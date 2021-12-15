The Public Pulse: Wonderful birthday gift; More thoughts on Sasse; Vaccine mandates

Birthday gifts
Believe in the good in people! Last week I was at Legacy getting my manicure and pedicure for the holidays. Just as I arrived, I realized I had been doing some banking on my computer and had left my credit cards on the desk. I asked if I could pay as soon as I got home, but that wasn’t allowed. A lovely lady next to me spoke up and said she would pay for mine. I was blown away. I wanted to get her address so I could send her a check, but she wouldn’t let me. She just said “Merry Christmas” and left me to pay it forward, I guess. Then Legacy gave me a gift card when they found out it was my 93rd birthday. What a birthday!
Barbara Peckham, Omaha
Matter of perspective
After reading Ben Sasse’s Midlands Voices (“Democrats are sidestepping true costs of their agenda,” Dec. 5th), I urge the senator to not confuse facts with perspective. I find his assertion that only Democrats promote policies that “engineer” our society the most laughable. Just as a reminder, Senator Sasse voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017. The bill provided a Nebraska family with taxable income of $60,000 about a $1,200 savings, and those with $600,000 income about a $20,000 cut. The cost for a gallon of milk is the same for both.
The Brookings Institute in 2021 reported that growth from the bill’s incentives did not offset the country’s significant revenue loss, with some estimates over $1 trillion. The TCJA is adding billions of dollars each year to the national debt with Sasse’s approval. I don’t intend to debate TCJA here, but to point out the society those tax cuts will perpetuate and exacerbate. Earners in the top 25% gained more resources; the lower 30% got less. The have and have-not range widened. The TCJA reinforced a society where those with abundance choose lifestyles as they please, while the poor, who are used to so few options, are happy to receive the trickle-down crumbs. This is social engineering at its worst, and Senator Sasse should honestly identify the wealth-gap USA he has built.
The Build Back Better plan changes Sasse’s paradigm and provides support for middle- and lower-income Nebraskans, not those already benefiting from the economy. This is the right time for a society that assures all Americans full and free lives grounded on an equal economic playing field. I question why Sasse would label this kind of society “… at odds with American values.” I guess it is just perspective, not really facts.
Chuck Chevalier, Springfield, Neb.
Vaccine mandates
In response to the Nolan Gurnsey letter (“No vaccine mandate,” Dec. 7), General George Washington mandated small pox vaccinations to save the Continental Army, which was fast withering away from the disease. Historians document that “opt outs” were not allowed. Thus, vaccine mandates have been part of our nation’s history from inception. Personal freedom should end when it impinges on the common good, or debilitates a person’s ability to perform the essential function of their job. The military and health care workers come quickly to mind. I respectfully ask if Gurnsey would want to be treated by an unvaccinated health care worker, who could be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19. Personally, I would not.
James McCarthy, Omaha
Risky behavior
It distresses me that so many health care workers think they have the right to infect the people in their care because they don’t want to get a vaccine. They should not expect their employers to go the expense to test them daily to make sure they are safe to be around people who are likely to have compromised immune systems. That expense will be passed along to the patients. Others should not have to pay for testing for health care workers’ risky behavior. If you don’t believe in science and the effectiveness of the vaccines, then you shouldn’t be working in the health care field. Yes, you have the right to not get a vaccine, but you don’t have the right to harm other people.
Mary Anna Anderson, Omaha
Football question
I wonder what Ohio State fans and the university administration think about Cincinnati playing in the college football playoffs? Maybe this is one of the reasons why the Nebraska regents whacked UNO football.
Joseph Anania, Omaha
No comparison
I had to chuckle while reading my friend Paul Hammel’s thinly sourced article (“Eyebrows raise when Jim Pillen says Nebraska roads ‘not that bad’ during debate,” Dec. 6) comparing a remark about roads made by Regent Jim Pillen at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Farm Bureau to the infamous “fewer farmers” remark by my old boss the late Senator Dave Karnes.
Comparing Sen. Karnes’ campaign ending gaffe to Regent Pillen’s remarks about Pres. Biden’s out-of-control federal spending is laughable, particularly when Paul’s source for this so-called “gaffe” is fellow gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster. My late, great UNL news ed Professor Bud Pagel always taught us to never bury the lede which should have been “Herbster critical of Pillen”. Bud would have given Paul and the Omaha World-Herald an “F” for making a mountain out of a molehill.