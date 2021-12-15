The Public Pulse: Wonderful birthday gift; More thoughts on Sasse; Vaccine mandates

In response to the Nolan Gurnsey letter (“No vaccine mandate,” Dec. 7), General George Washington mandated small pox vaccinations to save the Continental Army, which was fast withering away from the disease. Historians document that “opt outs” were not allowed. Thus, vaccine mandates have been part of our nation’s history from inception. Personal freedom should end when it impinges on the common good, or debilitates a person’s ability to perform the essential function of their job. The military and health care workers come quickly to mind. I respectfully ask if Gurnsey would want to be treated by an unvaccinated health care worker, who could be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19. Personally, I would not.

Risky behavior

It distresses me that so many health care workers think they have the right to infect the people in their care because they don’t want to get a vaccine. They should not expect their employers to go the expense to test them daily to make sure they are safe to be around people who are likely to have compromised immune systems. That expense will be passed along to the patients. Others should not have to pay for testing for health care workers’ risky behavior. If you don’t believe in science and the effectiveness of the vaccines, then you shouldn’t be working in the health care field. Yes, you have the right to not get a vaccine, but you don’t have the right to harm other people.