illegal and potentially treasonous. Assaulting law enforcement en masse by all standards is illegal and wrong by anyone or any group. Tucker Carlson’s assertion that this was “peaceful chaos” is a lie — complete and unadulterated deception. Mitch McConnell has sided whole-heartedly with the chief of the Capital Police in condemning this coverage. Every single loyal citizen of United States should condemn it as well. Find your news somewhere else.

Joseph Koll, Omaha

No choice

LB 626 is the abortion ban bill currently being debated in the Nebraska Legislature (it technically bans abortion at six weeks, which is an abortion ban). Under this new law, Nebraska women and girls who become pregnant and do not want to take the physical risk of having a child, will be forced by the government to do so. Let that sink in for a minute. Women will not have a choice in the matter, they will be forced to carry and give birth. Women, moms, daughters, sisters, girls who do not want the risk of being forced by the government to give birth against their will have only two choices: sterilization or complete abstinence. There is simply no other way to be certain to avoid the risk.

No matter how you feel about abortion itself, what we can agree on is that these lawmakers are trying to take away the body autonomy of Nebraska women. That is not in dispute. Pregnant women will now have no choice but to do the bidding of the government, no matter the physical risk and consequences. Do we want to give our government the power to force any of us, men or women, to do something with our bodies that puts us at physical risk, that we absolutely don’t want to do? This is an incredibly extreme bill. Is this a precedent we want to set? Where does this end?

Our current abortion restriction is 21 weeks (fetal viability) which nearly all people in Nebraska agree is reasonable. We should not enact this extreme abortion ban in Nebraska. Please call any/all of our Nebraska senators and tell them not to vote for this extreme and harmful law.

Janice Laplante, Blair

Streetcar is unpopular

Omaha-based Fortune 500 company Union Pacific will replace it’s current CEO Lance Fritz this year, as that company’s board thought “a leadership change is overdue” (Feb. 26). No doubt Fritz will leave with a golden parachute of which most people could only dream.

In my opinion, another Omaha-based Fortune 500 company, Mutual of Omaha, should also be looking to oust it’s CEO, James Blackledge. My thoughts are that Mutual’s reputation has taken a huge hit in town when Blackledge made a one-sided deal for a new headquarters in downtown Omaha. Along with huge tax breaks for Mutual, Blackledge wants the city to install a streetcar system going by their building.

I believe the streetcar is about as popular as ants-at-a-picnic in this town, and hard feelings have erupted upon Mutual because of their insistence of the streetcar.

Blackledge and Mayor Stothert seem unmoved by opposition to the streetcar, so maybe Mutual of Omaha’s board will move against Blackledge to get their reputation back. I would like for Mutual to go ahead and give Blackledge that golden parachute if it means Omaha gets out from under the streetcar plans.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Expand streetcar route

I have been reading several articles about the streetcar that the mayor and the city council want to install. Most of the letters in the Pulse have been against it and most of the reasons given for this opinion have to do with its cost and the lack of a good reason to do it. I have a couple of thoughts on the subject. First, the whole idea came out of the negotiations between the city and Mutual and, I believe, was a required item for Mutual to build their new building. Essentially, I believe, the city was forced to agree to put a streetcar in place. Secondly, although I am ambivalent on the subject, if it were properly set up, it could be a good thing for tourism. San Antonio has a (wheeled) shuttle to get people to the River Walk. Its route is around the city to most of the tourist hotels and then to the Walk and back. Since Omaha is enhancing the Riverfront, we could do a similar thing with the streetcar. This idea would greatly expand the route of the streetcar, but just may make it a viable and workable endeavor. It is probably too late to change the plans, but it is something to think about.

Ned Watson, Omaha

LB 753

Throughout the pandemic, we experienced many tragedies, but none more appalling than what was witnessed at Crayon Castle. We felt morally obligated to set up space for remote learning. We were stunned at the lack of academic ability the children possessed.

The virus didn’t cause this tragedy, the virus exposed children who were sorely lacking basic academic skills. The children returned to chaos, classroom sizes ballooned, shortage of teachers, test scores plummeted and some classrooms are nothing short of a war zone.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, no child should suffer from a substandard education.

Remove the lobbyists and special interest groups in the way of opportunities like LB 753 — the Opportunities Scholarships Act. This incentivizes donations to help children in poverty. Our families without means deserve this opportunity and the state of Nebraska needs to catch up with the rest of the country.

These are our tax dollars, not the system’s.

Jacqueline Casey, Omaha

Balloon question

Would someone please explain to me how, if three spy balloons crossed the United States undetected during the Trump administration, that we know they crossed if they were undetected? I am reasonably sure that the Democrats and the media would have made a tremendous issue out of this . Please don’t tell us that only the Biden administration was able to detect a spy balloon.

Chris Lewis, Omaha

LB 343

The Session (board of officers) of Presbyterian Church of the Master, a congregation in Omaha, on behalf of the congregation, opposes passage of LB 343 on the basis that it seeks to deprive citizens of their right to free speech and dissent.

The Session considers that it is immoral and counter to both our Christian understanding of God’s call to all people to care for and about all fellow human beings, as well as counter to the ideals of the United States of America.

Therefore, the Session requests that the senators of the Nebraska Legislature vote against LB 343.

Andrew J. Cook, Omaha

Clerk of Session

Presbyterian Church of the Master