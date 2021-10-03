The Public Pulse: Why the delay on the casino front?; Food bank, COVID; Noisy Omaha

Casino stagnation

Nearly a year since voters approved casinos at the racetracks — what is taking our state gaming commission so long to approve rules and regs? Meantime Iowa, Kansas, etc. are getting Nebraskans’ money, etc. Ready to gamble in Nebraska, do sports betting and have fun in my home state?

Tom Allen, Omaha

Toll on food bank

Tuesday I volunteered at the Food Bank of the Heartland here in Omaha that distributes much needed food to food pantries and schools throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. Because of the surge in COVID cases they are only using half as many volunteers — 30, versus the normal 60 — to pack and prepare food shipments.

By refusing to be vaccinated, you are contributing to the very real need of our hungry children. Deficient diets can lead to low test scores and increase the likelihood of poverty as adults who will then need state and federal support.

We are all connected. Please, get the vaccine!

Rev. Kyoki Roberts, Omaha

CRT error