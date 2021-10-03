The Public Pulse: Why the delay on the casino front?; Food bank, COVID; Noisy Omaha

Casino stagnation
Nearly a year since voters approved casinos at the racetracks — what is taking our state gaming commission so long to approve rules and regs? Meantime Iowa, Kansas, etc. are getting Nebraskans’ money, etc. Ready to gamble in Nebraska, do sports betting and have fun in my home state?
Tom Allen, Omaha
Toll on food bank
Tuesday I volunteered at the Food Bank of the Heartland here in Omaha that distributes much needed food to food pantries and schools throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. Because of the surge in COVID cases they are only using half as many volunteers — 30, versus the normal 60 — to pack and prepare food shipments.
By refusing to be vaccinated, you are contributing to the very real need of our hungry children. Deficient diets can lead to low test scores and increase the likelihood of poverty as adults who will then need state and federal support.
We are all connected. Please, get the vaccine!
Rev. Kyoki Roberts, Omaha
CRT error
The letter on Sept. 29 entitled “Systemic racism” might have been more convincing if its use of the adjectival form had specified just what system it asserted was infected. The United States government is a system of laws; currently the constitutional and statutory system, which should say what it means and mean what it says, seems free of racism to me. Nevertheless, this defense of critical race theory — CRT — has implicitly taken for granted what it seeks to prove, clearly a petitio principii.
That certain people of all races suffer from some degree of racism is hardly “man bites dog” newsworthy, but to jump to convicting our legal system of racism is the error of CRT.
Mike Tesar, Omaha
What, no muffler?
Living in Midtown, I’m always plagued by the constant and irritating noise of the daily traffic. Cars and trucks approaching the busy intersection of 40th and Cuming Streets basically are either without a muffler, their brakes need a tune-up, or something equally as terrible.
Perhaps an ordinance needs to be in place within city limits? Not only during the day does this noise ripple through the house but also at all hours of the day/night. I often wake up wondering if it’s thunder outside. No, it was merely a car passing through.
So annoying. Something needs to be done!
Daisy Bonham-Carter, Omaha
We could use a hero
With the friction, uncertainty and distrust in the world today, we welcome a sense of security. Maybe we could use a hero. Believe or make believe. An ambassador of hard work, ethics and strong family values.
Do heroes exist today? I think so.
When I was young, thanks to TV, heroes were plentiful. The Lone Ranger, Roy Rogers, Davy Crockett and many more. And it doesn’t get any better the Superman intro, “Truth, Justice and the American way.” Today my heroes are people I rely on.
Evidently heroes do exist today. When asked if he had any heroes, my 9-year-old grandson replied without hesitation. Iron Man, Mom, His Uncle, Thor, Spiderman and Dad. Maybe there is hope for this topsy-turvy world.
Jeffry A. Simet, Elkhorn
About those mandates
The government seems to think they can solve the COVID-19 problem by having everyone get the vaccine. So why aren’t they also trying to solve the abortion problem by having any woman who doesn’t want to get pregnant take the pill? The pill is safer than the vaccine and it is more effective.
Terry Stork, Omaha
20 years was enough
Without taking sides or blaming a single administration, we should consider any 20-year war a strategic failure.
We should all be thankful the war in Afghanistan is over and move forward positively to honor the men and women who died and honor and help those who were injured during our longest war.
Kevin T. Thompson, Elkhorn
Teacher opportunity
I’m agreeable with some (or most or almost all ) teachers being licensed by the state if they have a degree in education. The degree should be the only thing needed to get a license. No Praxis test or any other post degree exam. Now to the problem: How to get more minority teachers.
1. No college is needed for some levels, but it is in others.
2. The public is notified that the district is open to hiring teachers who lack the traditional qualifications.
3. Applicant are interviewed in the normal way (personality, experience, recommendations, etc.)
4. Most accepted applicants work as co-teachers with two or more teachers for either one or two semesters. Probably at no or reduced pay. Some may have the experience to start immediately as full time teachers.
5. Those who perform satisfactorily will be hired to fill future vacancies. After three years of service they will have fulfilled the licensing qualifications.
This is not a new idea; it’s an old one. Were the lawyers of old who learned as apprentices bad lawyers? Was my great-grandfather a bad teacher since he had no education courses? What college did Henry Ford go to? Or Elon Musk?
William S. Nelson, Omaha
A present danger
YouTube’s ban on vaccine misinformation has drawn the ire of those on the right. However, to level such criticism, critical thinking is required to understand fact from fiction.
Those who choose to politicize YouTube’s actions and make Nazi/Marxist references may be suffering from underdeveloped frontal cortexes, that area of the brain that keeps one from discerning fact from fiction and from maintaining a grasp on reality. Current anti-science thinking is an evolution by its followers of some kind of magical thinking and falsehoods, supernatural in its beliefs and practices, fomented and perpetuated by a disgraced ex-president and those in his cult.
The Republican Party has become the party of extremists who are inclined to embrace the fantastical in its politics and policies.
You can believe what you want at home, but when it bleeds over into how we handle our lives, economy, society and country, you are a clear and present danger to us all.
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Senate must act
It’s no secret that when it comes to providing meaningful and human immigration reform, Congress tends to lack the will to do what is long overdue: to provide a pathway toward citizenship to those who those who are either too integrated in our economy, and those who metaphorically jump hoops and hurdles in relying on programs like DACA and TPS to live somewhat relatively normal lives.
The Senate parliamentarian recently rejected twice on such proposals to assist the immigrant community. The majority of the media declared that the immigrant aspects of the infrastructure bill practically dead. Fortunately, however, there’s is still hope. The position of the parliamentarian is merely a symbolic role and has zero authority in regard to the federal legislation process.
The Democrats can legally simply ignore the parliamentarian’s advice and continue to put in place such immigration reforms in the infrastructure bill. If the Democrats in Congress truly care about about passing meaningful immigration reform, they must do two things. Ignore the advice of the parliamentarian. And stop Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia from making excuses in not voting for it.
Jorge Jaimes Melgar, Fremont
Whom to trust
Regarding all the discussion about mandatory, or not mandatory, or booster shots or more, I will offer the following:
Would you trust your automobile to a restaurant for an oil change or fixing a flat tire?
How about going out to dinner at the local florist shop?
Maybe you want to get your groceries at the hair salon?
If you answered no to these questions, then why would you trust your health to a politician, or social media, or cable news people?
If you want advice about COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots, masking or social distancing, ask your doctor! They will provide you with unbiased medical information. Got it?
Marilyn Hoskins, Shenandoah, Iowa
Biden failures
It has been reported by DHS Secretary Mayorkas that at least 12,000 Haitians have been released into the United States pending their day in court. We are still seeing untold numbers of Mexicans illegally crossing the border on a daily basis. This is not immigration. This is insanity.
Our current disaster of an administration is in the process of manipulating the U.S. Constitution to force its citizens to take a questionable vaccine by shaming them, taking away liberties, and forcing them out of work if they choose non-compliance.
Are the “immigrants” required to take the vaccine upon release into our country, states and cities? There is no indication that they are. Tell me again how this helps Americans.
Rick VanRoy, Omaha