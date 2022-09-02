The Public Pulse: Who foots the bill?;Thoughts on Husker football; Pillen leaves us no choice

Footing the bill

Last month, the Biden administration announced the forgiveness of some of the student loan debt for a large percentage of borrowers that is reported to be in the amount of $300 billion. First of all, I don’t believe he has the authority to do this by executive order and hopefully the courts will act to stop it.

There are millions of us that have made our college decisions based on what we can afford considering the potential income expectations tied to the degree we were pursuing. I attended UNO graduating with a degree that served me well for my career. We worked with our two children helping them to obtain their college degrees based on what we as a family could afford. We sacrificed a lot to make that happen allowing them to graduate without debt. In our discussions with our children, we determined what schools were going to work for our family budget.

There are literally millions of families that have either done the same, or have repaid all of their student loans or pursued other career choices that didn't require them to even apply for a student loan. Why are these groups now expected to foot the bill for a political motive?

Richard Schenck, Omaha

Football fundamentals

The World-Herald reported that Huskers Coach Scott Frost was concerned about the lack of offensive creativity (Aug. 28). I would hope that Coach Frost would be deeply concerned about the lack of blocking and tackling fundamentals, evident in the loss to Northwestern. I doubt over the years, Coach Pat Fitzgerald — or any other coach who seems to have Nebraska’s number — was concerned about creativity. Northwestern demonstrated a superiority in both areas of moving the defense off the line and protecting the quarterback with sound fundamental blocking and stopped Nebraska football. Not because of a lack of creativity, but because they know how to fight through blocks and tackle. Onward!

Don Sarton, La Vista

Dud in Dublin

Did you see the same old movie?

Go Big Red!

John Brennan, Omaha

Wind sprint

Huskers, wind sprint 'til you drop!

Tim Kramer, Lincoln

No choice

In reference to Nancy Schroeder's idea (Pulse, Aug. 26), the hour-long debate for the governorship should go ahead as always. Whoever chooses to participate can. The panel will ask their questions. Senator Blood will participate and inform Nebraskans how she sees her role as the state's chief executive. Jim Pillen can do as he chooses. I, personally, would never vote for someone who will not reveal their platform, beliefs and vision for the state. Other citizens can vote as they see fit. It's not a perfect solution but Mr. Pillen doesn't leave us with any other choice.

Catherine Walling, Omaha

Playing it safe

Lee Rupp's recent opinion that Jim Pillen is justified in not debating is a typical politician/lobbyist misdirection of the issue (Pillen's not hiding," Aug. 28). Rupp says that Pillen is on the NU Board of Regents. So what? That office in no way compares with being governor. Rupp says Pillen is a successful pig farmer. So what? That does not make Pillen qualified to be governor. Rupp says Pillen has been to all 93 counties talking to people. Attending usually small gatherings of supporters and/or political groupies is not the same as debating the opposing candidate.

Pillen will get very few tough questions from supporters or the few average citizens who may attend. I am sure Pilllen wants to play it safe for fear of exposing his lack of knowledge concerning issues. Pillen is making himself look like just a dumbed-down version of Ricketts.

Pillen will probably win because he has the "R" by his name, not because he is the best person for the job. This non-partisan voter will not even consider voting for him until I see him perform under pressure like a debate would do.

Jim Kubik, Omaha

Harming the youth

Isn’t it too bad that our students have to explore ideas on the internet or social media because their parents, school boards and church leaders want to control what they can and can’t be allowed to know? Aren’t we glad that they can find all of the "real" information online, since their adults believe that they are too stupid to actually use the tools they have to explore the world as it is.

Instead of the make believe “reality” that their adults seem to think is all they can handle, they are going to find out that they are being lied to and that truth is a bit more complicated than some of our “leaders” want to admit. I wonder how they are going to react? Are they going to love us for “protecting” them from reality? Or will they resent the fact that they can’t even talk about things they are trying to understand with the people who are supposed to be there to help them — parents, teachers and religious leaders?

Does the problem really lie with the so-called “adults” who can’t handle the truth more than with the students who are at least trying?

Richard Beam, Omaha

Happy with your candidate?

Before you vote in the November elections, you should be totally happy and agree with the answers that you got from the candidate you may vote for. The political party (R or D) you ask the questions of doesn’t matter, answers do. You should get the answer you agree with and are happy with to only three simple questions:

Question 1: Do you agree with the decision that the Supreme Court made to reverse Roe vs Wade: yes or No.

Question 2: Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair: yes or no.

Question 3: Is Joe Biden the legally elected president of the United States of America: yes or no.

Cassie Collins, Omaha

Shame on Archdiocese

I believe it is shameful that the Omaha Archdiocese has flexed its dogmatic muscle in announcing its transgender policy. This is not a precedent; the Catholic Church has always used its educational arm to bring fearful compliance to its religious dogma. But there is a danger here. The danger of being so wedded to your “infallible” interpretations and opinions creating a closed cognitive system unwilling to accept and respect the opinions, ideas and behavior of other. But more importantly there is the danger of what Gerald O’Collins calls the “indoctrination and in-dogmatization masquerading as religious education. These are the systems which imprison the mind of the young in a rigid armor of dogma.” It is more than shameful; it is a tragedy of the intolerable harm that this policy will inflict on our youth.

Edward Kelly Jr., Red Oak, Iowa

Government dollars

I am very curious about this: when a government program is intended to help ordinary people — like government loan forgiveness or extending medical coverage to those who currently have none, our elected and nominated government representatives find it will “shift the burden onto taxpayers,” “force blue-collar workers to subsidize white-collar students,” “be big-government socialism,” “raise the debt and increase inflation,” “be economically backward,” “be Robin Hood in reverse.” (World-Herald, Aug. 25)

When the Trump administration proposed big tax cuts for businesses and wealthy owners, those who offered the critiques above voted for it or supported it. The result was to add millions to the wealth of the already-rich. It did not result in better pay for workers or lower taxes for those blue-collar workers. It just added to the deficit.

All government spending has to come from the same pot or deficit, whether it is cutting taxes or spending on programs to help people who will never have to worry about putting their millions into tax shelters.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward