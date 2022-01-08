The Public Pulse: Where's the mayor; Racial equality; More thoughts on vaccine

COVID vaccinations

In response to Jim Birkel’s letter (Pulse, Jan. 5) — you are confusing apples and oranges. You are either missing or ignoring a few critical differences between COVID vs. obesity, alcohol abuse, and cancers from tobacco use. 1) COVID is a highly transmissible virus and 2) there is a widely available vaccine to prevent or significantly lessen the effects of this virus. An individual’s freedom to damage their own health is different from our responsibility for public health. The regulation of smoking in public places is a more apt comparison. Public mandates for smallpox and measles vaccinations have made these public scourges almost non-existent. How is COVID vaccination different?

Importance of water

Burning fossil fuels pollutes our air creating a greenhouse effect which warms our planet, the science is there. No one is addressing the elephant in the room, hydraulic/hydro-fracturing or fracking after a bit of wordsmithing. The product of hydro fracturing is natural gas, a fossil fuel, but it is the extraction method we need to scrutinize. To extract natural gas from rocks below the surface, water, sand, and a proprietary mix of chemicals is injected into layers of shale causing the natural gas to rise for collection. Water rises back to the surface as well. This water is ruined, so toxic it must be stored in deep wells under ground forever. Elementary science class taught us about the water cycle, where we learned that all the water on Earth now is all the water there ever was and will ever be. Where are the studies showing the impact of removing so much water from the water cycle? Is that why snowfall is down in the Rockies? Does it play into the unprecedented drought in California? How is this affecting the climate overall? Can life on Earth survive without water, no.